BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, May 10, 2021

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Do you have experience writing product copy for automotive clients?

If so, Razorfish needs you!

You will be working to update their client’s consumer-facing fleet and commercial vehicle product and ancillary pages. This includes developing custom content as well as updating/repurposing existing copy to reflect any changes to existing vehicles to ensure accuracy as per the new model year specifications.

Screen Rant is looking for an experienced editor to oversee Reality TV News content under the leadership of the Reality TV Lead Editor. The selected candidate will have tremendous career growth opportunity within the organization.

Psych Central is looking for freelance writers to work on a variety of mental health content.

PsychCentral.com is a long-standing destination for mental health information, reaching 6 million readers each month. They’re looking for writers to help us create empathetic, evidence-based content with a focus on conscious language and inclusivity. They want our content to empower readers from all walks of life to build resilience and enhance their emotional well-being.

Searchbloom is looking for talented freelance writers to craft compelling articles for news sites, blogs, and web communities. No experience is required, making this an excellent opportunity for budding writers hoping to build a diverse writing portfolio.

Screen Rant is looking for an experienced editor/writer to oversee and take charge of its Anime content under the leadership of the Comics Lead Editor as the team expands and explores new verticals. The selected candidate will have tremendous career growth opportunity within the organization.