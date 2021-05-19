7 WordPress Two-factor Authentication Plugins

Try any of these WordPress two-factor authentication plugins to secure your blog and its data…

WordPress traditionally uses a combination of username & password as a main authentication measure. While this generally works pretty well, there’s always a chance you may lose / forget your password, or it may even fall into the wrong hands through hacking and phishing.

For these reasons, it’s recommended that you rely on two-factor authentication (2FA). This provides the above basic measures in addition to something else – mainly in the form of an access code (or image scan) using a phone app, SMS, email, or an automated phone call.

This ensures that only you have access to that second layer of security, hence preventing others from logging into your WordPress blog even if they manage to obtain your password.

Let’s look at seven powerful two-factor authentication plugins for WordPress.

MiniOrange Google Authenticator – WordPress Two Factor Authentication

MiniOrange Google Authenticator has over 20,000 active installations and it’s accompanied by overwhelmingly positive reviews. Its main features include:

Completely free to use

Can be set up for any authentication method including SMS, QR Codes, and email

Supports authentication for WordPress logins and registrations

Support for WooCommerce, BuddyPress, LearnDash, and many membership plugins

Support for most third-party login/registration forms

Option to bypass WordPress password in favor of two-factor authentication alone

It can be configured for specific user roles

Malware scanning & firewall options

Multisite compatible

No wonder this remains one of the most trusted two-factor authentication plugins around..

Rublon Two-Factor Authentication

Rublon Two-Factor Authentication is yet another relatively simple option if you’re looking for something secure, yet straightforward:

Free for one WordPress user account

Minimal configuration required (email-based authentication configured by default)

Additional authentication methods are supported via its app

Multiple languages supported (English, German, Polish, and more)

While not as popular, most users have reported good results in keeping their WordPress website protected.

Two Factor Authentication (Authors of UpdraftPlus)

Another heavyweight in the 2FA WordPress security scene. This plugin brings the following benefits:

Support for QR codes

Available for specific user roles

Allow trusted devices and only require 2FA after a set time period

Support for popular plugins such as Theme My Login, Elementor login forms, WooCommerce login forms, and others

Multisite compatible

Emergency codes available for those who lose access to their configured device

All in all, this is a highly trusted and reliable plugin that helps increase website security.

Duo Two-Factor Authentication

Another great security plugin that’s quickly growing in popularity. Its main highlights include:

Select which user roles to enable 2FA for

One-time passcode (OTP) sent via its proprietary app, SMS, phone call, or hardware token

Completely free for up to ten users

While other plugins provide more features, users who look for something simpler (yet secure) will definitely love this plugin.

Keyy Two Factor Authentication

Keyy Two Factor Authentication replaces usernames and passwords altogether, which are notoriously hard to remember. The simple login process works like this:

Install the Keyy app (Android and iOS)

Configure the app with a 4-digit pin or fingerprint authentication

Open the app and point it at a special code shown on your website

No need for password means you are protected from brute force, phishing, key-logging, and other common attacks

Alternative login methods in case you ever lose access to the app

Premium: Ability to enable password requirement in addition to 2FA

Premium: Support for WooCommerce, Theme My Login, and other third-party forms

This is an excellent choice if you wish to do away with traditional username and password authentication.

Honorable Mentions

The above options do a fantastic job. However, feel free to check out the following WordPress security plugins if you want something that feels more straightforward in nature.

Google Authenticator

This is a pretty standard offering but it’s highly trusted among users, with over 30,000 installations and mostly positive feedback. Configure it for specific users, log in via QR code authentication, or secret codes.

2FAS Classic

This WordPress 2FA plugin uses a combination of QR and numeric codes via their app. You can also configure one-off backup codes in the event you lose access to your app and trusted devices.

Better Safe than Sorry

While setting up these extra security measures can feel like a hassle, it’s much better to have peace of mind rather than risk losing your entire website and all of its data. Be sure to try any of these or suggest additional security features via our official Twitter page.