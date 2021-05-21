Top Penny Stocks Blogs Every Investor Needs to Follow

Are you currently investing in the stock market, cryptocurrency or maybe even penny stocks? If you are, I’m sure you’ve been reading up on all of the latest news and headlines being covered across many of the top financial websites and blogs on the internet.

However, if you are only focusing on the major media outlets, you are definitely missing out on some great content. And this is especially true if you are looking for anything related to penny stocks or trading in the OTC market.

With this in mind, today we are going to highlight some of the best penny stock blogs on the internet today. Be sure to check each of them out, as they all have unique angle on the types of content they cover, how they can help you become a better trader, while also showcasing what to pay attention to in the global markets today.

Let’s get started!

Top Penny Stock Blogs that Deserve Your Attention!

Timothy Sykes

Of the many different financial and penny stock sites out there, many of them are associated with big brand names and corporate money. However, if you are really going to take a moment to dive into the world of penny stocks, you will likely come across the name Timothy Sykes more often than not.

Over the past several years, Timothy has been able to turn his $12k in bar mitzvah money into more than seven millions of dollars through the use of his own penny stock investments, launching his online website and brand, and also teaching others how to do the same. And at the same time, Tim has been able to share his expertise and grow his personal brand by being featured on the likes of the Steve Harvey Show, being interviewed by Larry King, and also appearing on Fox News, Inc. Bloomberg, ABC, CNN and more.

Today, Sykes runs a network of powerful websites and coaching platforms that have allowed him to teach his best practices and winning methods to others — while also having a few millionaire students in the process.

In addition to his main site at TimothySykes.com, he also created Profit.ly, which is a community of more than 80,000 traders that share their trades and performance on a daily basis — all in an effort to improve their own expertise and inspire others as well.

One more site that you may want to visit, is Investimonials.com — which is another project that wanted started by Sykes. The site serves as an active community for more than 65,000 investors and traders, who have gone on to review more than 25,000 different financial products, services and platforms.

You can learn more about all of these sites from Tim in this review.

Small Cap Firm

With most penny stocks not representing multi-billion dollar companies, they are often lesser known in the main world of retail and branding. However, this doesn’t mean they are bad investments or bad companies… just that they haven’t followed the same path as other companies in reference to going public.

Small Cap Firm is a website and blog that helps shed light on such companies, while also keeping their audiences informed about the many different opportunities in the stock market, penny stocks and global financial events.

Some of the most recent topics being discussed on Small Cap Firms have been on the legalization of Psilocybin, key catalysts to driving lithium prices higher, and the massive money and investor movements into the world of medical psychedelics.

In addition to everything mentioned above, you will also find a nice collection of penny stock profiles listed throughout the site and ticker symbols to follow within each article.

TSX Penny Stocks

As more investors are getting active with penny stocks, many of them are also flowing into forex and cryptocurrency as well. With so many different ways to invest in the market and global trends, we are starting to see more sites provide detailed content in these different areas.

TSX Penny Stocks is dedicated to providing investors with the latest informations, trends and highlights on undervalued and undiscovered TSX listed penny stocks. While the concept of buying penny stocks might seem simple enough, the actual model for success is still one that needs to be taught, studied, analyzed and mastered over time.

As the stock market continues to offer new and exciting opportunities in a wide range of niche markets and industries, TSX Penny Stocks continues to do the same. Some of the most recent content on their site covers cannabis, cryptocurrency, finance, healthcare, ideanomics, mining, psychedelics, science and technology. And if you were to visit their site daily, you will find a new post highlighting all of the latest investment news, trends and opportunities.

Investors Hangout

In addition to the many different penny stock blogs on the internet today, there are also plenty of message boards and community forums to visit as well.

What’s great about these sites, is that they are like little mini-blogs for each of the OTC penny stocks on the market, as opposed to trying to find information about your existing holds on regular blogs and media outlets like the ones mentioned above.

Investors Hangout has been around for many years now, and the site has millions of posts, from their thousands of active members.

If you’ve been search the internet for interesting articles on your favorite penny stocks, but just can’t seem to find them, be sure to give Investors Hangout a try.

Increasing Your Stock Trading and Investment Knowledge with Blogs

No matter what type of investor you are, there are plenty of financial and stock trading blogs on the internet. It’s your job to find which ones create the content that is most interesting and valuable to you, and to continually visit them on a daily basis.

At the same time, it’s also important to know what stock advice, financial tips and investment articles you are putting your efforts into. Not all financial blogs are created the same. Some are for fun, profit, promotional and others are to help educate. It’s important to make sure you read the About Me pages on all of these listed websites and blogs, so you can put more weight on some than others.

With all of that being said, the stock market and investment worlds are changing all the time. Once you find a great resource site that provides value and reliable information, be sure to bookmark it or subscribe to their mailing lists. You are much more likely to find value from these smaller and independent sites, versus watching major news media outlets like MSNBC, Fox Business or Yahoo Finance.

Best of luck, and always remember to perform the necessary due-diligence when doing any type of investing in the market.

And if you’d like an amazing opportunity to meet up and world famous bloggers, be sure to consider any of these upcoming blogging events in 2021.