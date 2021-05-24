BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, May 24, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Screen Rant is the #1 independent entertainment website on the web and publishes up-to-the-minute news on blockbuster movies, TV, video games, and comic books. Their editorial team is looking for an experienced editor to oversee Gaming Features content under the leadership of the Gaming Lead Editor. The selected candidate will have tremendous career growth opportunity within the organization. Please note that this role does not involve video editing, animation, or script editing.

Monster Worldwide is seeking four bilingual Web Content Writers to develop content in the areas of career, job search, hiring, recruitment, and related topics for the following markets: Dutch, German, Italian, and French. This position will support their US-based Organic Performance team based in their San Jose office. Because this is a fully remote contract role, the ideal fit will also be comfortable working virtually while managing their own schedule to balance the editing needs of a global team.

The Hustle is a digital media operation that provides smart business insights and analysis to an entrepreneurial-minded audience. This role is ideal for an experienced, versatile writer capable of generating big ideas at the intersection of business and technology.

Campaign Stars needs a creative, hard-working professional who can apply their content strategy and writing talents in all facets of contemporary marketing. Their content team meets specific business objectives by employing tight narrative and writing skills across multiple distribution channels–but with a priority on web, ebooks, blogs, digital magazines, digital ads, digital campaigns, and case studies.

Pearson needs a Copywriter who responsible for developing original content for emails, brochures, websites, directories, newsletters, press releases, print ads, conferences/trade shows, and other direct response marketing materials.