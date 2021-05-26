The best WordPress quiz plugins to increase traffic and user engagement…

Content creators have long relied on quizzes to help retain (and increase) engagement. In fact, this is partly why so many entertainment websites gradually became more popular over the years, including the likes of BuzzFeed and similar sources.

In addition, quizzes can help decrease your blog’s bounce rate due to prolonged user interaction and the potential rewards they provide. This could lead to more income opportunities and better chances to genuinely help readers later down the road.

That being said, let’s fire up that creativity with the following quiz plugins for your WordPress blog!

Quiz Cat is a pretty powerful quiz maker for WordPress, though you might be tempted to purchase its premium version to enjoy all available features.

Pros:

Free version available

Unlimited quizzes and quiz types

Simple and friendly user interface

Ability to randomize answers to keep quizzes more dynamic

Extensive language support

Effortless quiz creation

Cons:

Most useful features are trapped behind its premium counterpart (email capture, URL redirection, social sharing features, and more)

Similar to Quiz Cat, WordPress Viral Quiz showcases large images with multiple quiz results, much like BuzzFeed-type quizzes. However, it can be easier to use with more or less the same functionality.

Pros:

Reasonable one-time payment

Everything you might expect, including many quiz types / formats

Ability to capture emails to deliver quiz results and more

Suggest / require social media sharing to view quiz results

Cons:

No free version available

Basic in some regards (for example, no video support)

Quiz And Survey Master is designed to maximize clicks and page views to practically ensure that your blog goes viral if properly presented to your audience.

Pros:

Highly useful free version

Highly popular within the WP community

Media options are astounding; video implementation available

Countdown timer

Sends out emails for results (perfect for capturing leads)

Cons:

Most useful features are hidden behind premium addons (leaderboards, analytics,and more)

If ease-of-use is what attracts you, then look no further than Ari Stream Quiz. This WordPress quiz plugin is quick to install and utilize, leaving any limitations solely to your imagination.

Pros:

Extensive support for email marketing platforms

Emphasis on sharing quiz results on social media

Analytics to help you determine how users respond to quizzes

Cons:

None

Contact Forms, Surveys & Quiz Forms is a multifunction tool for WordPress. It essentially allows for the creation of quizzes, surveys, contact forms, and more.

Pros:

Comes with a free version

Has many functions apart from quizzes

Can be integrated with many other apps, websites, and services

Drag and drop function

Cons:

Very limited quiz types; a jack of all trades, master of none

Here we have yet another multifunction quiz plugin for your WordPress. The Forminator Contact Form, Poll & Quiz Builder is many things rolled into one. They also specialize in including “BuzzFeed-style” quizzes where there are no wrong answers. Of course, there’s the added bonus of easier registration form or poll creations.

Pros:

Has a free version

Everything you might expect – lead generation, Gutenberg support, and more

Quizzes include IQ tests and other similar Facebook viral quizzes

Cons:

As a jack of all trades, it’s not as in-depth as other WordPress quiz builders

WP Quiz prides itself as one of the best WordPress quiz plugins out there. Whether this bold statement holds true is subjective, but the plugin does work wonders if used properly.

Pros:

Free version available and feature-rich

Unlimited quizzes, support for images, videos, and shortcodes

Subtle, yet elegant animations and styles

Well optimized for mobile devices

Cons:

Pro version is a bit pricey at $57

Some users have reported various bugs, such as questions being deleted

Honorable Mentions

The following are all excellent choices and support most of the features available in the aforementioned quiz plugins:

Poll, Survey & Quiz: Ideal plugin not only for quizzes, but also for polls and gathering useful feedback. You can also export results as a CSV/XLS file.

Interact Quiz Maker: Trusted by the likes of Forbes and HelloSign, you can use this to create score-based quizzes, assessments, and it comes with hundreds of pre-made templates.

Watu Quiz: A dynamic plugin that supports traditional quizzes, tests, questionnaires, polls, and much more. You can even be notified via email when someone completes any of these.

Conclusion

If you want more readers on your website, posting periodic quizzes might just be what you’re looking for.

Best of all, these plugins can make even the most “boring” niches seem a tad more fun as a result. The question now is: How will you unleash those creative juices and leverage these WP quiz builders?