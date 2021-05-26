The best WordPress quiz plugins to increase traffic and user engagement…
Content creators have long relied on quizzes to help retain (and increase) engagement. In fact, this is partly why so many entertainment websites gradually became more popular over the years, including the likes of BuzzFeed and similar sources.
In addition, quizzes can help decrease your blog’s bounce rate due to prolonged user interaction and the potential rewards they provide. This could lead to more income opportunities and better chances to genuinely help readers later down the road.
That being said, let’s fire up that creativity with the following quiz plugins for your WordPress blog!
Quiz Cat
Quiz Cat is a pretty powerful quiz maker for WordPress, though you might be tempted to purchase its premium version to enjoy all available features.
Pros:
- Free version available
- Unlimited quizzes and quiz types
- Simple and friendly user interface
- Ability to randomize answers to keep quizzes more dynamic
- Extensive language support
- Effortless quiz creation
Cons:
- Most useful features are trapped behind its premium counterpart (email capture, URL redirection, social sharing features, and more)
WordPress Viral Quiz
Similar to Quiz Cat, WordPress Viral Quiz showcases large images with multiple quiz results, much like BuzzFeed-type quizzes. However, it can be easier to use with more or less the same functionality.
Pros:
- Reasonable one-time payment
- Everything you might expect, including many quiz types / formats
- Ability to capture emails to deliver quiz results and more
- Suggest / require social media sharing to view quiz results
Cons:
- No free version available
- Basic in some regards (for example, no video support)
Quiz and Survey Master
Quiz And Survey Master is designed to maximize clicks and page views to practically ensure that your blog goes viral if properly presented to your audience.
Pros:
- Highly useful free version
- Highly popular within the WP community
- Media options are astounding; video implementation available
- Countdown timer
- Sends out emails for results (perfect for capturing leads)
Cons:
- Most useful features are hidden behind premium addons (leaderboards, analytics,and more)
Ari Stream Quiz
If ease-of-use is what attracts you, then look no further than Ari Stream Quiz. This WordPress quiz plugin is quick to install and utilize, leaving any limitations solely to your imagination.
Pros:
- Extensive support for email marketing platforms
- Emphasis on sharing quiz results on social media
- Analytics to help you determine how users respond to quizzes
Cons:
- None
Contact Forms, Surveys & Quiz Forms Plugin
Contact Forms, Surveys & Quiz Forms is a multifunction tool for WordPress. It essentially allows for the creation of quizzes, surveys, contact forms, and more.
Pros:
- Comes with a free version
- Has many functions apart from quizzes
- Can be integrated with many other apps, websites, and services
- Drag and drop function
Cons:
- Very limited quiz types; a jack of all trades, master of none
Forminator Contact Form, Poll and Quiz Builder Plugin
Here we have yet another multifunction quiz plugin for your WordPress. The Forminator Contact Form, Poll & Quiz Builder is many things rolled into one. They also specialize in including “BuzzFeed-style” quizzes where there are no wrong answers. Of course, there’s the added bonus of easier registration form or poll creations.
Pros:
- Has a free version
- Everything you might expect – lead generation, Gutenberg support, and more
- Quizzes include IQ tests and other similar Facebook viral quizzes
Cons:
- As a jack of all trades, it’s not as in-depth as other WordPress quiz builders
WP Quiz
WP Quiz prides itself as one of the best WordPress quiz plugins out there. Whether this bold statement holds true is subjective, but the plugin does work wonders if used properly.
Pros:
- Free version available and feature-rich
- Unlimited quizzes, support for images, videos, and shortcodes
- Subtle, yet elegant animations and styles
- Well optimized for mobile devices
Cons:
- Pro version is a bit pricey at $57
- Some users have reported various bugs, such as questions being deleted
Honorable Mentions
The following are all excellent choices and support most of the features available in the aforementioned quiz plugins:
Poll, Survey & Quiz: Ideal plugin not only for quizzes, but also for polls and gathering useful feedback. You can also export results as a CSV/XLS file.
Interact Quiz Maker: Trusted by the likes of Forbes and HelloSign, you can use this to create score-based quizzes, assessments, and it comes with hundreds of pre-made templates.
Watu Quiz: A dynamic plugin that supports traditional quizzes, tests, questionnaires, polls, and much more. You can even be notified via email when someone completes any of these.
Conclusion
If you want more readers on your website, posting periodic quizzes might just be what you’re looking for.
Best of all, these plugins can make even the most “boring” niches seem a tad more fun as a result. The question now is: How will you unleash those creative juices and leverage these WP quiz builders?
