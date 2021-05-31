BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, May 31, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Better is redefining homeownership and making it simpler, faster—and most importantly—more accessible for everyone. They leverage creative technology and innovation to make the homebuying journey more approachable and understandable. They need an email marketing writer.

If you’re looking for a stable, remote, long-term writing position with room to grow, then this is the position for you! TRANSCEND VISUALS is looking for multiple writers that are interested in the business, finance, economics, make money space.

Harris Firm LLC needs a ghost writer to provide good quality blogs for their website. Pay ranges from $40-$100 a blog depending on the length. Most will be 4-6 paragraph but sometimes will need longer ones as well. Law Firm provides the subject matter. Work from home.

The Manual is looking for a talented Deals Writer to come aboard and spread word about the latest must-know deals and sales. The ideal candidate is knowledgeable about men’s lifestyle topics, with a knack for writing both feature and deals content on a range of products and services, including but not limited to outdoor gear, home gym equipment, and kitchen appliances.

Wild Sky Media, located in the heart of New York City, develops a wildly original group of parenting brands that collectively speak to the most diverse group of women ever to enter motherhood.

They are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Senior Editor to work closely with the Editorial Director to enhance and keep the Mom.com brand competitive. This role will help ideate, plan and execute new content series — both on the site and on social media— all while driving site traffic and increasing engagement.