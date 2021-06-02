Are AI content generator tools worth your time? Let’s explore the good, the bad, and the downright ugly…

If you’ve been blogging or writing for a while, you have probably heard about “article spinners.” These tools essentially reword or rephrase existing content and make them unique.

Unfortunately, most spun content is largely unreadable and sentences are often broken or otherwise incoherent. I personally advise you against using such tools.

A New Wave of Content Generators

Unlike article spinners, we now have content generators that actually produce sentences from scratch…

…yes, as in clicking a button and generating multiple paragraphs practically from thin air.

These applications utilize advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to come up with content based on an initial idea or short outline provided by the user.

For example, inserting the phrase “blogging tips” is sufficient for such programs to generate unique content that’s not merely “spun” from anywhere else on the internet.

Scary and exciting stuff, huh? Sadly, these tools are not exactly the answer to your content-writing prayers…

They’re most certainly useful in many cases, but you cannot rely solely on them, as you’re about to find out…

Warnings / Caveats

It’s important to note that these automated article writers are not meant to replace human writers, but rather complement our work. Especially if you intend to create content that truly engages and converts.

It goes without saying, but you should never publish AI-generated content without going over it first.

AI tools will (probably) never be perfect, and these are merely in their infancy at this time. Although certainly impressive, AI technology simply lacks a true creative touch and the use of advanced writing methods that deviate from traditional and bland sentences.

With that said, here are the best article generators to help you create potentially useful content (as they can still produce quite interesting results in many cases).

Note: I will focus exclusively on tools that generate content from scratch as opposed to using article spinners (which simply rewrite existing content).

Copysmith

Copysmith’s strength lies in short-form content such as blog post introductions, product captions, summarized descriptions, and advertisement text.

You can feed the program your project’s main title, some keywords, and a short description to help it understand what kind of content you’re looking for. And because the content is generally shorter, it’s more likely to be useful and thus requires minimal editing.

Other main features include a built-in plagiarism checker and the ability to collaborate in teams. The tool’s creators even let you request support for unsupported languages.

Check out Copysmith’s full features here and optionally start a free trial.

Kafkai

This AI content generator prides itself in offering flexibility. Rather than simply spitting out content strictly on its own, Kafkai allows you to assist it by inserting a manually-written portion into the main program.

This gives the algorithm a much better idea about the topic at hand along with the general angle it should take.

You can always choose not to provide a seed paragraph and let the program generate a unique article entirely on its own, but the content may be of lower quality as a result.

Kafkai supports almost two dozen niches which helps the algorithm generate content more efficiently. And although you can create content under “unsupported” niches as well, the quality tends to suffer due to the program’s unfamiliarity with said subject.

You can read some sample articles and even join a free trial if you’re curious.

ShortlyAI

This article generator is quite intriguing, as it helps you not only with traditional content, but you can also instruct the program to shorten or expand existing sentences.

ShortlyAI also helps you generate curious questions about virtually any subject, ideal if you’re working on a Q&A website (like Quora) or wish to generate poll / trivia questions.

Unlike other content generators, ShortlyAI accepts commands to write more creative content.

For instance, you may use the “Instruct” command to write sentences based on a lonely, eerie road for your next fiction story:

/instruct [write about roads at night. ++scary ++wolves ++silence –police]

The above example tells the program to use more sentences involving scary things on the road, to incorporate silence, and to make less use of police activity in your story.

Although AI content generators have varying degrees of usefulness, most use the same framework to come up with content.

For this reason, let’s briefly go over some other tools in case the above are not quite enough to suit your needs…

Fluently: A pretty good tool to generate and translate content in multiple languages. It also comes with a multilingual synonyms library and a grammar checker.

If you’re translating into a language you don’t understand, however, I suggest you still hire an editor to make sure everything is sufficiently readable.

Genei: This service has the ability to summarize long paragraphs, ideal for newsletter and social media posts. It also extracts the most important bits of information to ensure that the final result is not only readable, but also fairly interesting.

Tips and Best Practices:

Though the content is supposed to be unique, I personally suggest you use these tools alongside Copyscape. It’s better to be on the safe side considering AI-powered content generators are still in their infancy.

I feel that generating shorter content works best, as it leaves less room for error and makes your editing job much easier. For example, think about short summaries or a few simple sentences for your next newsletter broadcast.

Conclusion

Are these AI content generators particularly worthwhile? In my opinion, only in very specific cases. I would likely spend a lot of time editing longer content, and that’s my main issue at this time.

However, these tools certainly have their place, as long as you use them sparingly to help your ideas flow.

What other uses can you personally come up with? I’d love to hear your thoughts on our official Twitter page. Please join in and discuss!