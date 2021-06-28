BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, June 28, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Embodied is looking for an experienced Freelance Writer with a background writing parenting and/or mental health-focused blogs and articles, to support ongoing marketing activities. The ideal candidate is an excellent writer and loves to tell stories that engage and inspire, address complex child development topics, and align with Embodied’s mission of child development through social, emotional, and cognitive learning.

The Proposal Writer interprets customer requirements and works with Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to write clear, concise, and compliant responses. Proposal writing assignments may include proposal content such as management plans, technical content and solutions, past performance and corporate experience, staffing plans, resumes, and oral presentations. This position can work from anywhere in the U.S.

Cherry Solutions is looking for an active content writer who is interested in communicating with conducting thorough research on industry-related topics, generating ideas for new content types, and proofreading articles before publication. Please share your IT field (software) experience when you apply. Any documents showing your personal interest in it would be good as well.

Wanted: Writer for the blog of a sourcing business to help foreign buyer to find the right suppliers, compare the suppliers and price, order, quality inspection and delivery… the whole sourcing procedure.

Screen Rant is the #1 entertainment website on the web and publishes up-to-the-minute news on blockbuster movies, TV, video games, and comic books. Their editorial team is looking for an experienced editor to oversee Gaming News content under the leadership of the Gaming Lead Editor. The selected candidate will have tremendous career growth opportunity within the organization. Please note that this role does not involve video editing, animation, or script editing.