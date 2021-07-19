BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, July 19, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

A writing content studio is looking for a Brand Copywriter for a contract-to-hire opportunity. This position is fully remote. This person will help clients connect in complex B2B industries communicate with clarity.

Liaison has an immediate opportunity for a Freelance Marketing Copywriter for 20 hours a week for an estimated six months. You need to be available during some regular business hours. Writing will be focused on B2B marketing of services for a leader in enterprise consulting (campaigns, blogs, landing pages, emails, and other collateral). This is a good fit for a versatile B2B Marketing Copywriter with an online portfolio showing campaign work.

Screen Rant is looking for an experienced editor to oversee movie/TV and general entertainment content on the List team, under the leadership of the List Content Manager. The selected candidate will have tremendous career growth opportunity within the organization. Please note that this role does not involve video editing, animation, or script editing.

PK, an Experience Engineering firm, actively looking for a versatile, experienced writer to develop clear and compelling messaging and copy in support of various marketing campaigns, sales enablement initiatives, websites, social etc. in a variety of formats (print, digital, video). Your words will inform and engage target audiences and drive to desired outcomes (awareness through sale).

Screen Rant is looking for an experienced editor to oversee Movie/TV News content under the leadership of the Movie/TV Lead Editor. The selected candidate will have tremendous career growth opportunity within the organization. Please note that this role does not involve video editing or script editing.