8 Potterhead Websites for Inspiration

It’s Harry Potter’s birthday and what better way to celebrate than to be inspired by all the Potterhead websites on the internet! With the Harry Potter franchise turning 20 years old this coming November, the Potterhead world will surely gain significant traction once again. This means any Potter-related content on the internet will be popular, as it always is.

So, if you are planning to create your own Potterhead blog, then these are the websites you should visit to get inspired:

This website gives an overview of the book that features Harry Potter film locations. It presents five books featuring all different sites like libraries, cathedrals, treks, and all that.

This is one of the coolest Harry Potter websites out there. It is literally Hogwarts on the internet. There are courses available for all seven years of Hogwarts schooling – Divination, Potions, History of Magic. The website also has an online library where students can gain access to different “magic books”. There are tests to take, assignments to submit, and all that. It is a really fun online Hogwarts experience.

The Leaky Cauldron is a news website for everything Harry Potter. This is a typical layout for any fan website. So if you are trying to create a more updated HP fan website, this is a good website to be inspired by.

It boasts itself as the ultimate Harry Potter reference website. These “reference sites” are popular because they are almost similar to “Wiki Sites”. The difference is, they provide more fascinating details about the particular franchise in question. Since the Harry Potter universe is diverse, creating reference sites like this is worthwhile. You will never, ever run out of content to write about.

Also previously known as the Harry Potter Alliance, it is a non-profit website that uses the Harry Potter pop-culture power for activism. Basically, the group creates campaigns, trains leaders, and more using themes and concepts within the HP universe. Just like in Harry Potter, their main weapon is love. One good thing to learn here is how we can use the power of pop culture to influence others towards good. As content creators, this is something we must always put in mind.

One of our favorite takeaways about this website would be the design. It is not an in-your-face Harry Potter-themed website. Only true fans that have read the book and watched the films would understand the design elements used within the website. It’s a neat feature.

A fansite, Muggle Net is a place where fans could share fan art, games, fan-created fiction, and the like about Harry Potter. When you are creating a Harry Potter blog, always consider how you could create communities within it. Because there are so many Potterheads and HP fans all over the world, your blog could become the next big online forum for HP.

It is an online book club and a podcast. The interesting thing about this website is that they take Harry Potter as their “Sacred text”. They try to break down the book and relate it to their personal experiences and everyday life. What you must learn about this blog is that it is not just revolving around the “Harry Potter World”. It explores themes, readings, captions, and topics that readers, listeners, and podcasters could discuss. So when you are trying to create a Harry Potter blog, take advantage of how big the HP Universe is. Do not just focus on the movies, characters, and the book. Look beyond its magic.

Also read: How to Transition from Your Personal Blog to an Online Store