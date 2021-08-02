BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, August 2, 2021

I hope you all had a great weekend.

Here are the BloggingPro Job Board highlights to start the week on a good note.

BloggingPro Job Board Highlights

Freethink is seeking a full-time staff writer to report on stories that matter and profile the people and ideas that are reshaping the world around us for the better. You will be encouraged to pursue a variety of original stories as well as contributing to story packages built around marquee video content. Your beat will be flexible but experience writing feature stories and a passion for science and technology is a plus.

Verishop is looking for a talented and multifaceted candidate to help support our Copy team. This candidate will be responsible for crafting strategic messaging that inspires and excites customers. Our ideal candidate is a collaborative and proactive problem solver and highly-skilled written communicator with experience in bringing brand voice to life through a social commerce lens.

Territory Supply is looking for experienced travel bloggers, writers, and influencers to join their growing team. The goal is to help readers embark on unforgettable travel experiences, and the blog content is the focus of that mission.

What’s the big idea? As Senior Copywriter at Nextbite you’ll be collaborating to come up with big ideas and help bring them to life. It’s never a dull moment as our in-house Brand Creative team develops the branding and marketing for Nextbite, our continuously growing portfolio of “virtual” restaurants, B2B targeted advertising and sales materials, as well as internal communication and presentations. If variety is the spice of life, then this position is chock-full of flavor.

As Freelance Health Writer, you’ll work as part of the Medical Content Team, producing high-quality material intended for the general public. You’ll help us make Health Guide—Ro’s digital publication—the go-to online resource for medical information.