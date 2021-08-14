Top Website Owners Use These Tools, Do You?

Top website owners use these (see below 51 different solutions) web tools for their online businesses.

For sure you know very well some of the below solutions, but be sure that you will find new stuff here. Each moment new web tools are being launched and some are much better than the best in the industry.

As a bonus, you will find useful information also about software development outsourcing and about website firms that are popular for overdelivering while working for decent budgets.

How much are you paying for a stunning new logo for your business?

If the answer is hundreds or thousands of dollars, then I have a much better solution for you.

The name of this solution is BrandCrowd, and it is the only logo maker on the market that uses a library of 50,000+ handcrafted logos, handmade icons, and designers for complex logo changes.

All these logos were created by talented and professional designers, and cost each just $45 – the standard license.

Normally, logo makers are using software to generate logo designs.

BrandCrowd is different, being powered by real designers.

And this can easily be seen if you take a look at the quality of these logos.

All of them look stunning and are unique.

Take a look, it is free and you don’t need to register.

It is every creative’s dream to follow their passion as a career and see it produce excellent outcomes, be that a positive audience response or high income. However, to achieve favorable results, one needs to resolve a plethora of issues, from maintaining performance efficacy to accurate client billing and invoicing.

Luckily for artists, writers and other creators, all of the above is easily achievable through the adoption of an effective tool for work management, time tracking and insightful productivity analysis – actiTIME.

The tool has everything you may want for optimally arranging the work process:

Create projects, manage tasks and then monitor work progress on the Kanban board;

Track the working hours and billable time in a straightforward timesheet;

Assess performance efficiency and stay in the know of how profitable or costly your projects are through various charts and reports.

We know that even the slightest distraction can ruin moments of creativity. Therefore, as a responsible creator, you will definitely find actiTIME’s automatic timer feature worthwhile. The timer can be accessed through the mobile app or Chrome extension and activated with a single click on the start button. Don’t forget to stop it once the task is completed, and the time tracking data will be submitted to your actiTIME account without any additional effort on your part. In this way, you’ll be able to get rid of manual data entry but still have a chance to analyze your time use behaviors and make prompt corrections if needed. Sign up for a free actiTIME trial and bring your productivity to the next level.

Mobirise will help you create fast, responsive and Google-friendly websites in minutes, even if you have 0 experience in creating websites.

This offline website builder is different from everything you tried before because it has really everything you need including:

4,000+ gorgeous website templates

Tons of elements

A brilliant interface

Goodie is a popular web development service that helps web designers get all kinds of custom web developments:

For WordPress

For eCommerce

For Shopify

Emails

Front-end

Get your free quote right now and start working with the expert developers.

With over 6 million tests done by their customers, TestingBot is a super popular tool to make tests of all kinds.

It is used with huge success by companies of all sizes, including big brands like Microsoft, Grammarly, and Disney.

To see it in action, register for the free 14-day trial.

No matter what you are looking for (website themes, plugins, graphics, apps, scripts, code, etc.), you will find it on Codester marketplace.

This place is heaven for web designers, developers, online entrepreneurs, and marketers.

To be successful, you need to partner with the right web and mobile digital agency.

Such an agency is Startuptech.

They have huge experience in developing digital solutions, they never stop learning, and their rates are affordable.

Get in touch with them.

Taskade is a real-time collaboration tool that will help you do more things done in less time.

Remote teams that are using it say they heavily improved their productivity and that is much easier to make their work, having a dedicated workspace for each project they are in.

Register for the free plan and see how it works.

Freelancers need to create proposals, contracts, invoices, and track time each day.

The average freelancers use different tools for each of the above, and the professional freelancers use Bonsai.

Bonsai is a suite of tools created specifically for freelancers, all of them being interconnected.

You can generate an invoice directly from contracts or proposals, or you can create a contract from an invoice. These are just 2 examples, but much more can be achieved.

Total is a premium WordPress theme that will help you create any kind of website you want – blog, shop, portfolio, photography, agency, marketing, creative, etc. – without effort.

With 1 click you can install any of the stunning premade designs, and then use the included builder to customize it.

It is so simple.

What does the wave of recent Instagram updates really mean?

With new updates and features being rolled out almost daily, organic growth continues to decrease.

This means you need to put in more time, research, and content to grow your audience. That obviously costs — MORE! 😩

Let Ampfluence take some of this work off your plate.

They help businesses, brands, and influencer accounts grow through organic Instagram growth. Hire them for any of the following:

Instagram Growth Service

Instagram Community Management

Instagram Strategy Consulting

Instagram Content Creation and Growth (full management)

Custom Social Media Posts Design

You focus on creating amazing content while the Ampfluence team:

Engages your target audience

Increases your exposure

Amplifies your Instagram influence

Save time and money by hiring the best Instagram growth service.

Ad Angles is the ads management service you wish existed for small businesses seeking an affordable but high-quality team to manage their campaigns.

If you own an e-commerce brand, sell a service, info products, or SaaS, you need the following:

AD COPY – The best ad copy written by actual copywriters who know how to sell.

AD IMAGES – Stunning custom-designed ad images to make your target audience click.

VIDEO ADS – Drive more sales with conversion-focused video ads.

ADS MANAGEMENT – Unlimited fixed-price done-for-you ads management.

If you want expert copywriters, advertisers, and designers to craft ads and campaigns that get results for your brand, then contact the best ads management agency over at Ad Angles.

Shopify Page Builder by Mailmunch will help you create product pages, home pages, collection pages, and password pages, for your Shopify store.

The builder is loaded with a massive library of 100+ stunning templates, and the interface is very smart, being simple to use.

Create pages that are easy to use for your customers, that are SEO friendly, and which will decrease bounce rates and cart abandonment.

Give it a try.

Unlayer is an email and landing page builder responsible for some of the best designs in the world.

It has a cool library of tons of stunning templates, and customizing them is a piece of cake.

Take a look for yourself.

WhatFontIs will help you identify fonts from pictures for free, in 40 seconds and 3 easy steps.

No fees and no registration needed.

Start now to identify all the fonts you like, WhatFontIs is working super well.

MVP development services – Startup Oasis

Working on your MVP and getting stuck?

Hire Startup Oasis and supercharge your MVP development with a team of experts that have huge experience and know-how in creating, optimizing, and launching web and mobile products.

They created some very cool MVP packages, take a look.

Podcast Booking Service is a highly popular and appreciated service that will help you be a gust in top podcasts.

By doing that, you will build your personal or company branding, you will create links and improve SEO.

BeTranslated is a top translation agency with customers from all parts of the world.

They can translate any text in any language while making the text SEO-friendly. This is a huge thing as you will gain traffic from search engines also for the translated text.

Get a free quote.

If you’re in search of quality web design look no further! Hire Jordan Smith is a Tulsa web design company with many years of experience producing professional websites for businesses of all shapes and sizes all over the United States.

Whether you’re a law firm or service company hoping to attract more clients, a blogger seeking to increase your online presence, or an eCommerce store looking to increase sales, Hire Jordan Smith can work with you to create a strategically built website that will help you reach your digital goals.

Get a free quote from Hire Jordan Smith .

To have less support staff hired, you should implement a knowledge base.

You will save time and money, and your customers and potential buyers will be happy to find answers to their questions without contacting you through emails, contact forms, or phone.

Use Heroic Knowledge Base plugin for WordPress right now.

Complete SEO is the favorite SEO agency for companies of all sizes, including huge corporations.

They create smart and fully customized SEO strategies for all their customers, providing measurable results each month.

Get a free quote.

You want a new WooCommerce theme for your shop? One that is SEO-friendly and easy to customize?

Take a look at Astra, this theme is one of the best in the industry.

You need a dumpster and you don’t know where to look? Fast Dumpster is considered one of the best such services. Enter your ZIP code and get a free quote, the rates are great.

WrapPixel creates stunning angular templates, UI Kits, and Dashboards, being one of the few premium developers in the industry for such products.

XSTORE is a highly customizable WooCommerce theme.

It has a library of 100+ shop designs, all of them SEO-friendly and looking stunning.

You need a professional, secure, reliable, and quick web scraping API?

Get it right now from Abstract, it works excellent.

You need a high-quality portfolio website right now, but you don’t have any design skills and you’ve never ever built a website by yourself?

No problem.

Use Pixpa website builder, it will help you create your dream portfolio website without effort.

InvoiceBerry is the right invoicing software to use if you own a small business.

This software is easy to use, quick, affordable, and has everything you need included.

Start a free trial and see how it works.

uCoz stands out from the crowd due to its module-based structure, high-end design customization tools, and powerful customer support. The website builder is a nice pick for freelancers, bloggers, and business owners willing to start feature-rich projects. The system offers quite a rich set of customizable templates that fit any niche and coding background.

Acowebs is an award-winning WooCommerce Plugin development company. They are a team of top-rated WordPress and WooCommerce developers who have teamed up with some of the best UX designers to produce beautiful, easy-to-use and groundbreaking plugins for any type of WooCommerce store. One of their leading plugins is the WooCommerce Bulk Discounts plugin that would offer bulk discounts to your customers, by allowing you to configure the discount percentage, per product or category and even define parameter-based discounts. With the testimony of more than 7000 active customers, this plugin is really one of the best things to have to increase your sales.

Upqode is a top web design and digital marketing agency that works with all kinds of companies, from very different industries.

They are well-known and highly appreciated for the quality of their work.

HoneyApps is a free upsell app that will boost your store sales.

Use it to offer product upgrades or complimentary products, helping both your customers and your shop sales.

Implement it now and watch your sales numbers going up.

Wiremo is the easiest way to manage your reviews and ratings. Wiremo is a great tool for businesses looking to get reviews without the hassle! The dashboard has been designed with novices in mind, so even someone who’s never used Wiremo before can easily set up an automated review request.

Wiremo is a revolutionary app that will allow you to collect reviews for products, plus it’s completely automated!

Getting a stunning, clean, fully functional, and SEO-friendly website is not so simple, not even in 2021.

There are quite a few agencies in the world that are popular for the quality of their work, and one of these agencies is AMG.

Get a free quote now.

Aspire Media – Web Design Agency

Aspire Media is a web design Dublin based agency that will supercharge your company with a website that inspires credibility and professionalism.

They invest tons of time in delivering outstanding websites and designs that look totally different than you have seen before.

Get a free quote.

LogoAI is a brilliant logo builder that you can use with no experience and no design skills, to create a stunning and unique logo.

The process is very simple, quick, and straightforward.

Give it a try.

WebAsk is an advanced form and survey builder, which lets you collect user opinions and feedbacks. You can use the app to create registration forms, marketing researches, polls, questionnaires etc. First-timers have an opportunity to apply for a free consultation from the system pros to get started with ease.

You are looking for professional cloud storage that works on all devices and software, and which can be bought with a one-time payment, and not monthly plans?

pCloud is the right solution for you.

See how it works.

No matter what kind of website you need, how complex it is, and the level of uniqueness that you want, Kansas City Web Design & SEO will do it for you.

Their rates are fair and it is great to work with these professionals.

Ask for a free quote.

DWS is a complete, one-stop agency that will help you with everything you need.

They deliver outstanding work, they respect tight deadlines, and their rates are great.

Get a free quote.

Landingi will help you create superb landing pages, with just a few clicks, and in just a few minutes.

The landing page builder has a massive library of stunning templates and the editor will help you customize everything.

See how it works.

FoxMetrics is a top web analytics platform used by companies of all sizes, and from different industries.

People love FoxMetrics because the software is very simple to use and it provides easy-to-understand information.

Sign up for a free demo.

You want to move faster with your projects?

Use Argon Low Code Builder to create stunning pages for your business or startups, in a matter of minutes, without effort.

No design experience needed.

With WordPressToWix.PRO, moving your website from WordPress to Wix will be easy and hassle-free. The service has years of industry expertise, which contributes to their professionalism. They thoroughly analyze each project to consider every detail that may affect the result. They make sure your project will run smoothly after the migration, offering ongoing support.

Cloe Brooks WordPress theme is a perfect solution for building usable websites representing the services of psychological clinics. It includes a collection of 6 ready-made homepage demo styles that look stunning on handheld and desktop devices. The fully responsive layout of the theme is also optimized for SEO and it looks razor-sharp on Retina displays. After downloading this theme, you will get access to many handy features that will boost your site’s usability. There is also the Booking Appointments functionality that lets your clients schedule their future visits to your office with a few clicks on your site. Whenever you decide to start selling products and services through your site, the WooCommerce compatibility will come in handy for you.

Reprizo WordPress WooCommerce theme is a great choice for building jewelry and watch repair eCommerce sites. A fully editable layout of the theme will also be a splendid solution for many other purposes. The theme includes 5 predesigned homepage demos that you can modify with the help of the Elementor page builder. There are also tons of inner pages and ready-made blog layouts that you can personalize according to the specific needs of your project. The theme features ultra-modern shop layouts that are perfectly suited for the launch of your conversion-oriented business.

Hallelujah WordPress theme is a great starting point for various religious, charity, and non-profit organization websites. It’s a fully responsive WordPress theme made with the Elementor page builder. Take advantage of its drag-and-drop functionality to bring the desired look and feel to the 4 ready-made homepage demos, inner pages, blog layouts, etc. The theme includes the Events Calendar plugin, which lets you manage events and schedule future appointments with your audience. It also includes Give — a charity donation plugin, and seamless integration with many other WordPress plugins, including Slider Revolution, Essential Grid, Contact Form 7, WP GDPR Compliance, MailChimp, and many other.

Adding a moderated chat on your website will help you generate more conversions and sales.

To add this chat, use RumbleTalk; it is the most popular service on the market.

Looking for a stunning shopping bag PSD mockup?

GraphicsFuel helps you with 4 such mockups, all of them incredible looking.

uCalc is a modern and advanced builder of calculators and web forms, the application of which helps effectively manage and promote your business. It does not require preliminary coding knowledge and, thus, can be used by anyone. You can either create a calculator on your own or hire a web developer to do that for you.

SiteBuilders.Pro is the top choice for users, who have an idea to transfer their websites between platforms. Upon approving the website layout, the team of experts will proceed to the task. Its completion generally takes around 7 days. The company is also involved in website development, ensuring quality project creation from scratch.

Conclusions

The best way to manage / or launch your online business is a combination of several web tools and a professional dedicated team of developers.

Many things can easily be done with the help of web tools, but there are things that only professional developers can help you with.