How to Choose a Blog Color Scheme

Did you know that 62–90% of purchase decisions are based on colors alone?

When designing a blog, you need to pay attention to the colors you use and why. It’s not just a matter of making the blog visually appealing. Instead, it’s also important because each color will send different messages to your readers.

Fortunately, you don’t need a budget to hire a designer. Following the tips in this article, you’ll be able to make the right decisions when it comes to choosing colors for your blog.

First of all, what is a blog color scheme? It’s a collection of colors that you use to design a blog.

To choose a blog color scheme, there are seven major steps you need to follow:

Choose a primary color

First of all, you need to choose your primary color.

If you already have a logo, this should be the main color of it. Think about the emotions you want to convey to your visitors. Each color will transmit certain feelings.

Choose the number of colors

We suggest you choose a triadic color scheme, which oncosts of one main color (primary) and two additional accent colors — spaced out evenly on the color wheel.

Use secondary colors

Nest, you need to choose a secondary color that will create a good combination with the primary one.

Use neutral colors

You’ll also need to use black, white, and grey for sections of your blog like the background and the copy.

Add your color scheme appropriately

Once you choose your colors, it’s time to use them appropriately on your blog. you‘ll use the primary color in the most important sections of your blog, secondary colors for less important content, and neutral colors to create contrast and give a visual break.

Have multiple options

We suggest you create a few different color palette options you can choose from and use based on the content you’re creating and the platform you’re using.

Get inspired

If you don’t know where to start from or you want new ideas and trends, head over to sites like Dribbble and Pinterest to find color inspiration.

Author bio

Originally from Rome, Italy, Giacomo Rotella holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Hult International Business School. He’s an experienced marketer with a focus on SEO.