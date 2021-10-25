Top 7 Horror Blogs to Emulate if You Want to Enter the Scene

Writing for the top horror blogs, if you are a lover of the niche, is a dream come true! There are different topic categories and general topics to write about horror if you want to enter the niche. There are hidden gems that fall under the horror category everywhere you go. It could be in art, film, performances, and more.

Here are the top Horror blogs to emulate if you want to enter the scene:

Content:

The website reviews anything related to horror – books, movies, podcasts, games, TV shows, you name it. We may think that it is difficult to create content for such a limited niche, but Bloody Disgusting pulls through. It makes reading about horror so exciting that you’re just going to want to read more. There are posts about ghosts and hauntings in film locations. There are flashbacks to retro horror films from decades past. There are posts about scary documentaries, where to find them, and what to expect. If you are planning to enter the niche, you may want to get inspiration from how Bloody Disgusting spews out interesting content and how they create new angles on existing topics.

Design:

The ad placement is commendable – both in location and size. The user knows it is there but it does not take away too much attention from the page.

May we also note how the webmasters decided to place the social media icons right next to the logo (at the top of the page). This shows that the blog owners value the organic content brought about by these platforms and want to connect more with their readers on social media.

Dr. Jekyll Points:

+10 points for overall page layout

+10 points for an incredible content variety

+10 points for terrifying logo design

Mr. Hyde Points:

-1 point as a few images may be too graphic for some audiences

OVERALL SCARE FACTOR:

AWESOME! All elements (design, content, and layout) are in great condition. This is a good sample website to emulate if you want to join in the niche.

Content:

The general content of CreepyPasta is horror fan-fiction. These are original written works from fans and users from all over the world. All are peer-reviewed and rated by fellow users. This is a good blog idea as you would not have to produce fresh content daily, and users will be the ones creating content for the website. The real work here comes in when it comes to screening. Of course, all blogs would have to have restrictions (content, language, plagiarism) and you would really have to invest time to screen work that is posted on the page.

Design:

You will see that the font faces used are your standard serifs, which is a great choice for body-heavy content. The font face style together with the font size is a commendable combination that is easy for the readers’ eyes. With regards to the font color, a bright red and a brilliant white is bold choice. It is a bit expected as CreepyPasta is a horror blog. In fact, contrasting both the red and white against a pitch-black background is reminiscent of early 2000s website design. It may not be a design choice approved by many, but it still works. There are no over-the-top design elements within the webpage – no animation gimmicks, no cursor, and hover effects. As they say, simplicity is elegance.

Dr. Jekyll Points:

+10 points for the unique and catchy website name

+10 points for the consistent, daily updates

+ 10 points for bold design

Mr. Hyde Points:

-1 point for the overwhelming ad placement

-1 point for pop-up ads taking up significant space away from content

OVERALL SCARE FACTOR:

AWESOME! Design-wise, it clearly looks like CreepyPasta needs an update. The content, however, is what makes it part of the Horror blog hall of fame.

Content:

They say that independent artists create scarier and eerier work than Hollywood. Given that there are minimal restrictions, this is probably true. It is the goal of Popcorn Horror to provide an avenue for indie artists to showcase their work through their website. Authors for the website write reviews about indie horror in films, shows, literary works, and art.

Design:

It is your typical black background with red typefaces. However, unlike other similar pages, the contrast between the font and the background is not as bold. Red is used only in minor elements like call-to-actions, categories, banners, and more. The website uses white for its main body text. Also, the selection of images for each post will already give you a sense of fear before actually reading the reviews. What we like most about the page is that there is a marquee banner on top of the page that switches titles to feature the latest posts.

Dr. Jekyll Points:

+10 points of featured image selection

+10 points for marquee banner/announcement on top of the page

Mr. Hyde Points:

-1 point as page design may need an upgrade

OVERALL SCARE FACTOR:

AWESOME! Interesting horror topics throughout the year.

Content:

The unique concept of the blog is what makes it truly popular – to talk about stuff that scares the kid in you. It could be about an old creepy toy, a forgotten TV show, or any experience that terrified you as a child. The most common post on Kindertrauma is old TV shows and movies that show the true (and forgotten) essence of horror. What many people enjoy about this website would be the “Trauma Sessions” page where readers could share their traumatic childhood experiences.

Design:

What else scares the living daylights out of children? Clowns. The general concept of the design focuses on clowns, child’s handwriting, and toys. The content categories are even given child-related names like “Baby-Sitters”.

The website’s design is somewhat reminiscent of old HTML websites from the late 2000s. The pastel pink background, the large banner logo at the top, and the Helvetica-cross-Arial font face – all give late 2000s vibes! This includes journal-type content in the middle block, some advertising on one side, and the general menu on the other side.

Maybe the retro concept is to help all of us reminisce our childhood?

Dr. Jekyll Points:

+10 points for a really creepy concept

+10 points for “Trauma Sessions”

Mr. Hyde Points:

-1 point as the website might need a bit of a design update

OVERALL SCARE FACTOR:

GOOD! Unique content complete with a (sort of) retro blog design.

Content:

The idea of Scare Street is identical to CreepyPasta. Users are invited to publish their content on the website as guest writers. Other than that, Scare Street also has blog-type content for other horror-related topics. A good article format would question form title that can be answered by the blog’s body.

Design:

Scare street is like creepypasta but with a better layout and web design.

Dr. Jekyll Points:

+10 points for simplistic design layout

Mr. Hyde Points:

-1 point for content using the same feature image repeatedly.

OVERALL SCARE FACTOR:

GOOD! It could have better content, but this is already unique enough.

Content:

Review of Science fiction films. The genre ‘sci-fi’ is not exactly horror, but sometimes the idea of them happening in real life can be horrifying. Other than that, the blog also reviews horror films.

Design:

The blog has an interesting color scheme with the algae green, blueprint grid concept. What is noticeable is that the ad sizes are much larger than post snippets. However, the good content will attract the attention of the readers regardless of the snippet’s size.

Dr. Jekyll Points:

+10 points for unique website design

Mr. Hyde Points:

-1 point for awkward ad placement and sizing

OVERALL SCARE FACTOR:

OKAY! The content is great (but a bit inconsistent) and the overall design of the website is impressive.

Content:

You know what’s scarier than ghosts, zombies, and monsters? Terrifying real-world stuff – apocalypse, calamities, aliens, you name it. Most of the stories they talk about are what-ifs and science fiction, but imagining these happening in real-life beats any horror movie out there. This makes Sci-Fi Talk a true part of the Horror Blog hall of fame.

What makes the blog (or podcast) more credible is them inviting authors, researchers, creators, actors, and other “nerds” to educate us about science fiction.

Design:

There isn’t much to say about the blog’s design as Sci-Fi talk focuses more on their podcast. The website needs some layout editing, some tweaks here and there.

Dr. Jekyll Points:

+10 points on guest speakers and content contributors

Mr. Hyde Points:

-1 point on the menu bar design

OVERALL SCARE FACTOR:

Good! If you are into Science fiction more than horror, this is a good website (and podcast) to explore.

