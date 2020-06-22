Monetized Blog Amid the Tough Year

Halfway through 2020 and yet, it has been throwing serious blows on us: physical and social, emotional, and most especially on the financial. A lot of jobs have been affected and we are altogether affected in one way or another. While several events that had been happening simultaneously and as beings with needs, we have to innovate to adapt and sometimes, create our sources of income just to get by. Even though vlogs are trending nowadays, it is still viable to make something out of your blogs. The question is, can we make money out of blogging?

The answer is YES. Blogging can never be out of style and expressing something in writing, as long as it is on the internet, can reach people all over the world. People do need an outlet wherein they can respond through comments and discuss things based on different yet, respected opinions. In this season of pandemic wherein, people are discouraged to go out (or at least practice social distancing), the majority of the world’s population is connected on the internet and/or gets their news through the web sources. Yes, we can make money through blogging, aside from ads , and with this situation, we are in right now, the possibilities are endless!

Here are some ways we can make monetize your blog amid this tough year:

Find something you can comfortably write

It could be ANYTHING. Building a niche is not difficult as long as you have committed yourself to it. It could be about fitness, self-help or the ‘how-to’ posts, motivational, tech reviews, and so on. With the news and other media hullaballoos, you can make use of your blog as a platform to voice out your opinion as well. This is a good way to start building traffic to your blog and reaching out to your potential readers. Some blogs are also gearing towards mental health and counseling since 2020 started. People are undeniably shocked and it may lead them to read blogs to ease up their anxiety. It is a good opportunity to reach out through comforting blog posts, how to not worry, and how to be productive this period.

Online Courses and Tutorials

Now, with the pandemic, even courses and pieces of training are already available online. Since there are limitations on going out, people now tend to search online some tips and tricks to make themselves productive this pandemic season. Selling online courses nowadays are on a roll and you can tie up with famous sites for this. You just have to work and focus on building modules and researching for topics needed and you can use your blog to introduce it an eventually sell the material. You can also dive into Affiliate Marketing so that you can promote products inside your blog. It will generate traffic as well as a direct income or commission for the purchases.

Sponsored Review and Paid Posts

Writing sponsored reviews and paid posts are one of the easiest ways to monetize your blogs. You can still find brands that are actively searching for bloggers to promote their products and services. You have to be active in joining the right community groups and building on the trust with them. Well, this does not mean you just have to copy the whole PR kit that will be sent but to also write good content about it. Reviews are somehow different because this requires personal experience from your end as the user, keeping in mind the things a consumer would want to know before purchasing it. Writing credible reviews is a good start to monetize your blog, a Tech review in particular since the majority couldn’t go out and there are a lot of new gadgets being released. There are no standard fees for sponsored posts, but it can be negotiated between you and the brand.

Make Use of Content Marketing

Content Marketing is different from other Marketing strategies like native advertising, branded content, product marketing, influencer marketing, SEO, inbound marketing, and the like. Content Marketing needs to support the business goal. Since the majority of the audience now is on social media, you have to bank on that data and push hard to build your email list for the CRM Email Marketing . You cannot just write good content and do a hit-or-miss strategy for the readers; you have to invite them into your blog so that they can read it. Yes, your audience is on the internet but with other bloggers out there, the competition can also be tough. You have to market yourself as well as your blog as a personal brand.

Create a Virtual Summit

Connect with other bloggers all over the world through social media. Facebook has tons of groups and communities wherein you can engage and connect with them. That’s free advertising for you and may gain more traffic on your blog. Since everything is virtual now, this can be possible through video-conferencing platforms. A virtual summit is where you can invite other bloggers to talk about specific topics and allow them to plug their products/services/blogs. Creating a network, nowadays, is easy as long as you get to be in touch with the right people. You can make use of social media platforms to connect with them and plan a virtual summit.

Those are some ways you can take advantage of the pandemic season and monetize your blog. This is not an overnight success, but it will reap rewards if done properly. Generating income from blogging may take time but with the frequency of posting, credible content, and a solid reader base, it will eventually pay off. As I have said, 2020 is a tough year and yet it depends on our grit, adaptability, and perseverance that can give us help in these trying times. Now, this is what we call ‘making lemonade out of lemons!’ Are you ready to monetize your blog before 2020 ends?