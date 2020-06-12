The Anatomy of a Great WordPress Landing Page Design

There’s a lot to sink your teeth into when talking about a WordPress landing page design.

It has lots of moving parts that you need to control and monitor on the page to help increase your conversions.

The good news is that WordPress, unlike other CMSs, allows you to create these types of pages with relative ease. It’s just a matter of knowing what to put in these pages that will determine whether or not it will convert.

That’s what we will talk about in this post.

I’ll share with you what these elements are and how they help improve your landing page’s performance.

A great offer

Your offer isn’t part of your WordPress landing page design per se. However, the quality of your offer will determine the success of the page.

Simply put, your WordPress landing page will fail if your offer isn’t what people want.

You need to know the pain points of your target audience so you can provide a suitable offer that would interest the majority. You can do this by running surveys to your mailing list or asking around online communities regarding their issues about your expertise.

From here, you also need a unique value proposition (USP) that allows you to separate your offer from others with similar ones. It’s all about positioning your offer to stand out from the rest.

White space

Arguably the most underrated facet of a landing page is white space.

Often, people try to cram in as many elements in a page with the intention of making it jam-packed with as much value as they can.

However, too many elements on a page can work against your intentions. It would clutter the page and cause visitors to leave due to information overload or confusion.

If you check out some of the landing page templates that convert, they space out the elements to give more emphasis to each.

This way, visitors can process the information on the page better.

Call to action

Having a clear call to action (CTA) on your landing page gives it purpose in the grand scheme of things. It turns fair-weather visitors into your subscribers or clients, whichever your goal may be.

Calls to action usually involve a form and button (sometimes, it could just be the button) that is immediately found above the fold of the page. You can see a few examples here from different restaurant landing page templates. The same CTA can be found sprinkled on different folds of the page to increase conversions.

To get visitors to commit to your CTA, don’t include different calls to action from the one above the fold. By having a single CTA, you allow the other elements to work towards the same goal and not be distracted by others.

Also, consider using colors for your buttons that contrast to your theme. The goal is to help your CTAs pop out on the page so people can’t miss it. And by using colors that are the opposite of your site’s design, you can grab their attention much easier.

Web copy

A WordPress landing page, or all landing pages, is all about persuasion. You want to convince people to commit to your CTA by his or her volition. And you can only do this with web copy.

Think of copywriting as telling a story. You can show them how valuable your landing page offer is if you can take them on a journey with your words.

There are different copywriting techniques that you must use to achieve your desired results. But all of those are grounded on the fact that, by clicking on your CTA, it will solve their problems and issues. If you can communicate this in your writing, then it’ll be much easier to get them to convert.

Social proof

As powerful as your web copy could be, sometimes it’s not enough to get meaningful results.

And most of the time, the more you convince people to commit to your CTA, the more your words fall on deaf ears.

The reason is that of course you’d make your offer look good to people. You have ownership interest – that’s why you’ll say whatever you have to say to get them on your side.

As a result, there is a general distrust among site owners for promoting their own landing page offers.

To counter this, you need other people to tell their stories to your prospects. Get your subscribers or clients to tell others how your offer helped them solve their problems.

This way, you get a neutral party to tell others that your offer works.

Tools to use

As mentioned, WordPress makes it easier for you to create landing pages using plugins and third-party tools. Below are some of the tools I highly recommend to get the job done:

Landingi – Build pages from pre-made responsive templates and import them into WordPress using its official plugin.

– Build pages from pre-made responsive templates and import them into WordPress using its official plugin. Elementor – Create beautiful and high-converting landing pages from within WordPress by dragging and dropping elements onto the page.

– Create beautiful and high-converting landing pages from within WordPress by dragging and dropping elements onto the page. Grammarly Premium – Clean up your web copy by eliminating grammar errors and sentence mistakes using this tool.

– Clean up your web copy by eliminating grammar errors and sentence mistakes using this tool. Paletton – FInd the right contrasting and complementing colors for your calls to action to increase CTRs.

