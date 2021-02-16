10 Websites to Find Facts and Statistics

Find Facts and Valuable Insights. Blow Everyone Away

Have you noticed how some articles in this day of age are much more detailed and jam-packed with factual information?

Instead of simply stating that “Facebook is great for additional traffic,” reliable bloggers now provide statistical data that proves – or disproves – any substantial claims.

Granted, not everything must be backed by scientific analysis (as some information is meant to be subjective and/or obvious). However, providing facts, percentages and insights can help you build more authority as a reputable blogger as it shows you are meticulous about your work.

Bloggers like Brian Dean and Neil Patel use metrics and irrefutable facts all the time, and many people have come to respect them partly because of this.

Would you like to start injecting some mind-blowing stats into your articles as well? Here are seven great sources to help you do just that.

This highly trusted source generally presents hard data in the form of well-constructed articles. These are based on education, demographics, business, economy, and many other serious matters.

They also run a podcast with plenty of experts in their respective fields, which can make your statistics research more engaging depending on how you intend to leverage it.

Gapminder primarily details gaps in income / wealth across the globe. The website also gets much more personal and doesn’t rely on blind numbers alone.

This short excerpt, for example, talks about a traditional family in Bolivia and explains how they manage to live on $265 per month (in US dollars equivalent). It also goes on to mention the family’s hobbies and what they generally spend money on.

Gapminder has become a personal favorite as it really puts you in the shoes of other people. This is truly eye-opening data you can use to make your articles stand out.

StatisticBrain.com provides a wide range of facts, stats and insights about many industries under the sun, not just general business-to-business (B2B).

Here you can indulge in data based on music, films, national holidays, education, health, businesses, marketing, among others. I am particularly fond of the way they present the data as a table split into several columns, making it very easy to gather the numbers you need.

Though a monthly subscription is required, this source is an absolute must if you’re serious about up-to-date statistics for your website, social media platform, or your business in general.

Knoema shows you an incredible amount of stats on a global scale. Data is based on topics such as agriculture, technology, demographics, crime, education, environment, and much more.

Sites like Knoema gives us a fresh reminder that most of your blog posts should include useful statistics and fun facts. This makes your articles much more authoritative and trustworthy, so why not?

While not as helpful or user-friendly as the others on this list, Google Public Data Explorer can nicely complement your research when all else fails.

Google relies on information from sources like Eurostat, The U.S. Bureau of Statistics, U.S. Census, Statistics Iceland, and many others. And considering this is the world’s top search engine, you can count on all data to be regularly updated.

HubSpot Research has quickly become a popular source to find facts and statistics about marketing and businesses. These guys cover topics based on advertising, blogging, branding, content marketing, email open rates, social media, SEO, and much more.

Each report is beautifully presented with charts and graphs in a digestible, easy-to-read fashion. Sample topics include the percentage of Facebook users by age bracket, and the number of email open rates among various industries.

You can also download all data to your computer as a JPEG or PowerPoint presentation, or simply link to it online.

While many charts are readily available on their website, it is suggested you subscribe to their respective newsletter to receive notifications on their latest findings.

This well-known service is highly reliable among serious content marketers thanks to their wide coverage and surprisingly updated data.

Statista covers general topics that go well beyond B2B marketing, giving you a great source even if you publish content outside of the general blogging realm.

For example, one of their articles covers Starbucks’ global revenue between 2003 and 2020, while another one discloses the price for an NFL game by team.

Their free option gives you access to some basic stats and facts, as well as the ability to download them as PDF or PNG formats. However, for $39 per month, you can gain access to over one million stats and download them in multiple formats to integrate the data nicely with your content.

This is undoubtedly one of the most reliable places to find facts and statistics online.

Their Industry News section focuses on general marketing subjects, carefully detailing success and failures among business owners and consumers alike.

Almost every article is jam-packed with crucial statistics, often exposing industry trends for you to learn from. The website is updated regularly with brand new information, giving you plenty of eye candy to look into and implement into your own articles.

A notable article includes, 42% of Marketers Are Increasingly Optimistic for Digital Video.”

More recent findings also cover the impact COVID-19 has made on businesses, with an article headline stating, “67.9% of Marketers Missing Opportunities to Keep Up with the Industry Due to COVID-19.”

eMarketer.com is a big player in the “Facts and insights” field, much like Statista. They have a huge database of case studies and percentages across topics ranging from email marketing to general tech devices.

While the Pro version isn’t free, you can always hop onto their blog for a good dose of statistical data updated on a regular basis.

For example, they have covered subjects such as “Three in 10 Retailers Rely on SMS for Customer Service and Promotions” as well as US retail digital ad spending in 2020.

Although this website isn’t strictly about statistics, Neil Patel and company do a great job at finding compelling, up-to-date facts and stats.

Overall, it would be a shame to ignore a source such as this one. Just be sure to give credit where it’s due, of course.

Final Thoughts:

As a blogger and marketer, you owe it to yourself to rely on these great websites to find facts and statistics. Can you share other sources with fellow readers?

