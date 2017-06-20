How to Start a Blog and Make Money: The Definitive Guide

Have you ever wondered how to create a blog and make it truly successful? While BloggingPro’s primary focus is to turn you into a professional blogger, we understand that everyone has to start from the very beginning.

For that reason, this guide is about starting a blog as effortlessly and efficiently as possible.

In fact, we will happily walk you through every single step of the blogging process – from choosing an ideal niche to publishing your very first post.

These are some of the things you will accomplish as we go along:

How to select the right blogging platform

Choosing an appropriate domain name and web host

How to install WordPress easily and effortlessly

Customizing your installation

How to publish attention-grabbing content

The best ways to get blog traffic

How to make money blogging

By the time we’re done, you will have learned how to make a blog successful and help it stand out among the rest.

Before we begin, ensure you bookmark this page and casually take some notes along the way for future reference.

Let’s get started!

Prerequisites: Selecting Your Blogging Platform

There are many known blogging platforms out there, also called Content Management Systems (CMS), which are essentially the home of your content. Some popular platforms include:

WordPress

Blogger.com

Tumblr

Typepad

Drupal

But which one should you choose among so many options? Are they all the same? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

These are all very important questions. While you can make a blog with all of these resources, you should definitely go with WordPress.

Simply put, WordPress is the leading blogging platform in existence today. In fact, over 50% of the top 100 blogs in the world rely on WordPress! These include some highly popular choices like The Wall Street Journal and NLF.com (as of this writing).

In addition to their undeniable popularity, WordPress provides the greatest amount of security, stability and flexibility available in the blogosphere:

Benefits at a Glance:

It’s 100% free: No catch and no gimmicks. WordPress is loaded with everything you could possibly need to start a blog absolutely free of charge.

It’s fully secure: New updates are routinely rolled out to patch potential vulnerabilities and improve its overall structure.

It’s user-friendly: WordPress is widely known for its easy and welcoming design, allowing you to run and maintain your blog like a pro from the very beginning.

Fully customizable – no coding skills required: Starting a blog takes little to no effort on your part – and it certainly doesn’t require any development experience whatsoever. We will go over WordPress’ main customization features later in this guide.

Why You Should Avoid Other Blogging Platforms…

It’s important to note that while WordPress itself is free, the platform relies on various third-party investments which are necessary to your blogging success. Thankfully these costs are minimal in nature and will help take your blog to new heights. We will cover these steps shortly.

Needless to say, you may be tempted to start a blog on a “truly free” platform like the other aforementioned choices, which don’t necessarily rely on further investments.

If you’re serious about blogging, however, you should avoid such venues at all costs:

You are limited by the platform’s rules: Even though the content is yours, other blogging platforms can shut down your website abruptly and without warning. This is typically due to publishing content which may be harmless but subjective in nature.

Your income potential is severely limited: Other blogging platforms generally accept some ways to make money blogging, but your options are restricted. For example, your blog could be shut down merely for selling a perfectly ideal affiliate product — all depending on the platform in question..

They are unprofessional: Successful blogging requires that your blog looks and feels its very best. It’s difficult to accomplish this with limited features and customization options, as is generally the case with most other platforms.

Are Other Platforms Ever Ideal?

In our opinion, you should only use these sources for testing purposes — but don’t get comfortable with these and avoid them as a serious way of starting a blog.

Last, But Not Least:

When it comes to WordPress, there is a “.com” and a “.org” version. The former is one of the above options to avoid, as it was created primarily for hobbyists and not serious bloggers.

The latter (the .org version) is referred to as a free self-hosted blog. This is the one you should go for and is the one we will cover in this guide.

Now that these warnings and prerequisites are out of the way, let’s begin the actual process of starting a blog!

Choosing a Domain Name and Web Host

Having selected WordPress.org as the ideal blogging platform, now you have to come up with what is known as a domain name and a web host.

Domain Name Basics:

Think of a domain name as a physical home address. In order for people to find you on a map, you must provide an actual location for them to reach you. Likewise, a domain name is the digital address you type in order to visit a website, such as Google.com or BloggingPro.com.

Web Host Basics:

A web host is your content’s actual home. By using the above analogy, your physical home naturally hosts all kinds of furniture and appliances. Likewise, the web host is home to the blogging platform itself along with your content.

Which Web Host Should You Choose?

While there are many web hosting providers, we have found that Bluehost is by far one of the most reliable ones around.

Most other options are similar in nature, but there are three things that separate Bluehost from the rest:

Impressive load speed: It’s very important that your blog loads as quickly as possible, considering that a slow website will cost you traffic and income in the long-run. Bluehost is trusted by countless professional bloggers (including us!) for good reason.

Unmatched reliability: The last thing you want is for someone to visit your blog and realize that it’s down or otherwise inaccessible. Needless to say, our overall experience with them has been superb.

Excellent customer service: This part is especially useful for newer bloggers. Their in-house experts are available 24/7 to answer any and all questions that come to mind. Peace of mind goes a long way when setting up your own blog for the first time, trust us.

At the end of the day, you may still choose any other web host as long as they provide similar results. Given our personal experience, however, we feel that Bluehost can save you any potential trouble later on.

How to Setup a Domain Name and Web Host

This portion may seem slightly overwhelming to new bloggers, but no worries! We will walk you through everything one step at a time.

How to:

1-Go to www.Bluehost.com and click “Get Started Now.”

2-Next, select either the Basic, Plus or Prime options. If you’re just starting out and won’t need more than one website, we suggest you pick the Basic package. This option grants enough features for the average new blogger — and you can always upgrade later as your blog grows.

3-Type your desired domain name in the New Domain box, then click “Next” to continue.

Here are a few things to consider when choosing a domain name to set up a blog:

Your domain name should be succinct and easy to remember

Most people prefer the .com extension over others (with .net and .org being popular alternatives)

You can always change the domain name later, but that’s a difficult step (we suggest you pick a great name now, from the get-go)

4-Now it’s time to create a Bluehost account in order to finalize your purchase. Signing up with a Google account would automatically fill out some basic information (such as your name and email address). Otherwise, enter the required information into all available fields.

Scroll down to the Package Information box on that same page. Let’s go over some of the available options:

Account Plan: You can save more money by signing up for several years in advance (such as 24, 36, or 60 months). This all depends on how much you can afford at this time.

You can save more money by signing up for several years in advance (such as 24, 36, or 60 months). This all depends on how much you can afford at this time. Domain Privacy Protection: Selecting this option will hide your personal information from the WHOIS database (such as your name and home address). This database is publicly available to anyone who wishes to find out more about a website and their owner.

5-All other options on this page (such as backup and search engine features) are completely optional for starting a blog. We suggest that you skip these for now, as we will cover other alternatives later in this guide.

6-Lastly, enter your payment information and click “Submit” when ready.

That’s it! You have officially completed one of the most important steps on how to start a blog successfully.

How to Install WordPress

Now we just need to install WordPress on your newly acquired web host, then you’ll be ready to go.

How to:

1-Visit my.bluehost.com and log into your new Bluehost account (if you’re not logged in already). This will bring you to the CPanel screen located right under the Hosting tab.

2-Next, click “Install WordPress” from the main Website section. You will be automatically directed to Bluehost’s Mojomarketplace to proceed with the installation.

3-Select your domain name from the available dropdown box.

4-Leave all other fields and options intact, then click “Next” to continue.

5-This next screen will ask you for website-specific information such as your blog’s desired title, your new username, email address, and password.

Here are a few things to note:

Your blog’s title can be changed at any time in the future

Your username cannot be changed once chosen

Avoid a generic name such as ‘admin’

Choose a strong password that’s easy to remember, yet difficult to figure out

6-Leave all available checkboxes intact, then click “Next” to continue.

Final Steps…

7-At this point, allow some time for the installation to complete (typically less than a minute). You will then be notified and shown the necessary credentials to log into your new blog. Congratulations!

8-Once the WordPress installation is complete, you may now visit your blog and log in using the previously assigned username/password.

The exact login page is www.yourwebsite.com/wp-admin by default (where “yourwebsite.com” is your actual blog’s address).

9-Enter your chosen username and password in this screen to effectively log into the WordPress platform.

Pat yourself on the back! You have completed the main steps needed toward starting a blog and are now ready to leave your mark on the web…

Using Your WordPress Blog – Basics

The first thing you’ll notice is the main WordPress dashboard, which is accompanied by various menu items on the left side panel (or sidebar). Let’s take a quick look at these entries:

Dashboard: This screen shows you statistics and shortcuts to some of the most popular features. It displays how many posts, pages and comments you currently have published, your recent blog activity, along with important WordPress news as they arise.

Posts: Here you’ll be able to create new articles, as well as modify and manage existing ones.

Media: The Media page hosts all the images, audio and video files you will upload in the future to complement your content. Note that it is currently empty by default.

Pages: This is where you create static content that appears more prominently on your blog, such as your “About me” or “Contact” page. Also note that this shouldn’t be used to publish traditional blog posts – but we’ll go over content creation in more detail a bit later in this guide.

Comments: This section houses all of your existing blog comments. These include approved (published) comments, those still waiting for your review, and even comments that have been marked as spam (either by you or the system itself). You can also use this screen to manage and edit these entries as you see fit.

Appearance: This is one of the more interesting sections of your blog, as it allows you to customize its design by selecting from thousands of free layouts/themes. No worries; we will cover this section in full shortly.

Plugins: Think of plugins as web-based tools and software to help expand your blog’s core capabilities. We will cover the very best plugins for WordPress along with those to help you make money blogging in the long-run.

Users: Did you know that you don’t have to be the only user or publisher on your own blog? That’s right; you can create or invite as many people as you’d like to collaborate together. This section is certainly interesting, so we’ll be sure to revisit it later down the road.

Tools: This is a more technical page that allows you to import and export content from other blogging platforms. You probably won’t have anything to import and export as a new blogger, so we’ll be skipping it for now.

Settings: The Settings section is essentially the hood of your blog. Here you can change many important settings which affect the way your website behaves.

How to Select a WordPress Theme

You have probably been waiting anxiously for this part, and we don’t blame you! After all, customizing the way your site looks is one of the most exciting aspects about successful blogging…

For starters, WordPress relies on “themes” – also called layouts or templates – to dress up your blog. Selecting and changing a theme is as easy as performing a few short clicks (with no coding required, just as promised).

There are thousands of free WordPress themes instantly available, and choosing a good style is essential toward starting your blog on the right foot. Let’s take a closer look at the theme selection screen.

How to:

1-Point your mouse over to the “Appearance” menu on the left sidebar, then click “Themes” from the ensuing menu items.

Note that your new blog comes pre-installed with a theme by default, but let’s go ahead and install a new one for the sake of testing.

2-Click “Add New” from the top portion of the screen, which will take you to WordPress’ massive template library.

Search & Filtering Options:

This screen will show you a wide range of search features, including:

Featured

Popular

Latest

Favorites

Feature Filter

If you really wish to customize your search, clicking the “Feature Filter” option allows you to do just that. Some of the available filtering options include:

Themes of any given format and design

Themes with added flexibility, such as multiple color selection

Options for highly-customizable sections to present more information on the screen

Niche selections such as news-based, education, ecommerce, and other themes

3-Select as many options as you’d like, then click “Apply Filters” to view the available results.

The sky really is the limit here, so have fun searching for the best WordPress themes for your blog niche. Otherwise, perform a basic search from the upper-right portion of the screen to view more generalized results.

Optional:

You also have the choice of uploading a theme manually (in case you can’t find a suitable one from the available options). In this case, click “Upload Theme” and select it from your computer.

Installing the Theme:

4-Once ready, hover your mouse over the theme in question, then click “Install” to proceed.

5-Allow a few seconds for the process to finish, then click “Activate” to effectively apply it to your blog.

Pretty simple, right? You may now visit your blog’s homepage to see the theme in action. And remember, you can always select a different one just as easily.

How to Install WordPress Plugins

As we discussed previously, WordPress plugins are online software that enhance your blog’s core capabilities by adding new features. In fact, the very best plugins for your blog can provide brand new features such as:

The ability to send blog posts to your newsletter subscribers via email

Displaying social media updates directly on your blog

Adding basic and advanced forms to any given page

Enhancing blog post images

The list goes on and on, but you get the idea (again, the sky’s the limit here). Later in this guide we will discuss some of the most recommended WordPress plugins for your blog in general.

How to:

1-Hover your mouse over “Plugins” on the left, followed by “Add New” from the subsequent menu.

Much like the theme installation screen, you can sort by the most popular and recommended plugins currently available. Otherwise, type a general keyword on the Search bar to find what you’re looking for, such as “Contact form.”

2-Found a plugin you like? Simply click “Install Now” followed by “Activate” to effectively enable it on your blog.

Your plugin’s main options are typically found under an existing menu item from the sidebar, depending on the one in question. Most plugins, however, are right under WordPress’ “Settings” menu.

Other Options: Creating and Managing Users

As previously stated, the great thing about WordPress is the ability to work and collaborate with others. This benefit allows you to:

Invite others to submit a guest post on your blog

Share and modify content with fellow authors

Build a robust user community around your blog

In addition, you may grant specific permissions to each user while limiting other capabilities. WordPress handles permissions through what is known as “User Roles.” The default roles include:

Subscriber: This user role only provides the ability to manage profiles. This basic option is ideal when starting your blog, though its usefulness would ultimately depend on your site’s configuration.

Contributor: These refer to people who can write new blog posts but lack permission to publish them. Instead, their content is submitted for your review.

Editor: This role is quite powerful, as it grants users the ability to manage and publish blog posts – including those from others.

Administrator: Administrators have the power to manage everything on the blog, including the modification of sensitive settings. You would normally grant this level only to a trustworthy individual (this is not recommended, as you should be the only administrator in most cases).

How to:

1-Point your mouse to “Users” on the left sidebar, then click “Add New.”

Most of the fields on this screen are self-explanatory, with only the very first two being required (username and email address).

2-Once ready, click the “Add New User” button to complete the process. You may optionally edit the details at any time by clicking the username in question.

Notes: You cannot change the username once chosen. However, the author’s public name (which appears alongside their published content) can be changed at any time. You (and the user) will gain access to this portion once the new profile is created.

A password is automatically assigned for the new user in question, but you may overwrite it by clicking “Show password.”

Once you create a profile, the person in question will receive an email with the necessary login details. You can optionally prevent this from happening by unchecking the checkbox that says “Send the new user an email about their account.” This is useful if you wish to provide the information yourself along with other miscellaneous instructions.

Make Your Blog Search Engine-Friendly

Want to know how to start a blog that get results? Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has always been, and will always be, a big part of blogging. In short, you want all blog content to be found on Google as quickly and easily as possible.

Regardless of blog niche, you should use keywords and phrases that the masses are likely to search for. These are normally included within the content title, the body, and their respective web addresses.

Let’s start with the very first step toward content optimization: Optimizing web addresses.

How to:

1-Point your mouse toward the “Settings” menu item to the left, then click “Permalinks.”

2-Here you can see how your content’s URL structure will look by default. You should ideally select the “Post name” option, thus making your content’s address look like this:

https://www.yourblog.com/article-title

You may alternatively select either “Day and name” or “Month and name,” which respectively shows the current date prior to the title:

Day and name:

http://www.yourblog.com/2017/01//30/article-title

Month and name:

http://www.yourblog.com/2017/01/article-title

3-Click “Save Changes” to apply the chosen settings.

Tip: Changing these settings in the future may impact your overall SEO efforts; we recommend you stick to the “Post and name” option if possible.

We will cover other SEO aspects as necessary throughout the remainder of this guide.

How to Create Blog Posts

Setting up your own blog takes quite a few steps, but we have come a long way nevertheless.

At this point you have completed most of the essential steps toward running a successful website, but we still have some very exciting things to cover: You will now create your very first content, which is essential to get more traffic to your blog in the long-run.

We had briefly mentioned the “Posts” and “Pages” sections earlier in Step Four of this guide; now let’s cover these in full detail, as you will spend much of your time on these in the future.

How to:

Point to the “Posts” menu from the left sidebar, then select “Add New.”

You will be greeted with an elegant, easy-to-navigate text editor that contains everything you need to publish an article.

Enter your blog post title in the top field available, and write the body in the large box just under it.

The body section has many features which should be familiar to the average computer user, including text and formatting options similar to those of Microsoft Word.

Clicking the “Toolbar Toggle” icon reveals additional options, such as changing text color and other formatting tools.

Recommended: Adding images:

While multimedia features are completely optional, it is highly recommended that you use at least one in every blog post. There are two parts to adding images:

Featured Image module: Located on the right side of the current screen, this allows you to add your blog’s primary image, which is essentially “the face” of your article. Once a blog post is published, this is the image that normally appears alongside the title on the front-end.

Using the “Add media” icon: This button is located right under the Title field, and it’s used to add any type of media into the body.

How to:

To use either of the above, click “Set feature image” or the “Add media” icon depending on your choice.

Click “Upload files” from the following screen to select an image from your computer, or browse for existing files from the “Media Library” tab.

Finally, you will be given the option of aligning, setting image size, and other settings depending on which type of image module you selected to begin with.

Click “Set featured image” or “Insert into post” to apply it and return to the main post management screen. We will also cover more ways to find free images for your blog shortly in this guide.

Managing, scheduling, and publishing:

The post editing screen shows you other essential features that dictate how the blog handles your blog posts.

Use the “Tags” meta box to enter 3-5 keywords or phrases related to your article. This is mainly used for SEO purposes.

The “Category” meta box allows you to create and assign a category for each and every one of your posts (we highly suggest you name these appropriately, as it’s customary for them to be publicly displayed).

The “Publish” meta box has quite a few neat functions, including:

Save Draft: This button allows you to keep your work safely in the event of unforeseen blogging mistakes.

Preview button: Clicking this allows you to see a live sneak peak of your content, exactly the way it would look once published.

The Visibility feature allows your post to be publicly available, remain private, or pin it to the very top of the blog. This enables it to remain at the top even as you publish newer content in the future.

Finally, you may use the Publish section to schedule your post for a future date. For example, you can set a post to publish automatically at 7am even as you sleep. Pretty cool feature, overall.

Ready to publish your first blog post? Simply click the “Publish” button and you’re set to go! No worries, you can always come back and modify it later from the “All Posts” screen located under the Posts menu on the left.

Tips and notes:

Include relevant keywords and phrases within the blog post title and throughout the article body (great for SEO purposes)

Take advantage of the real-time word counter, located just under the article body box

Additional meta boxes may appear in the future as you install more plugins

Wish to declutter the screen? Click “Screen Options” at the very top to toggle various boxes and optional features



How to Create WordPress Pages

Creating pages is very similar to blog posts, but the content is meant to be static and is normally displayed prominently on the blog. Examples of pages may include:

A “Write for us” page where you invite contributors to submit articles

An “About me” page where you tell readers all about you or the blog’s objectives

A “Contact” page which displays one or several ways to reach you

How to:

Move your mouse over the “Pages” menu, then select “Add New” from the ensuing items. Create and format your content as necessary, then click “Publish” (or schedule for later) to proceed.

Likewise, you can come back later and modify any given page by clicking “All Pages” on the left sidebar.

How to Get Blog Traffic: Promotion and Best Practices

The main point of this guide is to learn how to start a blog and make money – and for this to happen, you need to actively promote your content. Let’s work on letting your voice be heard by spreading it to the masses.

We already covered some basic SEO tactics in this guide, but marketing goes much deeper. SEO will always play an integral role in your overall marketing strategy, but we need much more than this to maximize your reach.

The best way to obtain results is by pursuing it directly, which means building genuine connections with others and placing your content in front of people’s eyes. This includes fellow bloggers of all levels, as well as general readers.

Let’s briefly look into some easy, approachable ways to get more traffic to your blog.

Reply to your own blog comments:

As you publish more content, you may occasionally receive a comment from people who stumbled upon it. First and foremost, it’s ideal that you always reply to each and every individual who takes the time to leave their thoughts.

Ensure your thoughts are polite and genuine even if a comment is mean-spirited. This practice helps build the foundation to great friendships and professional relationships.

Leave your thoughts on other blogs:

Likewise, get in the habit of reading fellow niche blogs and leaving your opinion. But don’t just comment for the sake of commenting, as all forms of networking should be conducted out of genuine and sincere interest.

Moreover, take the time to construct a thoughtful and detailed comment whenever possible; the key is to help strengthen your fellow blogger’s article while helping other readers in the process.

This gradually results in people discovering you (and your blog) naturally and building a loyal following as a result. This is a rather natural and effective way to promote your blog.

Leverage social media:

We’re sure you already know the power of social media, but it deserves to be acknowledged in this guide nonetheless.

In our expert opinion, you should NOT create an account on all the popular venues merely because they’re widely known (such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest). Spreading yourself too thin will often lead to poor results, as you are essentially becoming a jack of all trades but a master of none.

Instead, focus on one or two networks that are most relatable to your niche, thus allowing you to get blog traffic more effectively. For example, many travel bloggers choose Instagram due to the visual nature of things. Food bloggers often rely on Pinterest, while business-centric websites may be best suited for LinkedIn or specific Facebook Groups. You get the idea…

“But how do I build a social media following?”

Naturally, your social accounts will have little to no interaction toward the beginning – and that’s okay! We will simply leverage your organic blog following by inviting them to join and get social.

Remember the plugin section we covered earlier? Thankfully, there are hundreds of social plugins to let visitors know exactly where you hang out.

How to:

Visit the Plugins repository and perform a quick search for keywords like “Social media” (or specific ones like Facebook and Twitter). These are some essential WordPress plugins to help build a social community that consists of your blog’s audience.

Depending on the social plugin in question, new “sharing buttons” would be added on the blog’s homepage or within your posts. Try out several options and stick to one that prominently displays them.

Tip: Many of these plugins also come with a widget that you can add to your blog’s front-end sidebar. Go to the “Appearance” menu from the back-end, then select “Widgets.” Look for the widget in question and drag it to the available sidebar fields on the right side of the screen.

How to build a mailing list:

A mailing list is essential, whether you’re just starting a blog or have been in the game for a while. Depending on the type of blog you build, much of the traffic will eventually come from your newsletters subscribers.

Building email-based subscribers generally consists of this basic premise:

First, you must sign up to one of many email marketing services whose primary job is to store personal contacts. For example, these services can store a person’s name, email address, and other information depending on your settings. Popular services include Mailchimp, AWeeber, and GetResponse.

Install an optin form on key areas of your blog – including popular pages, sidebar, and/or within your blog posts. This form is typically provided by the marketing service itself, though you may also rely on a WordPress plugin for added functionality and styling.

Give users a reason to sign up to your newsletter. A basic incentive could be for everyone to receive your latest articles and updates. However, sending them a free (and incredibly helpful) guide is generally a more powerful solution. Consult with your email marketing service to find out more about attachments and item delivery options.

As you build a larger email following, more people will know about your latest content and just about everything you wish to inform them about.

A carefully crafted execution can make a blog much more successful, so look into this with great care.

Guest Blogging:

We know you’re going to be busy managing the blog, which includes publishing content on a regular basis. But did you know that writing content for others is an effective way to promote your blog?

By publishing the occasional post on other niche blogs, you have the opportunity to build your brand and let others know that you exist.

Here’s the gist:

Connect with niche bloggers as previously discussed (by commenting and developing a genuine friendship)

Ask to become a guest contributor by writing a topic his audience would find helpful

Since you’re writing the blog post for free, you generally have the right to include a link back to your own website as the main form of payment. A formal agreement is always reached prior to writing the article, and this largely depends on the blogger in question.

We suggest you start slow and gradually adapt according to your weekly schedule and overall responsibilities.

The topic of traffic and promotion could easily require its very own, standalone guide. However, we only covered this short introduction as a means of helping you get started.

Tip: Make your own blog attractive to potential writers who wish to contribute! This means remaining consistent, having an elegant theme design, and continuing your promotion efforts.

Helpful Tips for New Bloggers

You have successfully learned how to start a blog, but the learning experience is never truly over. Here are some additional tips!

General WordPress:

Security is important. Ensure you had initially set a strong password. You can always change it by visiting the “Users” menu, then clicking “Your Profile.”

Rely on the latest plugins and WordPress version. You will be notified of new updates as they become available from the “Dashboard” menu from the back-end.

Look into one of many backup utilities which can securely save a copy of your blog. Trusted recommendations include UpdraftPlus and BackupBuddy. Note, however, that such plugins can be overwhelming for a new blogger; consult with the tool’s developer for further assistance.

Most bloggers create an “About me” or a “Contact” page as a way to keep in touch with readers and fellow bloggers. Look into a contact form plugin that suits your needs.

The main Settings section contains quite a few management options (such as timezone settings among other general goodies). While most of these are self-explanatory, refrain from changing anything you are unsure of (as this could affect connectivity to your blog).

Publishing blog posts:

Practice makes perfect. Study other blogs to learn about their strengths and weaknesses. You will gradually evolve with every published article.

The best blog post ideas come from personal experience, by learning from fellow bloggers, as well as your own audience.

The average blogger writes in a conversational style, which makes the content less rigid and more relatable. Letting your personality shine is also a natural way to promote your blog.

You should publish new content regularly, but this is fairly subjective. There is no set frequency that directly leads to blogging success. When starting a blog, however, a good rule of thumb is to publish once or twice per week.

Place much more focus on article promotion than publishing, as hardly anyone would discover your posts otherwise.

Longer content (generally over 1,500 words) tends to do better than shorter articles. That being said, don’t force yourself with a particular topic that doesn’t warrant a higher word count.

It’s good practice to interlink between your published articles, as this gives users more reasons to stay. Moreover, linking to other bloggers helps build relationships and strengthens your own content.

Images are a big part of blogging. Rely on sources like Pixabay.com and Flickr to find suitable photos. Please refer to their usage and permissions information prior to using them.

Promotion and Income:

Are you starting up your own blog for money and freedom? That’s perfectly okay. However, some of the most successful bloggers are also passionate about their work. Let that passion dictate your content and the future of your blog.

Sticking to one blog niche increases your chances of success, as it allows you to focus solely on a specific area or problem. Thus, refrain from casting a wide net by covering multiple (unrelated) topics in one blog. Successful blogging is normally about laser-targeted focus.

The best way to grow and make money blogging is by understanding your audience deeply. Blog about everything that could relate to your target market and demographic.

It is said that the best way to sell is to not sell anything at all. This is the main idea behind content marketing, which focuses on delivering highly effective information in exchange for trust and loyalty. The money naturally follows over time as you suggest a product or service casually, but firmly.

Blogging success takes time. If you stick to everything learned in this guide, you are guaranteed to become a highly successful and effective blogger. Remain consistent, take a break as necessary, build strong social connections, and repeat!

Did You Enjoy this Guide?

Starting a blog doesn’t have to be a complicated process, and this guide showed you just how easily and efficiently it can be done.

Don’t hesitate to reach us if you have any questions whatsoever, and we’ll do our very best to assist you.

Happy publishing!

What’s next?

