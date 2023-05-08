How to Start a Fitness Blog on Your Rest Day

As increasingly more people are becoming fitness freaks and leading a healthy lifestyle, this is an excellent time for starting a fitness blog. It’ll allow you to share your passion for exercise, connect with other like-minded individuals, and…make money. But, you might be finding yourself asking “how to start a fitness blog?”.

This is completely normal. Getting started is often the most challenging part of any endeavor, as you don’t know what to expect and how to handle different obstacles that may arise.

Don’t worry, you are not alone. We are going to show you how to start a successful blog about fitness. 😎

How to Start a Fitness Blog: Preparation

Think about your niche

A niche is a specific area of fitness that you’ll focus on with your blog. There are many niches to choose from, including bodybuilding, powerlifting, calisthenics, kettlebell training, yoga, and more. While trying to cover all niches may be tempting, it takes a lot of work. An approach like this would leave you spreading yourself thin in all areas and you wouldn’t be able to establish authority in any one of them. So, the best way is to pick a niche where you have enough knowledge and experience that you can translate into high-quality content.

Another important reason for focusing on a niche is audience commitment. Generally speaking, websites that specialize in a particular area tend to attract a more enthusiastic and passionate readership. This type of follower base is more likely to engage with your content and show a genuine interest in the subject matter. Another perk of a devoted readership is easier monetization in case you want to make a business out of your fitness blog.

👇 Below are two examples of focused fitness blogs:

Both of them cater to specific groups, but still cast wide enough of a net to have a sizable, committed community of followers.

Identify your target audience

This is the second step, but you should do it simultaneously with niche exploring because niches and target groups are sometimes closely intertwined (as you can see from the websites we mentioned above).

Your target audience is the group of people you want to reach with your content, and you can divide them along different lines. For example, you could target their fitness level – beginners, intermediate, or advanced fitness enthusiasts. You could also aim with your website for their specific fitness goals, such as weight loss, learning how to handstand, preparing for a bikini contest, etc. Focusing on a specific type of fitness is another approach. You can even mix-and-match several factors to really drill down who you want to cater your content to.

Above all, choose a target group you understand and know well. Understanding your target audience will give you an incredible advantage over your competitors. You are creating content for people, and providing them with ideas that speak directly to their needs and interests will make your fitness blog a success.

Check out your competition

When thinking about how to start a fitness blog, it’s important to assess the field within your niche. Realistically, it’s highly unlikely you’ll be able to find a fitness niche without any competition. But, it’s important not to fear your competitors, but instead use them as a source of learning.

By carefully going through their websites, you can identify some overlooked areas you can exploit. However, rather than solely focusing on their weaknesses, take note of things your competitors are doing well. Don’t just copy their strategy and content, though. Use it as inspiration to bring your own unique approach to the table.

Determine your unique value proposition

After taking into account all of the things we mentioned above, it’s time to determine your unique selling proposition (USP) or unique value proposition (UVP). It’s what sets you apart from others in your field and what’s going to make accidental visitors into faithful consumers.

For example, it could be your expertise in some specific area of fitness, your unique approach to training, or the way you communicate with your readers (serious and data-packed, lighthearted and humorous, etc.).

Create a content strategy

Content is king. It’ll make or break your fitness blog, and you can’t have good content without a good content strategy and a blogging roadmap. Here is how to do it:

Decide on blogging frequency

Blogging frequency is important because it allows you to establish a consistent schedule, a thing that readers expect and like. You should be realistic when creating a schedule and choose a frequency that you can stick to. It’s better to have a regular weekly or biweekly post than publish several in one week and then go a couple of weeks without new content.

Brainstorm content ideas and do keyword research

Next, you should come up with the content itself. Keep your niche and targeted audience in mind when brainstorming.

Start by making a list of topics related to your niche. This could include workout routines, nutrition tips, product reviews, and more. Once you have a list of topics, you can use keyword research tools like Google Keyword Planner, Ahrefs, or SEMrush to identify the search terms your target audience is using to find content related to those topics.

Create a content calendar

The final step in creating a content strategy is to create a content calendar. It should include the date, topic, and format (e.g., blog post, video, podcast) of each piece of content.

How to Start a Fitness Blog: Execution

Decide on the blog name

The first and one of the most important steps in starting a fitness blog is choosing a domain name. It should be short, memorable, and easy to spell, but also reflect the theme of your blog.

Some people are lucky and know the name of their blog from the start, but most of us are not that fortunate. So, you must do some heavy thinking and combining to meet the above mentioned suggestions. Our detailed article on how to choose a domain name for your blog can help you further.

Select a blogging platform

When learning how to start a fitness blog, you’ll be faced with choosing between one of two popular website creation methods. Broadly speaking, these are website builders (Wix, Squarespace, Weebly) and WordPress. While website builders offer simplicity and an all-in-one solution (hosting, drag-and-drop interface, etc.), WordPress offers incredible opportunities for customization and growth.

Our recommendation is to go with WordPress. We understand that a website builder may seem appealing to a beginner, but once you outgrow it, it can be challenging to transfer your fitness blog over to WordPress. That’s why it’s better to keep the long game in mind when choosing a platform.

Choose hosting

If you take our advice and go with WordPress to launch your fitness blog, then you’ll need to sign up for a hosting plan. Hosting companies store your website’s files and data on their servers and make them accessible to the public.

Bluehost is one of the most popular and reliable web hosts for WordPress blogs, offering affordable plans and excellent customer support. Otherwise, if you go with an all-in-one solution like Wix or Squarespace, then you’ll have hosting built into your package.

Select a theme

Themes determine how your website looks and how it behaves, and they allow you to keep the visual identity and user experience (UX) the same across your blog. Virtually all paid blogging platforms will have some sort of theme selection.

With WordPress specifically, there are thousands of free and paid themes to choose from. If you don’t want to go through them all to find the perfect one, you can take our advice and choose Neve. This theme is fast and easy to use, and offers hundreds of starter sites customized for different niches. You can import a ready-made fitness website with the click of a button.

Create a logo

Creating a logo is the last step in our tutorial on how to start a fitness blog, but it’s also the first step in establishing your visual identity. It should be clean, simple, and memorable enough to recognize without reading the website’s name. Depending on your niche, you can choose something like a stylized human figure on the move, exercising, or something similar.

Think of it as representing a feeling or a core idea, not an elaborate visual representation of your business.

A “doodle test” will help you determine the best logo. Show your friends images of your ideas; whichever logo they can draw ten minutes later is the winner.

You can use a free logo generator to try out some ideas or even create the final version. It took us about three minutes to create this logo:

If you are not satisfied with the results, you can always hire a professional designer.

Final thoughts on how to start a fitness blog 🧐

To start a blog, you should:

Think about your niche

Identify your target audience

Determine your unique value proposition

Then, you should create a content strategy, which includes:

Deciding on blogging frequency

Brainstorming content ideas

Doing keyword research

Creating a content calendar

Next, you should:

Decide on the blog name

Choose a blogging platform

Choose hosting (if using WordPress)

Select a theme

Create a logo

We’ve covered how to start a fitness blog here, but that’s only the beginning. Running a fitness blog is a never-ending process. While getting off on the right foot is the most crucial part of any endeavor, you should constantly learn and absorb new information to keep ahead of the competition.

We recommend exploring our other articles about:

👉 Growing your blog: unique blog post ideas to skyrocket your blog’s traffic

👉 Promoting your blog: the best blogging communities for massive blog traffic

And, if you decide on monetizing your fitness blog, we have a helpful article about how to make money blogging which will definitely come in handy.

We hope we’ve answered your questions about how to start a fitness blog, and we look forward to seeing your super-valuable content when you’re done.