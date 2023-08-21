Get Paid to Write Articles: 9 Sites That Pay $75+ Per Post

If you have a passion for writing and want to turn it into a profitable career, you might want to know how to get paid to write articles. ✍️🤑

The digital age has opened up multiple opportunities for writers to monetize their skills and earn a decent income. But it’s not always clear where and how to land these writing gigs.

Some online publications offer very little for your hard work, while others don’t even pay anything at all.

We know how much time and effort it takes to craft a good piece of writing, and below, we’ll share some online platforms that will appreciate your hard work.

Let’s begin. 🙋‍♂️

📚 Table of contents:

Get paid to write articles: 9 legit sites that pay writers

First on our list of websites where you can get paid to write articles is Longreads. It is a popular online platform that specializes in publishing long-form non-fiction stories.

Just spend a few minutes on it, and you’ll come across many thought-provoking, in-depth articles that go beyond traditional news formats.

👉 The type of content you can expect to find there includes:

Personal essays

Investigative pieces

Engaging narratives

Cultural commentary pieces

In other words, this is a great place to get paid to write articles, essays, and more.

If this sounds like your style, you can reach out to the editors and pitch directly. You can learn more about how to do so through the Longreads submissions guidelines page.

👍 Advantages of writing for Longreads

Your work will get exposed to a wide audience

The editorial team is supportive, and this can help enhance your writing and storytelling skills

Good pay

The platform has a good reputation, and being associated with Longreads may help enhance your reputation as a writer

💸 The pay

Payment for published articles on Longreads varies. For reported essays, critical essays, and columns, the rate starts at $500. For reading lists (where you curate a reading list based on a specific topic), they pay $350.

Copyhackers is a platform that focuses on the art and science of copywriting. It is a go-to resource for many online content creators, including copywriters, digital marketers, and entrepreneurs.

👉 The type of content you can expect to find on the platform includes:

Educational articles

Courses

Resources that focus on helping new writers learn how to craft good copy

If you’re a copy or content writer and have picked up a few tips that can help beginner or advanced writers, you can read more about how to get paid to write articles for Copyhackers through the Copyhackers pitching process guidelines.

👍 Advantages of writing for Copyhackers

By writing for Copyhackers, you can directly reach and engage with a community of like-minded people

The platform is widely recognized as one of the leaders in copywriting. Getting published here is a great way to position yourself as an expert in your field

Since the platform is well known and respected, being published on Copyhackers can help enhance your resume

Good pay

💸 The pay

Copyhackers pays $300 to $1,000 for accepted posts.

If you’re a new writer with an interesting list to share about pretty much any topic, then Listverse might be a great option.

The platform is a great place for writers to share their knowledge or experience in various niches.

👉 The type of content you can expect to find on the platform includes information on:

Pop culture

Mystery sightings or occurrences

History or fact-based topics

Science and technology

The topics on Listverse are quite broad, so if you have any interesting lists to share, you can read the Listverse pitching guide carefully to learn how to pitch.

👍 Advantages of writing for Listverse

You don’t need to have an experienced writer. You just have to have a good grasp of the English language and something interesting to share

This can be a quicker process than writing a lengthy, detailed-oriented essay or article

The platform offers writers the creative freedom to explore different topics and express their unique ideas

💸 The pay

If you submit your list and the editors like and publish it, you can expect to earn $100.

Sport Fishing Magazine is one of the leading publications on saltwater fishing around North America.

The publication highlights that “Sport Fishing readers are not beginners; they’re seeking to advance their knowledge, not rehash basic saltwater fishing.” This means that you have to be well-versed in topics related to saltwater fishing and also be able to offer a new or interesting perspective on popular topics in this niche.

👉 The type of content you can expect to find on the platform includes:

Fishing techniques

Fishing gear

Marine Electronics

Conservation

If you’re very knowledgeable about any of these topics, this might be a good website to reach out to.

👍 Advantages of writing for Sport Fishing Magazine

If this is a niche you’re interested in specializing in, Sport Fishing Magazine is a great website to get published on because it has a devoted readership of passionate fishing enthusiasts

Contributing to this website allows you to associate your name with a well-established and respected publication in the industry.

If you plan to specialize in outdoor, adventure, or fishing-related content, having an article of yours published in Sport Fishing Magazine can help enhance your portfolio

💸 The pay

According to the Sport Fishing Magazine contributor guidelines, you can expect to earn at least $750 for print features. For digital features, they pay at least $200 for a 1,000-word piece.

Narratively is a great platform that focuses on character-driven storytelling.

The platform allows you to pitch both story ideas and completed stories that align with their brand.

👉 The type of content you can expect to find on the platform includes:

Long-form articles

Profiles

Essays

Multimedia content

So, if you want to get paid to write articles, essays, short stories, and other interesting pieces that capture the human experience, this can be a great opportunity for you. Read Narratively’s pitching guidelines carefully to learn how to pitch.

👍 Advantages of writing for Narratively

The platform places a huge emphasis on personal stories. So, if you’re a good storyteller with a unique experience you’ve had that you’re eager to share with the world, Narratively might be the perfect place for you

They cover a broad range of topics, including relationships, travel, culture, science, and much more. It also encourages inclusivity. So, regardless of where in the world you may be, as long as you’re a good storyteller, this is a great opportunity

The platform has an engaged readership. So, if you manage to publish your article on the site, you can connect with a great community

💸 The pay

According to Who Pays Writers, an online platform that shows which publications pay freelance writers and how much they pay them, Narratively paid a writer $0.20 in 2019, and another writer $0.12 in 2021. While the rate may vary, the platform hasn’t paid writers less than $0.12 per word from 2018. This works out to at least $120 per 1,000 words.

One of the best things about being an online writer is that you can write for many publications worldwide, regardless of where you’re based. And that’s the case with Bella Magazine, a UK-based woman’s lifestyle magazine.

The platform only wants true stories, so this might be a great opportunity if you have an interesting experience to share.

👉 The type of content you can expect to find on the platform includes topics on:

Fashion

Beauty

Relationships

Health

General lifestyle-related content

This versatility in topics makes it an excellent choice for different types of writers. To pitch, all you need to do is send the editorial team an outline of your story idea. You can check out Bella Magazine’s contributor guidelines for more details on how to get paid to write articles for Bella Magazine.

👍 Advantages of writing for Bella Magazine

It is a well-established magazine with a good reputation for quality content. Getting published on the platform will allow you to associate your name with a publication with high-quality writing

The platform aims to empower women by providing inspirational and informative content. Writing for this magazine allows you to positively impact other people’s lives and possibly connect with like-minded people who also value personal growth and well-being

The magazine covers a wide range of topics. So, no matter your niche, you have a good chance of finding a topic you’re comfortable writing on

💸 The pay

If the editorial team like your story, you can earn up to £1,000, and as of writing this article, this amounts to $1,310.86 (USD).

If you want to get paid to write articles and establish your expertise in the business niche, this is the publication you’ll want to work with.

Business Insider is a well-known digital media company that publishes in-depth and often thought-provoking articles on business-related topics. It also has multiple international editions, offering a global perspective on the latest news in the business landscape.

👉 The type of content you can expect to find on the platform includes topics on:

Business

Finance

Technology

Lifestyle news

The audience is generally professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and readers interested in business. So, if you’re knowledgeable on these topics and you think you can offer these people something valuable to read, you can check out Business Insider’s writer guidelines for more details on how to pitch.

👍 Advantages of writing for Business Insider:

They have a large and diverse audience, so your work can reach a broad audience

The platform has a great reputation. Getting published on the platform allows you to align yourself with a trusted brand

Many industry leaders follow the platform. Getting published here gives you the chance for your work to be noticed by some of them, and perhaps even make work-related connections

💸 The pay

According to Who Pays Writers, payment on the platform has varied over the past few years. From 2022 alone, writers have earned anything from $0.10 to $0.41 per word, which amounts to $100 to $410 per 1,000 words.

Cosmopolitan (aka Cosmo) is a popular women’s magazine that covers different female-related topics. The magazine has branches in different parts of the world. However, right now, we’re focusing on their UK edition.

👉 The type of content you can expect to find in the magazine includes topics about:

Fashion

Beauty

Health

Career

Relationships

Lifestyle

Cosmo caters to a diverse readership of women, so if you think you can add something special to the magazine, you can check out Cosmo UK contributor guidelines for more information on how to get paid to write stories for Cosmo UK.

👍 Advantages of writing for Cosmopolitan UK

It’s a well-established publication, so you’ll align yourself with a reputable brand

It has a large and engaged audience, so your writing can reach many people

The magazine covers different topics, so you can explore different areas of interest and pitch an idea you actually like

💸 The pay

According to Who Pays Writers, Cosmo UK paid a writer $0.09 per word in 2019, so you can expect to earn at least $90 per 1,000 words if you pitch to the publication.

Another place where you can get paid to write articles is Elite Personal Finance.

Elite Personal Finance is an online platform that focuses on providing financial tips and strategies for their readers.

👉 The type of content you can expect to find on the website includes:

Guides on choosing the right personal and business credit card

Tips on improving your credit score

How to make money online

Investing tips

How to save money

If you’re comfortable with any of these topics, you can check out Elite Personal Finance’s writer guidelines to learn more about how to pitch.

👍 Advantages of writing for Elite Personal Finance

If you plan to specialize in the finance niche, this is a great opportunity to earn good money while getting published on a credible site

Good pay

The website covers all different types of finance-related topics. So, you can choose whichever topic you’re most comfortable with

💸 The pay

If your article gets selected for publication, you can expect to earn $300.

Get paid to write articles today ✍️

There you have it – legit sites where you can get paid to write articles. From established platforms, like CosmopolitanUK and Business Insider, to more niche communities, like Sport Fishing Magazine. The above list shows that you can earn good money from writing, regardless of your area of practice.

When you pitch your ideas, remember that writing articles is not only about earning money. It is also about sharing your expertise, connecting with readers, and maybe even making an impact.

Also, remember to read through the guidelines properly to ensure that you give yourself the best chance of getting published. All the best!

✍️🤑 If you want to learn more about how to make money from your writing, then check out our guides on how to start a blog on Facebook and make money and four ways to start a blog for free and make money.