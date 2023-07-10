Hoping to learn 👨‍🎓 how to start a blog on Facebook and earn money from it?

With over 2.96 billion monthly active users, Facebook is a platform that offers incredible potential for bloggers to reach a wide audience and monetize their content [1].

No other blogging platform can boast of not only being the third most visited website in the world, but also maintaining an average engagement rate of 3.22% per post [2].

This has seen content creators on the platform average about $1,000 – $10,000 per month in earnings generated from multiple revenue streams. However, there’s no limit to how much you can earn from your Facebook blog [3].

That journey starts with this article. Whether you are a seasoned blogger or a novice content creator, this step-by-step guide will help you figure out how to start a blog on Facebook and earn money from all the available revenue streams. 😎

What is a Facebook blog?

Facebook doesn’t have a dedicated blogging tool. What you get, instead, is a series of features that you could use to create, publish and share multimedia content with Facebook users.

Some of the highlights of this tool suite include Facebook posts, Facebook Ads, Facebook comments, Facebook Live, Facebook stories, and Facebook Creator Studio.

The term “Facebook blog,” on the other hand, refers to the social media account or page through which you’ll be publishing the content.

If, for instance, the target audience happens to be your Facebook friends, you can go on and use your personal account profile as the Facebook blog. But, you won’t be able to add more than 5,000 friends.

A Facebook page would serve you better as a Facebook blog. Many people associate these with branded public profiles through which businesses, organizations, and public figures get to connect with their Facebook followers, but you don’t need to be a celebrity to create one.

One thing you’ll appreciate about them is, there are no limitations on the volume of followers and audience reach. Plus, unlike personal Facebook profiles, Facebook pages come loaded with special tools for monetizing and tracking your content.

Long-form posts perform marginally better on Facebook

When it comes to blog-style content on Facebook, long-form posts often drive more engagement.

A recent study by BuzzSumo analyzed 400,000 articles and found that a word count of 1,000 to 2,000 raised the likelihood of high engagement on Facebook by 1% [4]. In comparison, posts with less than 1,000 words dropped their high engagement potential by 1% [4].

Interestingly, though, this same study revealed that there’s a diminishing return when content is excessively lengthy. While overly long pieces might win on the authoritativeness scale, the best approach is to balance depth and readability without overwhelming your audience with overstretched extras.

To boost the engagement levels even further, you could try strategically integrating images into those long-form posts. BuzzSumo’s research suggests that such a move would raise your Facebook engagement by at least 2% [4].

How to start a blog on Facebook and earn money

To show you how to start a Facebook blog and earn money, we’ll begin from the top.

The first thing you’ll need is a Facebook account. This is what you’ll use to create a Facebook page, which will ultimately act as your Facebook blog.

Here’s a step-by-step procedure of the entire process of creating a Facebook blog, followed by a breakdown of the various monetization strategies that you could capitalize on thereafter.

Step 1: Create the Facebook blog

1. To create a Facebook blog, you’ll need a Facebook Page. Start by going to www.facebook.com and logging in to your personal account.

2. On your home feed, hit the See all option on the left-hand menu panel, find the Create section, and then choose Page from the subsequent drop-down menu.

3. Next, you’ll need to define the type of page you intend to set up. Facebook provides two options – business/brand and community/public figure.

4. You’ll then be required to enter a name for your page, as well as pick a category that best describes its area of specialization.

5. The profile picture and cover photo come next, both of which you should be able to upload from your local PC storage or import from a third-party website.

6. That should be accompanied by a summary of your brand/business in the About section. You could otherwise describe the type of content that you’ll be publishing on the Facebook page.

7. The final step would be clicking on the Create Page button positioned at the bottom of the page. The page will then be published by the platform as a Facebook Page, upon which you can proceed to build your audience by inviting people to like the page.

Step 2: Publish blog posts to your Facebook page

As the new page continues to win over followers, you can go on and start publishing blog posts by following these steps:

1. From your personal account’s home feed, access the new Facebook page by either going to the left sidebar and clicking on your page’s name, or searching for it using the Facebook search bar.

2. The system will switch from your personal account to your business page, where you’ll find a text box marked Write something at the top of the page. This is what you should click on to begin crafting your blog post.

3. Facebook allows you to type in volumes of text, as well as add photos, videos, and links. The multimedia options can be accessed from the icons positioned underneath the text box.

4. When the new post is completed, you should be able to set restrictions on who can access the content. Just click on the Public button at the bottom of the post. You’ll then see a drop-down menu with three audience options – “Public“, “Friends“, and “Only me“.

5. When you are finally ready to publish your blog post on Facebook, hit on the Post button at the bottom of the text box.

6. The post will be published on your Facebook page and on the feeds of your page followers. If you picked Public as the audience option, your content will further remain discoverable on Facebook search, as well as search engines like Google.

7. If you’d otherwise prefer to publish the post at a later date and time, click on the Meta Business Suite link positioned above the Post button. You’ll then be able to schedule a date and time for auto-publishing the blog post.

Step 3: Earn money from Facebook blogging

There are multiple ways in which you could generate revenue from your Facebook blog. Some of the most commonly used direct routes include:

Selling products 🛒

You could build a successful ecommerce business directly from your Facebook blog posts. All you need is to create a Facebook shop within your page, add your products to its inventory, and then proceed to showcase them in your Facebook posts.

Clicking/tapping on these embedded product images will lead your audience to your Facebook Shop’s storefront, from where they can make purchases without leaving the social platform.

Affiliate marketing 📈

No article on how to start a blog on Facebook and earn money could be complete without mentioning this bread-and-butter monetization strategy. While selling products using Facebook is a viable road to take, the reality is that the products showcased on your Facebook blog don’t have to come from your own store. You could still generate income as an affiliate marketer of items from other brands.

Affiliate marketing is a partnership arrangement in which you earn a commission from each sale made to your referrals. Just make sure that you choose a highly rewarding affiliate program that’s perfectly aligned with your audience’s interests.

You can then tactfully place the affiliate links within posts that compellingly highlight the benefits of the products. Each click will be counted as a referral, and you’ll be entitled to a cut of any conversions that follow.

Sponsored posts 💵

Becoming an authority in your field could open doors for brand sponsorships. But, make no mistake about it – the journey to sponsorship deals is not easy.

For starters, you’ll need a pitch deck that highlights your strengths as a marketing partner. Brands will want to know your audience demographics, engagement rates, etc.

After creating a solid pitch deck, you can go ahead and start reaching out to potential sponsors. The goal here is to gradually build relationships with them through networking.

If you’re successful in establishing collaborations and growing your social media following, you might finally start to attract high-profile brands. But, even then, you still need to keep putting in the work as sponsorships can be fickle. Any sharp decline in engagement could lose you a lucrative partnership contract.

Advertising 📢

You could also partner with Facebook to make money from any ads embedded natively into your published content.

In-stream ads are an example of such media. Facebook basically inserts short video ads mid-way through your video content, and then pays you a portion of the advertising fees collected from advertisers.

Paid Memberships 💸

Facebook provides a unique feature known as “Fan Subscriptions,” allowing content creators to earn a monthly income directly from their followers.

If you qualify for the program, you get to offer your page followers a subscription option that grants access to exclusive perks and content. The subscription charge typically ranges between $4.99 to $29.99 per month, with Facebook retaining 70% of the proceeds.

Facebook stars ⭐

Facebook Stars is a digital currency that Facebook users give out to show their appreciation to their favorite content creators. Creators, in turn, get to earn a decent income by collecting these Stars either during their live streams or through their recorded videos.

This revenue stream, however, is not open to all the bloggers on Facebook. Content creators only qualify when they meet Facebook’s requirements, which include a minimum of 100,000 followers. That makes it out of reach for most beginners looking to learn how to start a blog on Facebook and earn money. However, with consistency and persistence, you can get there in time.

Final thoughts on how to start a blog on Facebook and earn money 🏁

There is your confirmation that Facebook blogging is indeed a worthwhile venture to pursue. However, there are two key things you’ll need to master to keep the revenue flowing. These are a regular blog publishing schedule and high-quality blog content.

So, you could say that Facebook blogging is not really a walk in the park. Despite the significant perks loaded into its tool suite, the platform still requires just as much commitment as a regular blogging site.

If one of the features that attracted you to Facebook as a blogging platform is the fact that it’s free, then be sure to check out our article on how to start a blog for free and make money to learn about some other options.