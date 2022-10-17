20+ Best Affiliate Programs for Bloggers, Across 5 Categories

With affiliate marketing, you’ll promote products to your audience and earn a commission on each sale made through a referral link. However, with so many options to choose from, you may be wondering which are the best affiliate programs for bloggers to join.

Fortunately, we’ve done the research for you. By comparing some of the best programs in your blogging niche, you should be able to decide which option will be worth your time and effort.

In this post, we’ll look at the best affiliate programs for bloggers in the travel, parenting, food, and beauty niches. If you’re new to the blogging scene, we’ve got you covered, too. Let’s get started!

Table of contents:

Best affiliate programs for travel bloggers

Booking.com is a popular platform for hotel reservations. As a partner, you’ll receive at least 25% of the commission that Booking.com makes on each booking [1] . You’ll also get access to various customizable widgets, including maps and search boxes, to help users find accommodation options.

With Viator’s affiliate program, you earn money every time a user books a tour or experience through your site. You’ll get weekly payouts (if you select PayPal as the payment method), and you can promote products with widgets, banners, and links. The commission rate is 8% on each booking.

With the Tripadvisor Affiliate Program, you will link to hotel pages and get a commission when a user clicks out to a booking partner. This means you don’t need to make a sale to earn money – you will get paid for just a click-through! Plus, you’ll earn at least 50% of the commission that Tripadvisor receives from its booking partners.

Skyscanner helps users compare and purchase flights. Its affiliate program lets you earn money on every qualified booking made through the site. You can also receive commissions for hotel bookings.

Skyscanner offers a flexible rate model based on your performance. Additionally, it provides search widgets for flights, hotels, and car hires to help you increase conversions.

When you become a Hostelworld affiliate, you earn money from confirmed bookings on the platform. You’ll also be able to track your performance in real time and refer customers through different integration solutions.

Commissions are calculated on a Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) basis. You’ll get a percentage of the deposit earned by Hostelworld for each booking.

Best affiliate programs for mom bloggers

Ergobaby is an online shop that sells various baby products, including strollers, carriers, and sleep bags. When you join its affiliate program, you will promote these products with textual links and banners provided by the company.

You don’t need to have a website to join the program – you also have the option to promote the products through email marketing. The commission rate is 4% on each sale.

This company produces herbal, toxin-free products for mothers and children, such as teas, lotions, and body wash. As an Earth Mama Organics affiliate, you’ll get a large selection of creative material to help you promote its products, including banners and photos. The commission rate is 20% on each sale.

Green Kid Crafts is a subscription-based service that delivers monthly themed boxes to children. The products help kids learn about the world through science activities and fun experiments.

When you join the affiliate program, you’ll earn commissions on box sales and get access to exclusive offers on products. The commission rate is 15%.

The Spoiled Mama is a body care brand specializing in products for pregnant women and mothers. These include teas for morning sickness, creams for stretch marks, acne treatments, and more.

By joining the affiliate program, you will promote these organic and toxin-free products with banners and links on your blog. You’ll receive 10% on each sale.

KeaBabies sells a wide variety of baby products, including food jars, swaddle wraps, and beanies. The company’s Brand Ambassador program allows you to promote these products on your website and social media channels.

Commissions start at 15% on each sale. Once you make $500, the rate will rise to 20%.

Best affiliate programs for food bloggers

If you blog about healthy living, Thrive Market might be the affiliate program for you. This membership-based service offers a variety of organic and natural foods, as well as carbon-neutral shipping.

Thrive Market offers competitive commissions on every new membership that you generate. Annual memberships cost $59.95, while the monthly fee is $12.

NatureBox is a subscription service that delivers snack boxes to your door. When you partner with NatureBox, you can earn up to $15 on every new member that you refer. You’ll also receive promotional benefits such as $5 credits each month towards online orders and free shipping for purchases over $25.

HelloFresh is an online service that lets you create custom meal plans and delivers ingredients to your door. As a HelloFresh partner, you’ll earn a minimum of $10 for every new customer you refer. Furthermore, top referrers receive attractive bonuses.

When you subscribe to Home Chef, you’ll get weekly meal kits that you can customize. The ingredients are then delivered to your house. If you’re a food blogger, you can join the Home Chef affiliate program to promote healthy home cooking and earn money from every new referral.

If your niche is low-carb and keto diets, the Tasteaholics affiliate program might be perfect for your blog. You’ll get various banners, pre-made newsletter content, social media graphics, and more. Tasteaholics also offers a commission rate of 50–60% per referral!

Best affiliate programs for beauty bloggers

Sephora is one of the largest beauty stores on the web. As an affiliate, you can earn a commission on all products. You’ll also get free samples with every order, exclusive offers, and other benefits.

If you endorse cruelty-free brands, The Body Shop influencer program might be the perfect fit for your blog. The company offers two types of programs. You can either promote products and earn commissions on sales or receive rewards for driving traffic to the company’s site.

Strawberrynet is a global online store that stocks a variety of beauty brands. When you join the affiliate program, you’ll get customized promotional materials, exclusive voucher codes for your audience, and other assets. Additionally, high-performing affiliates receive special commission rates.

Nivea is one of the leading skincare brands in the UK. Its affiliate program offers a 5% commission for new customers that you refer and 3% on returning customers. You’ll also receive promotions on products to help you drive more sales.

Another option for professional beauty bloggers is the Sigma affiliate program. You’ll get a 40% discount on every purchase when you join. You’ll also receive a $10 store credit every time you refer someone to the program, exclusive access to new products, and other benefits.

Best affiliate programs for new bloggers

Etsy offers a beginner-friendly program for bloggers. You can earn commissions on any qualifying sales. All you have to do is use affiliate links to Etsy products on your site.

The eBay Partner Network is another excellent option for new bloggers. You can earn money for driving traffic to a particular product and securing a sale. The program also offers comprehensive reports to improve your performance.

Amazon Associates is one of the largest affiliate programs, enabling members to promote thousands of products on this popular marketplace. You can share links to your favorite brands and products. Then, you’ll earn up to 10% in commissions.

Note that Amazon has a minimum sales threshold of three sales within 180 days. If you don’t meet this target, your account will be canceled. Therefore, we recommend waiting until you have built up an audience before signing up.

How much do bloggers make from affiliate links?

According to a poll by Affise, over 25% of affiliates make between $81,000 and $200,000 per year. However, as a new blogger, you’ll likely earn less than that [2] .

In a survey conducted by Influencer Marketing Hub, 3.78% of respondents made over $150,000 in annual affiliate income. Meanwhile, 57.55% earned less than $10,000 in a year [3] .

The trick is to promote the right products to the right audience. While some programs offer high commission rates, you might earn more from working with low-paying brands if their products are more relevant to your followers.

Conclusion 🏁

If you’re looking for the best affiliate program for bloggers, there are several options to choose from. If you have a travel blog, you might promote hotels through Booking.com or Tripadvisor.

Meanwhile, food bloggers can make money by promoting meal plans offered by platforms such as HelloFresh and Home Chef. Alternatively, if you’re new to blogging or affiliate marketing, you might choose a beginner-friendly program like the eBay Partner Network.

Do you have any questions about the affiliate programs featured in this post? Let us know in the comments section below!