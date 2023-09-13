10+ Must-Read Blogging Books for Bloggers That Want to Succeed

The world of blogging is vast, encompassing various niches, platforms, and approaches. It’s also highly competitive. This means that if you want to find success, you need to develop a well-rounded blogging skill set. You need to learn how to craft compelling content and master the intricacies of SEO. You also need to understand the dynamics of audience engagement and be able to come up with a monetization strategy. Simply put, there’s a lot to learn. While the internet is overflowing with articles and courses, there’s a unique depth and comprehensiveness offered by blogging books that you won’t find in other mediums.

The best books on blogging will not only arm you with the technical knowledge to start a blog, but they will also immerse you in the mindset, habits, and strategies of successful bloggers. The problem is that there are just too many blogging books to sort through. Luckily, we did the sorting for you. After hours of research and deliberation, we rounded up the top must-read books for bloggers (plus a few bonuses at the end) to make your life easier.

Best blogging books to level up your game in 2023

👉This list is broken up into five categories based on what the books will help you learn:

This way, you can jump to whatever section you need the most help with. Although keep in mind that many of these books will have some overlapping content, so a book you might find in one category will likely also touch upon some other categories.

Best blogging books for content creation and writing

Author: Ann Handley

Description Handley starts with the premise that, in the digital age, we are all writers in one way or another. The book breaks down the intimidating process of content creation into relatable, digestible sections. It is filled with practical, easy-to-apply tips that cover every stage of writing, from initial brainstorming and outlining to the final editing process. On top of that, it also delves into strategies for a variety of writing tasks that a blogger encounters. These include creating engaging headlines, utilizing SEO effectively within content, and even crafting social media updates.

Why it’s great for bloggers

“Everybody Writes” is incredibly valuable for bloggers because it combines the craft of writing with the specifics of online content creation. Handley’s wealth of experience in content marketing shines through the pages and will provide you with actionable, proven strategies that you can implement right away.

Furthermore, the principles she shares will help you elevate your writing to professional standards, ensuring that your content effectively communicates your message. The best part is that her own writing is extremely inviting and accessible, making it easy to absorb the book’s lessons. Overall, it’s an absolute go-to guide for anyone serious about blogging.

Author: Meera Kothand

Description “One Hour Content Plan” is a gem of a resource for solopreneurs, freelancers, and bloggers. In her book, Kothand distills the process of content creation and planning into an actionable, time-bound system. She outlines strategies to generate a year’s worth of blog post ideas within an hour, saving you from the common struggle of not knowing what to write. In addition, she provides practical tools and templates to help you act on her advice.

Why it’s great for bloggers

As a blogger, you’ll find that “One Hour Content Plan” directly addresses one of your most significant challenges: consistently coming up with engaging content ideas.

The strategies you’ll learn from this book will allow you to create content that will capture your audience’s attention and that will also drive them towards any products or services you might have to offer. This book isn’t just about providing you with blog post ideas; it’s about transforming your blogging approach to become more strategic, organized, and results-focused.

Author: Meghan Casey

Description Meghan Casey’s “The Content Strategy Toolkit” is one of the best blogging books for mastering content strategy. It offers step-by-step instructions on how to do a content audit, analyze content gaps, and develop a working content strategy. The book covers everything from understanding your audience, creating personas, conducting content audits, to managing content over its lifecycle. It’s replete with real-world examples, making the process easier to understand and implement. Moreover, you’ll find practical templates that you can use to develop your own content strategy.

Why it’s great for bloggers

For bloggers like you, “The Content Strategy Toolkit” can serve as a practical blogging roadmap to align your content with your goals. Casey’s methods, guidelines, and templates will help you avoid common pitfalls. It will also teach you how to craft a strategy that will ensure every piece of content you create serves a purpose and contributes to your blog’s growth. Whether you’re new to content strategy or looking to improve your existing approach, the practical insights and actionable tips provided by Casey are well worth the investment.

Author: Henri Junttila

Description “Write Blog Posts Readers Love: A Step-By-Step Guide” isn’t just one of the best blogging books you can buy; it’s an instruction manual designed to transform your blog writing process. By leveraging his experience of a decade of blogging and growing a blog with over 10,000 subscribers, the author shares insights that will help you uncover your unique writing voice and eliminate writer’s block.

Why it’s great for bloggers

The book outlines simple strategies for generating unlimited blog post ideas and provides a step-by-step blueprint for writing blog posts that inspire readers. It also covers methods for faster writing without compromising on quality. There are additional tips for staying motivated. Plus, you can make use of the blog post templates to speed up your own planning process. Overall, it serves as an invaluable resource for both novice and experienced bloggers.

Best blogging books for SEO and traffic generation

Authors: Eric Enge, Stephan Spencer, and Jessie Stricchiola

Description “The Art of SEO” provides a comprehensive guide to Search Engine Optimization (SEO) that caters to beginners and experienced bloggers alike. The authors, all recognized authorities in the field, explain the complex world of SEO in a manner that’s easy to understand and digest. The book covers a wide range of topics, including the fundamentals of SEO, designing for SEO, link building, analyzing results, and SEO for mobile phones. It delves into the technical aspects of SEO, offering insightful tactics to improve search engine rankings.

Why it’s great for bloggers

Coming from the perspective of a blogger, you’ll find “The Art of SEO” invaluable.

Why?

Because it helps you unravel the complexities of search engine optimization. You’ll appreciate the straightforward, well-structured presentation of advanced concepts, which will make it easier for you to implement these strategies on your own blog. Whether you’re a novice blogger just getting your feet wet or an experienced one looking to improve your blog’s search engine rankings, “The Art of SEO” is a must-read.

💡 The 4th edition of this book is due to be released in October 2023, so if you’re aiming to keep up with the latest SEO trends, you might want to hold off until then to get yourself a copy. You can pre-order it now, though.

Author: Adam Clarke

Description “SEO 2023” by Adam Clarke is a timely, comprehensive guide to the most effective and relevant SEO strategies, techniques, and practices for the current year. As with Clarke’s previous editions, this book offers an easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide that covers all aspects of SEO, including keyword research, link-building, on-page and off-page SEO, content marketing, and technical SEO. Packed with real-world examples and employing the most up-to-date strategies, it gives readers a practical, hands-on approach to mastering SEO in 2023.

Why it’s great for bloggers

This excellent book provides you with invaluable insights into the current SEO landscape. Clarke’s clear, precise writing helps you understand complex SEO concepts and techniques without being overwhelmed. His book empowers you to boost your blog’s visibility, helping you dominate search rankings.

In a field that changes as rapidly as SEO, keeping up with the most recent developments is crucial. “SEO 2023” not only improves your current SEO practices but also ensures you’re abreast of the latest trends and techniques relevant to 2023.

Best blogging books for monetization and for turning your blog into a business

Author: Ruth Soukup

Description Ruth Soukup’s “How To Blog For Profit: Without Selling Your Soul” is a comprehensive guide to blogging without losing sight of your values. Soukup, a successful blogger herself, offers real, practical advice on how to create compelling content, grow your audience, and monetize your blog while maintaining your authenticity. Overall, the book covers a wide array of topics. It includes social media strategies, advice on growing your email list, and how to optimize your blog for maximum profit.

Why it’s great for bloggers

The nice thing about this book, compared to other similar blogging books of its kind, is that it will help you understand the art of monetizing your blog without compromising on your core values. Soukup’s real-life experiences and practical advice will guide you to develop a successful blog while keeping your passion and purpose intact.

Author: Sally Miller

Description “The Essential Habits Of 6-Figure Bloggers” by Sally Miller provides a deep dive into the habits, strategies, and tactics of 17 successful bloggers who make over $100,000 each year. The book offers valuable insights into the blogging industry. It will give you the opportunity to learn from the experiences and successes of these high-earning bloggers.

Why it’s great for bloggers

Miller offers detailed interviews, practical examples, and actionable advice on choosing a profitable niche, implementing effective monetization systems, and maintaining momentum on the journey to success. The book equips readers with an understanding of the common traits of successful bloggers. It also offers an actionable framework to apply these strategies to your own blog.

Authors: Forrest Webber and Megan Malone

Description “Einstein Blogging” is an insightful guide for those looking to transform their blog into a lucrative business. The book dives deep into smart blogging strategies. It focuses not just on content creation but also on blog monetization, avoiding common pitfalls, and embracing outsourcing. The authors share their experiences and lessons learned from turning blogs into profitable businesses. Notably, they also include interviews with successful bloggers to provide a range of perspectives and insights.

Why it’s great for bloggers

Webber and Malone draw on their substantial blogging experience to deliver practical, actionable advice. Their book fills a niche by focusing on scaling up rather than just starting a blog. It effectively bridges the gap between running a blog, especially a one-person blog, and running a blogging business with a team of writers working for you.

Best blogging book to help you learn about blogging platforms

Author: Amy Lupold Bair

Description Now in its 7th edition, “Blogging For Dummies” by Amy Lupold Bair remains one of the most comprehensive beginner’s guides to blogging. This book simplifies the process of getting started with blogging, especially by helping readers get familiar with various blogging platforms. In addition, Bair covers a myriad of other crucial blogging elements. These include the nuances of blog design, writing and posting blog content, engaging with the blog community, and adding multimedia to your blog. Furthermore, she offers insights into more advanced topics like SEO, social media promotion, and blog monetization.

Why it’s great for bloggers

The description really said it all. This book is a true one-stop shop. It doesn’t just help you set up your blog; it ensures you’re equipped to manage, popularize, and profit from it.

“Blogging For Dummies” could have actually been categorized almost anywhere on this list. The reason it’s under the blogging platforms category is because, compared to most other blogging books, it really stands out for its clear and detailed approach towards helping you choose a blogging platform. Bair dedicates one chapter each to Blogger, WordPress, and Squarespace, with an additional fourth chapter that considers other platforms besides those three.

Bonus: Blogging books that are geared toward specific niches

The ten blogging books above are going to be broadly applicable to most bloggers, but there are also some excellent blogging books out there that cater to very specific blog niches. Depending on your own niche, these may or may not be applicable to you. Take a quick look and find out.

Authors: Brittney Wilson and Kati Kleber

Description “The Nurse’s Guide to Blogging” is a comprehensive guide to starting and developing a nursing blog. The authors, Brittney Wilson and Kati Kleber, provide practical advice on creating a blog. They teach you how to expand your audience and monetize your online platform. Additionally, they delve into the specific responsibilities and challenges of being a nurse blogger, such as maintaining patient privacy and upholding the nursing profession’s standards.

Why it’s great for (nurse) bloggers

This book offers valuable insights for nurses wanting to venture into blogging. It includes technical guides, branding strategies, content creation tips, and much more. The authors emphasize the importance of understanding the “why” behind your blog and integrating it into your overall strategy. Despite some grammar and spelling issues and a limited perspective focusing only on nursing in the USA, this guide is widely regarded as a crucial resource for nurse bloggers.

Author: Robin Houghton

Description “Blogging For Writers” is a comprehensive guide designed to help writers leverage the power of blogging to showcase their work and connect with a vast reader base. Expert blogger Robin Houghton delves into the basics and nuances of setting up a blog. She teaches you how to write compelling content and how to maintain an engaging online presence. The book offers rich insights and practical advice. It’s packed with real-world examples and success stories from writers who have effectively used blogging as a tool in their writing careers.

Why it’s great for authors who want to transition to blogging

This book is an indispensable asset for authors without any prior experience in blogging. It skillfully bridges the gap between traditional writing and blog writing, enabling authors to transfer their skills into a new medium effectively. It also provides important insights on how authors can use blogging to showcase their work, develop a dedicated readership, and engage in meaningful interactions with their audience.

The practical advice and tips on blog promotion and handling visibility in search engines also equip authors to build a successful blog that complements their other writing. The one downside is that the font size in some sections of the book is rather small. This can be frustrating for those who wear glasses or otherwise have weaker vision.

Author: Dianne Jacob

Description Despite not being strictly for bloggers only, “Will Write for Food” can still be considered the Holy Book of food blogging books. Dianne Jacob draws upon her more than two decades of experience to provide a collection of tips and advice to help people turn their culinary passions into successful writing careers. The book includes writing exercises, advice on crafting powerful stories, insights on digital publishing, and strategies for monetizing your food writing.

Why it’s great for aspiring food bloggers

This book provides valuable insights into the food media world and offers clear, actionable steps for success. Jacob’s engaging writing style is akin to learning from a friend, making the content accessible and enjoyable. The inclusion of writing exercises at the end of each chapter helps hone specific skills for food writing.

While it’s largely oriented towards the American market, its insights and advice are valuable for aspiring food writers everywhere. It’s worth mentioning, however, that if you’re already a professional or freelance writer, then you probably won’t get too much out of it. It’s mainly a starting point for beginners and food enthusiasts without blogging experience who are seeking to make their mark in food writing.

Final thoughts on the best blogging books 🏁

You’ve just been introduced to thirteen of the best blogging books out there, with each one offering a unique perspective and toolkit for your blogging journey.

No matter where you are in the process, these books will provide you with invaluable guidance. You’ll learn proven strategies and gain a wealth of knowledge. As a result, you’ll be able to craft more compelling content, grow your audience, and transform your passion into a thriving business.

If you’re not ready to read an entire book about blogging, you can always browse through our blog to level up your blogging game. A great place to begin is how to start a blog and make money or the blog launch checklist.