Best Tech Blogs for Understanding Contemporary Tech Trends

Thinking about starting a tech blog? One of the best ways to stay up to date with the industry and find inspiration for your articles is to follow the best tech blogs that are already out there.

This article will show you the best tech blogs focused on subjects like tech news, consumer technology reviews, AI, VR, and more. We’ll also talk about the ideas you can get from reading each of these blogs to help you choose the best content to follow for a spark of inspiration.

👉 First, though, let’s take a look at what makes a tech blog great in the first place.

How to choose the best tech blogs to follow

There are several factors to consider when choosing the tech blogs you’ll follow:

Area of focus . You want to make sure the blog’s area of focus aligns with your interests. If you’re looking at a blog that covers general trends in tech, make sure the categories include things you actively want to learn about.

. You want to make sure the blog’s area of focus aligns with your interests. If you’re looking at a blog that covers general trends in tech, make sure the categories include things you actively want to learn about. Consistent updates . Tech is constantly changing. Great tech blogs publish articles frequently to keep up with where the industry is headed. This consistency helps you stay up to date on emerging trends and ensures that you always have inspiration on hand for your own articles.

. Tech is constantly changing. Great tech blogs publish articles frequently to keep up with where the industry is headed. This consistency helps you stay up to date on emerging trends and ensures that you always have inspiration on hand for your own articles. Expert contributors. The best tech blogs feature content created by technology experts. This can include tech journalists, technology workers, founders of tech companies, and even some hobbyists who have put a lot of time and effort into understanding the world of tech. These people are best able to identify trends and understand the value of new technologies.

Most of all, you want to make sure you’re paying attention to a variety of blogs related to the aspects of tech you’re most interested in. This ensures that you’re well informed on the subject you’re trying to write about.

The best tech blogs for general trends

Created in 1993, Wired has long been one of the most important publications in the technology sector. The blog posts several articles every day, sorted into categories like Business, Culture, and Gear. If there’s an aspect of the industry you want to learn about, you can find information about it here.

The one drawback of Wired is that you can only read a limited number of free articles per year. If you want full access, you’ll need to sign up for a paid subscription at $29.99 per year. However, you can reduce this price by taking advantage of Wired’s seasonal sales, which offer the subscription for as little as $5. Plus, you’ll also get access to podcasts, video series, and more.

💡 Why it’s good for tech blog ideas

Wired can help you find upcoming trends to write about and better understand existing trends so you can discuss them with your audience in greater detail.

Wired is also a great example of how you can build a successful online publication by hiring a team of experienced writers. You might not be there yet, but it’s good to start thinking early about how you might want to expand your blog later on.

The Verge focuses on consumer technology. On this site, you’ll find lists of the best tech to improve various areas of your life, tech reviews, and information about how to make the most of the devices you’re already using. You can also find coverage of the business side of tech here.

Unlike most of the other blogs on this list of the best tech blogs, The Verge also has some non-tech categories, notably Cars and Entertainment. Some of the stories in these categories are still tech-related, though, like stories covering the development of autonomous cars.

💡 Why it’s great for tech blog ideas

The Verge is a great example of how you can keep a blog fresh by publishing a mix of lists, reviews, and news stories.

If you want to keep your finger on the pulse of the business side of tech, TechCrunch is the blog for you. The blog covers startups, venture businesses, AI, cryptocurrency, apps, and more, with several new articles published every day.

TechCrunch also runs the Startup Battlefield, a program where tech startups participate in events like pitch-offs to compete for equity-free funding. Paying attention to the startups doing well in this program is a great way to understand what’s up-and-coming in the tech field.

Another great thing about TechCrunch is that it offers a variety of tech newsletters so you can get regular updates on the topics you’re most interested in rather than being overwhelmed by all of the content on the blog.

💡 Why it’s great for tech blog ideas

TechCrunch is a great place to find new technologies and technlogy companies you want to feature on your own blog.

The newsletters are also a great example of how you can offer personalized content for different segments of your userbase, making sure they always get the content they most want to see.

VentureBeat is another one of the best tech blogs for staying up to date with technology business trends. This is where you’ll find stories about new products and corporate policies from major companies, tech company acquisitions, and other key developments in the technology space.

VentureBeat’s main categories are artificial intelligence, security, data infrastructure, automation, and enterprise analytics. You can also find stories about virtual communication and programming development.

This blog also accepts guest posts (if you’re interested, you can apply here), which means you’ll get to see articles from a variety of community members. Plus, you can even submit your own guest post to get your name in front of VentureBeat’s audience!

💡 Why it’s great for tech blog ideas

VentureBeat is a great example of how you can create a unique look for your tech blog by using bold colors, a mix of illustrations, and high-quality photos.

Gizmodo covers a variety of science and technology stories, typically with a focus on how these things impact the world around us. You’ll also notice that a lot of the articles are focused on technologies that regular people use in their everyday lives. This allows Gizmodo to reach an audience beyond the avid techies who frequent other top tech blogs.

Gizmodo also offers three different newsletters: the Gizmodo newsletter for all types of Gizmodo content, iO9 for future-focused stories, and Earther for climate news. This means you can ensure that you’re only getting the news you want in your inbox.

💡 Why it’s great for tech blog ideas

Many of the best tech blogs are built to appeal to a very specific, relatively small audience. Gizmodo is a great example of how you can write about tech in a way that connects with a broader audience and helps them understand why/how technology trends impact them.

Mashable is a tech blog that focuses mostly on gadgets built for the everyday consumer. This is where you can find information about things like laptops, smart phones, and home devices like air purifiers. You’ll find a mix of reviews, guides, and deal roundups for all of these types of devices and more.

However, Mashable has expanded to cover more than just tech. The blog also features articles on digital culture, lifestyle, entertainment, travel, and more.

💡 Why it’s great for tech blog ideas

Mashable shows that tech doesn’t have to just be computers. In fact, technology influences all areas of our lives – that’s why you’ll find articles about things like fitness trackers in both the Life and Tech sections. If you want to expand beyond computers and smart phones, Mashable is a great example of how to do it.

Whether you love it or hate it, there’s no denying that AI is a big thing right now. And if you want to keep track of this emerging technology, there’s no better place to go than AI magazine.

This magazine covers everything related to AI: technological developments, ethical concerns, and business developments like company memberships. You’ll even find comprehensive company reports, helping you better understand individual players in the AI game.

💡 What makes it great for tech blog ideas

If you want to talk about AI on your own blog, this is the place to find story ideas. It’s also one of the best tech blogs for learning how to present different types of information in an engaging way.

The Hacker News covers all things related to cybersecurity: security features of consumer technology, like iPhones, updates around data breaches and cyber attacks, and detailed reports of vulnerabilities found in many types of technology.

The Hacker News also offers webinars that can help you stay up-to-date on cybersecurity trends, techniques for staying safe, and more.

💡 What makes it great for tech blog ideas

The Hacker News is among the best tech blogs for learning about cybersecurity. It’s also a great example of how you can build a successful niche blog aimed at tech experts rather than only the average reader.

Started in 2011, Road to VR is the longest-running blog in the VR space. The blog focuses primarily on VR developments in gaming, with lots of articles about VR gaming devices and individual VR games.

Road to VR also covers artificial intelligence topics, such as the use of AI in military training. This can help you understand the wider applications of this technology.

In addition, Road to VR has a Guest Articles section where you can read contributions from the community. Unfortunately, though, there are no clear guidelines on how to submit your own articles.

💡 Why it’s great for tech blog ideas

Road to VR is a great place to find out about upcoming VR projects that you can review or otherwise talk about on your own blog.

AR Insider is a magazine-style digital publication that shares news and analysis related to augmented reality and virtual reality technology. This blog also publishes a wide range of multimedia content, including five-minute Analyst Briefs to help you gain a more comprehensive understanding of various aspects of the AR space.

AR Insider also curates news from other sources, making it a great place to get a wide variety of news about the industry.

Another great thing about AR Insider is the Editorial Contributor Program, which ensures that a wide range of voices are published on the site.

💡 Why it’s great for tech blog ideas

AR Insider shows what you can accomplish when you work with real experts in the technology niche you want to write about. The news curation and research arms of AR Insider also show how you can build content in a variety of ways other than writing articles.

Final thoughts 🏁

Feeling overwhelmed by all of the options on this list of the best tech blogs? 🦾

That’s understandable – there’s a lot of great content on each and every of these sites, and if you’re just starting out, tech blogging is probably a hobby more than anything. For this reason, we recommend following two or three of them to start, and returning to this list if, or when, you feel ready to follow more.

Looking for more ways to build up your blog content? Check out our guides on the content creation process and how to create a blogging planner!