15 Tips on Getting Faster Results from Blogging

If you want to expedite the results from your blogging efforts – whether it’s growing your traffic, getting more sales, promoting your brand, and others – you’ve come to the right place.

Below are rapid-fire tips on how you can speed up your blogging success and get the most ROI from the content your write.

Let’s get right into it!

1. Boost Your SEO

The effectiveness of SEO in driving more visitors to your blog can never be understated. It should be your primary means of traffic generation to help you achieve faster blogging results.

For starters, you can follow the beginner’s guide for ranking content on Google. This covers all the bases for creating posts the search engine loves.

Before publishing, make sure that you comb your blog content with a fine-tooth comb in the form of an SEO checklist. Using it makes sure that you perform all vital tasks related to SEO.

2. Focus on Best Performing Pages

Hop into your Google Analytics and see pages that are attracting the most traffic. Whether visitors are coming from organic search, social media, or others, the fact that people flock to these pages means they like them.

You can also jump to your Google Search Console to see the top queries users type in to find your pages on Google search. The tool doesn’t tell you which page is optimized for that query, but you can cross-reference the data with GA and put two and two together.

From here, you need to take care of these pages as they’re the key to your blog’s growth. Track its SERP ranking and make sure they only climb up from their position.

You can also link to these pages as much as possible to maintain their relevance on Google (more about this later).

3. Optimize Your WordPress Site

It’s one thing to apply the best SEO practices to your content. Your website is another matter altogether.

If you’re running your blog on WordPress, you need to ensure that the entire site structure is optimized. In particular, make sure to keep plugins to a minimum to avoid bloating your blog.

4. Invest in Copywriting

Convincing people to click on your CTA is another trick you need up your sleeves.

Thus, applying copywriting to your blog content should convert more visitors into customers.

You can learn copywriting tactics or use tools like Funnel Scripts to have templates you can edit and personalize in your blog.

5. Set up an Affiliate Program

If you are selling products and services from your blog, you will need people to help get the word out on the streets.

And to incentivize them to help you, you must establish an affiliate program.

Therefore, whenever they successfully refer somebody to buy from your blog, they receive a commission from you.

6. Promote on Social

If you don’t promote your content, nobody will know it even exists. To cut through the noise and deliver your content straight to your audience, go with social media marketing.

You can manage your content much better by scheduling them to be shared on Facebook, Twitter, and more.

You can even set publishing and scheduling on autopilot. This way, you can focus more on creating great content on your blog while getting the most ROI from your published posts.

7. Go Video

If your blog posts haven’t gained traction with your audience, you may consider repurposing them.

And one way to do this is by recreating them into video format and upload them to YouTube.

Aside from getting more eyeballs to your blog, you can also monetize from the platform especially if you attract lots of viewers.

8. Turn Your Post into Infographics

Similar to video, you can recreate your blog posts into infographics. The information from infographics is much easier to understand since people process visual information much faster than words.

But for this to take effect, you need to make sure that the infographics are professionally designed. You can hire a graphic designer to create it for you – hire someone from Fiverr to help you get something up quick and easily.

If you want to take matters into your own hands, you can create one yourself using a tool like Canva. It has templates you can choose from so you don’t have to design the infographic from scratch.

9. Link Internally

Internal links help connect related blog posts, making it easier for Google to crawl and index them on SERPs.

Make sure that all your important pages are interlinked with each other to also lead visitors to the next page they need to read.

A perfect example of an internal link strategy is content silos. You organize posts according to topic and category and link them with each other to create a silo. This way, all internal links are relevant to one another while keeping irrelevant pages within their respective silos.

10. Make Your “About Page” Personal

Your “About Page” is one of the first things people will see on your blog. And you must take this opportunity to humanize yourself to your audience.

Talk about your journey as a blogger from when it started and how you got to where you are now. Then talk about some of your achievements thus far – mention testimonials and milestones if necessary.

Also feature media mentions here to show as social proof. These should help raise your authority and credibility in the eyes of your readers.

Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable. The sooner you let people know who you are behind the keyword, the faster you will endear them into becoming loyal readers.

11. Build an Email List

The problem with blog traffic is the risk of them not coming back after visiting your blog the first time. As a result, there’s no opportunity for you to reach back to them with your latest content.

That’s why an email list exists: to help capture visitors into subscribers where you can send them updates and news about your blog.

In doing so, you help deepen your connection with your audience and gain their trust. This way, you can get them to convert into clients or customers if you’re selling something on your blog.

12. Make Your Blog Load Faster

Site speed is a ranking factor now on Google, so it’s in your best interest to ensure that your blog’s loading speed is as fast as it can be.

Because if your site loads slower than four seconds, you can say goodbye to 25% of your initial visitors.

There are many ways you can speed up your blog’s loading speed. Below are just some of them:

Use a CDN like Cloudflare to deliver your content to visitors regardless of the visitor without compromising performance.

Compress your image files using tools like ShortPixel and Imagify.

Use a caching plugin (for WordPress users) to help save local files of your site on a visitor’s browser. This makes loading your site faster when s/he decides to visit again.

Check for better web hosts that provide better speed and reliability.

13. Consider Better CTA Placements

It doesn’t matter if you have the best CTA. If your blog visitors can’t see them, then you won’t convert!

Aside from following the best CTA practices, consider using WPSticky to make your CTAs “sticky.” Using this sticky menu plugin makes the CTA remains on the page even if visitors scroll the page. This makes it easier for your CTA to get people’s attention.

14. Get Help from Tools

Your blog content may be fine. Maybe your process and workflow are what need improvement.

You can start by learning how to use the best content tools to help automate your system so you can create great content more efficiently. At the same time, you can automate content-related tasks like editing and promotions so you don’t have to spend hours doing them.

For instance, if you’re using Pipeline to extract data and convert them into spreadsheets, you can do so without manually exporting the data and organizing them into your sheet. This Pipeline to Google Sheets integration makes the process much simpler and easier.

15. Network Using Your Blog

A blog is a great tool for building online relationships with influencers in your field. Creating authoritative content about a topic could help turn heads and engage with it by leaving comments or sharing it on social media.

You can even use blogging strategically as a touchpoint to get the attention of prospects. For example, you can link to the websites of or mention your potential customers in one of your posts and shoot them an email about it. This ego-boost could lead the customer to talk to you so you can take things to a whole new level!

Conclusion

To make the most out of your blogging, you need to take action and do whatever it takes to squeeze out as much ROI from your efforts.

You can only do that if you follow the tips shared above.

