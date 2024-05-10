Have a way with words? Passionate about blogging and writing? Want to make money from your talent and skills?

Well, then 👨‍💻 read on. Check out these 15+ best blogging jobs sites that list multiple job opportunities for bloggers – both full-time and part-time.

Best blogging jobs sites of 2024

After much careful consideration, we’ve selected the following job sites:

It’s easy to think of ProBlogger as a handbook for bloggers. It’s packed with useful tips and can guide you through your blogging career right from the get-go. What’s more important is that they don’t stop at advice only, but go one step ahead to help you find a dream blogging job, too. Their Jobs page lists multiple blogging opportunities, with the most recent ones listed at the top.

You’ll find contract, full-time, part-time, or freelance options there, so choose your flavor. The jobs cover a wide range, from language teaching to legal content, or technology to gardening. Jobs can be filtered by keyword and location, and you can set up an email alert as well. Yet another useful feature is the possibility of subscribing to their RSS feed. Employers can post jobs starting at $80.

We can’t make a list of the best blogging jobs sites and not feature our own job board. We hand select various writing opportunities, including for remote work, freelance, full-time, part-time, contract, and internships.

To access the blogging jobs, you can either browse through the listings on the job board page or join our email list to get jobs sent to you every other week. If you’d like to post a blogging job, it’ll cost you $199 per listing.

For access to a large talent pool, employers can check out Fiverr. The pricing is project-based and payment is only made on the approval of completed projects.

Fiverr is mainly about freelance gig opportunities, and that includes blogging, writing, and translation. Graphic designers, techies, digital marketers, and dog walkers can search through the site using keywords.

Textbroker offers flexible solutions for content creation. Writers who are verified US citizens can register for free and have access to multiple projects. The site offers access to copywriting and translation jobs.

There’s a requirement to submit a writing sample on registration to verify and rate your skills. Then, writers complete their author profile and can choose to work directly with clients or join a team of writers. You’ll be paid depending on your rating, or as per their demand if working directly with a client.

The Jooble job board lists jobs of different types, including those connected with content creation. The jobs can be full-time, part-time, remote, on location, or temporary.

You can filter jobs by salary, date of posting, or work experience. Bloggers can also subscribe to the board and receive email alerts on fresh job postings.

A premium membership with Contena allows access to training materials and a writing job finder, as well as a database of companies that hire remote writers. Job listings include blog posts, web copy, and ebooks on a wide range of topics, like food, reality TV, video games, personal security, gardening, and more.

Jobs are mainly remote and location-independent, full-time, or contract. You can open an account with Contena, and then wait until memberships are open to pay and sign up.

If you wish to connect with people who can help you find blogging opportunities, head to LinkedIn. It’s the world’s largest professional network and offers opportunities in diverse fields, including various writing services like content creation, editing, and translation. Employers have flexibility in paying for posts, and job seekers need to register before submitting an application.

You’ll find full-time, part-time, temporary, contract, volunteer opportunities, or internships on LinkedIn. Candidates can filter jobs by location/remote, experience level, and time of posting.

Freelance Writing Jobs is a resource filled website that’s helpful to both beginners and seasoned writers. From writing guides to job hunting tips, tools for freelancers and Grammar guide, you’ll find it all here.

The website also includes a freelance writing job board that’s updated daily. Jobs can be part-time or full-time, temporary or contract, internships or freelance, on-site or remote – and you can search using filters. Employers can post a job for $30 for 30 days.

FlexJobs lists hand-screened remote jobs that cover 50+ career fields. Working mothers, military spouses, and others belonging to similar untapped candidate pools may find this an ideal place to start their search.

Jobs on this portal are full-time, part-time, freelance, or flexible schedule. A number of writing opportunities are also listed here. Employers can post jobs for $399/month and track candidates using an ATS tool.

Freelance Writing is among the best blogging jobs sites to hire writers for blog posts, web pages, press releases, product descriptions, email newsletters, and more. Writers can sign up to their easy-to-use platform to access high-paying writing jobs. A rigorous vetting process allows writers to match their skills to suitable jobs.

The projects are mostly freelance, and writers can select jobs by using filters like source of job posting, keywords, location, and skills. It works both ways, as employers can also post jobs or search for writers on this platform.

Indeed was set up to help people connect to new opportunities. It lists any and every kind of job, including blogging jobs. It hosts 225M resumes on the site and receives close to 250M of unique monthly visitors.

Job seekers can post a resume and search for jobs using keywords and location. You’ll find all types of work on Indeed – full-time, part-time, remote/on-site, freelance, and even one-off gigs. As for content creation, the range includes content creator, writer, editor, moderator, illustrator, voice over, video maker, and more.

Upwork claims to post 10K+ writing and translation jobs every week. It features specialized writing and translation experts (who can undertake content writing, translation, and editing), copywriters, proofreaders, and more. It caters to a wide range of writing and translation roles, like lyrics and comedy writers, resume writers, searchers, and screenwriters.

If you’re looking for blogging opportunities on Upwork, there are many ways you can go about it. One, you can create a free profile and set your ideal pay rate. Two, you can search for the type of work and pay rate you want on the Talent Marketplace. And three, you can submit your proposal to clients.

SimplyHired acts as a hub for employers searching for talent and job seekers looking for opportunities. You can browse through the jobs based on title or skills, as well as location (including remote). My search for ‘writer remote’ came up with 388 remote writing jobs that could be filtered by salary and date posted.

Jobs can be full- or part-time, temporary or contract, or even internships. You’ll also find a bundle of practical job tools, like a salary estimator and sample resumes, that might come in handy.

Contently serves as a platform for creatives, including writers, to showcase their talent and reach out to new prospective clients. Writers are matched to them depending on how well their portfolio fits the client’s needs.

Before you apply for jobs on Contently, you’ll first need to register with the platform and then set up a portfolio page. Upon approval by their team, you’ll receive a tutorial that will help you wrap your head around how the platform works. Once you complete it, you become part of their freelance network.

Freelancer is a portal where 50M professionals with 1,800+ skills earn money by completing projects for big and small businesses. Employers can recruit them by browsing portfolios and inviting bids. No job is too complex, and payment is by the milestone payment method.

Translation, technical writing, ghostwriting, research writing, copywriting, and blogging are some of the creative opportunities that writers can find on this website. Freelancers can filter gigs by skill and date of posting. To become part of it, you’ll need to create a profile and complete a checklist. Then, you can browse through jobs, receive alerts, bid for projects, and receive payment securely on completion of milestones.

We Work Remotely is a place where you can find work from home and remote writing jobs on a contract/freelance basis. You can filter jobs by category, time zone, region, and companies. On average, 1,000 jobs are posted every month. Job categories are broad and include a variety of content creation projects.

While employers can post jobs starting at $299, candidates can apply for free. You can also create an account to receive alerts and daily notifications.

Hubstaff Talent offers a fuss-free search mechanism for freelancers looking for work opportunities. There are no fees, markups, or middlemen. Simply create a profile and start browsing and applying for jobs.

Jobs can be full-time, hourly contract, or fixed price. You can search for jobs using keywords and filter them based on skills and pay rates. Job categories include blog posts, content creation, and video editing.

Mediabistro is one of the best blogging jobs sites that freelancers should not miss. It lists creative careers for graphic designers, copywriters, proofreaders, and more. You can search for them by keywords, job title, job type, or experience level.

Jobs can be full-time, part-time, internships, contract, or temporary. If you wish, you can sign up to receive recommendations to your inbox. This website is particularly suited for openings in media companies.

That’s it! Now it’s your turn

This sums up our list of the best blogging jobs sites on the web. If you’re on the lookout for a new career, we believe it can be the starting point of your journey! 🚗

If you want to get started right away, head on over to our job board now. Who knows…your next gig might be only a couple of clicks away.