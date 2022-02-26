Every now and then, a new technique to target SEO is being done by writers and experts. Through these techniques, blog owners could maximize the interactions they could gain for their blogs. One of these techniques would be writing a Q&A blog post. Learning how to write an effective Q&A blog post can take quite some effort. However, this article is a good place to start. Let us begin by learning what Q&A blog post is.

What is a Q&A Blog post format?

Every blog has a core niche and a couple of focus topics that the posts and content generally revolve on. The presence of this core niche usually attracts following and loyalty from readers. Readers often visit your blog to learn a couple of new information on the said core niche. However, there are cases when they want to learn about specific topics or they have questions about an existing post where a simple comment reply would not suffice. Or, sometimes, there are just too many recurring questions that sending in the same comment reply every time is a hassle. What are we going to do about these topics? This is where the Q&A blog post format can come in.

A Q&A blog post format literally means that the blogger will be answering questions in a single or series of posts. The questions could be a query (from the general public) about the niche and MUST be answered because it is a piece of essential knowledge. For instance, a blogging website would always have a post or article on “how to write a blog?”. Everyone new in the blogging industry would surely be seeking an answer to this very general question. In many cases, the questions could be from the readers themselves. Think of it as a more interactive FAQ (frequently asked questions) page where you would be lurking in the comments section to select golden questions to answer.

So, how do we write an effective Q&A blog post? Here are some tips:

Announce your goals to your audience to get the best interaction

A lot of blogs have Q&As in their content. This is a great way to connect with your audience and to let them know that their inputs matter to you as a blogger. Now, how do we get readers to send you their questions? Let us look at this example from Blog Tyrant below:

Source: Blog Tyrant

First, the website announced the plan – readers have questions, blogger will try to answer and help. Then, the website announced a duration – the readers are given three days (with a specified end date) to post any questions that they have. Last, the blogger sets the premise – the readers are informed that not all questions may be answered due to the influx of interactions. Also, the announcement details that there is a limit of one question per person only. The announcement gives the readers a clearer picture what to expect and when to expect it. It also serves as instructions to any reader who wants to participate. This makes it easier not only for the blogger but for the readers as well.

Q&A blog post could be a collation of recurring comments

Now that we have discussed how and where to get comment gold, the format is another discussion. One of the most common formats would be a transcript-style article. This is great for many recurring questions. One pro tip, focus on recurring questions only on a single topic. This way, you could make Q&A posts regularly (say, post a Q&A article once every month) but focusing on separate topics every time. It is a good way to let your readers know when to expect Q&A posts if they prefer these kinds of content. Also, it would make the work easier for the blogger because readers could have endless questions that are all valid.

In this format, we can write it like this:

Question #1 : Start with your question

Answer #1 : Explain with your answer

Question #2 : Start with your question

Answer #2 : Explain with your answer

Blogger could choose a single question to answer for every post

This kind of format is also very common and we see this a lot even in magazines. Usually, the blogger will choose a specific question from one reader then, they would go ahead and answer it using one post or article. One pro tip, AVOID YES OR NO QUESTIONS. Open-ended questions always invite responses. Just like in this example from A Beautiful Mess:

Source: Beautiful Mess

In this example, the reader was asking something specifically about networking and blogger relationships. This kind of question is common and every blogger has valuable experience with this. So, the website chose this question because it is relatable. Also, you can see in this example that the Q&A blog post is a series from the website. This means that the blogger posts about Q&A on a regular schedule and focuses on different topics every time.

Get your readers to subscribe and share

Inform your readers that the best way to get an answer to a question is through a notification. And, readers would get the notification if they are subscribed. So, for any reader who wants to participate in a Q&A, they could be encouraged to subscribe to newsletters and notifications. Also, through the Q&A, we could get readers to share the content willingly. This is especially true if their questions have been answered and they are satisfied with it.

Most important: Always put a disclaimer

Bloggers may claim expertise on many different topics but every person should be entitled to multiple views on problems and questions. It is good to always put a short disclaimer either at the beginning or at the end of every Q&A post. But, what disclaimers could we place? Here’s a few examples of them:

All information is for educational purposes only and may not be used as legal, business, or financial advice

Article is based on personal experience only. For more serious questions, seek professional help and advise

Inform your readers to explore different options

That’s how to write an effective Q&A Blog post.