What Is the Best Note-Taking App for Bloggers?

As bloggers, we always keep thinking of our next content. When we get a flash of inspiration or a phrase that sparks an idea, we’d always want to keep a note of it. However, we don’t always have a notebook in hand to jot down these notes. This is why a note-taking app will always come handy in this day and age.

While there are a number of note-taking apps available today, there are those that bloggers swear by. We’ve compiled a list below to let you decide which note-taking app is the best today.

Evernote

When note-taking apps are mentioned, Evernote is usually the first thing that comes to mind. It’s probably one of the oldest note-taking apps we have today.

What we love about Evernote is that it lets the users take notes in a variety of ways: texts, audio, Web clippings, photos, and even video recordings. Moreover, Evernote is able to sync all your notes in all of your devices, as long as you have the app installed. Evernote is also able to organize your notes into separate notebooks, and uses shortcuts and tags to help you find your notes easily. Another feature we love about Evernote is that it can digitize documents with just a scan from your phone camera.

Evernote has a free version as well as two paid plans. One is a Premium plan for $7.99/month, and the other one is a Business plan for $14.99 per month.

Download Evernote for Android or iOS.

Simplenote

Another popular note-taking app is Simplenote. As it’s name implies, Simplenote is a simple note-taking app that doesn’t have too many advanced features. In terms of usability and simplicity, Simplenote comes out on top. Launch the app, take notes, and you’re done. Tags are also used for organization, and it has a search feature so that you can quickly find the notes you want. Simplenote also has sharing and collaborating features as well, but the best thing about this app is that it’s free.

Download Simplenote for Android or iOS.

Zoho Notebook

If you’re the kind of person who has multiple types of notes, Zoho Notebook may be the app for you. Other apps can handle notes of different types, but they don’t separate them. For Zoho, each type of note is assigned to a card with a unique color. Yellow for texts, blue for checklists, red for audio, white for files, etc. In addition, each card also has specific functionalities to make the notes easier to manage. For example, the yellow card can be used to create to-do lists, or PDF files, spreadsheets, or documents can be added to notes in white cards.

Zoho Notebook is an amazing app for note-taking and organization, and all of it is for free.

Download Zoho Notebook for Android or iOS.

Google Keep

Google Keep is a basic, easy-to-use note-taking app that is available for both Android and iOS systems. While its organization is not as good as other note-taking apps, the way it easily can take notes makes up for it. Add a voice memo, and the app can automatically transcribe it into notes for you. A color can also be assigned to the notes so that you can easily identify which notes are which, and you can even add reminders for each note. If you prefer to write notes in your own handwriting, Google Keep also has a gesture writing feature as well.

Download Google Keep for Android or iOS.

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft’s products are also one of the best in the market today – including OneNote. The app is quite flexible in the way you take notes, you can type, write, add Web pages, and scan handwritten notes or documents. To organize, OneNote lets you color code sections to easily categorize your notes, and each section can have multiple pages. You can even add custom labels, and even highlight your notes. Another plus that comes with using OneNote is that, as part of Microsoft, you can easily link it to other programs such as Word, Excel, and Powerpoint. And the best thing about it is that the app is free with no limited functions.

Download Microsoft OneNote for Android or iOS.

Squid

Typewritten and digitized notes are the way to go nowadays. However, some people still prefer the feel of actually writing notes instead of typing it down. For those who prefer handwritten notes, Squid is the app for you. Formerly known as Papyrus, Squid is an app that lets you write and draw your notes with a stylus, a pen, or even your finger. With its vector-based rendering system, you can easily zoom in your notes without the quality being sacrificed. Images and files can be imported, and your notes can easily be exported as JPG, PDF, or PNG files.

The app is free but a premium subscription is also available if you want to get access to their premium paper styles and other features. The app is also only available for Android, but iOS users can check out Penultimate as a great alternative.

Download Squid for Android.

Download Penultimate for iOS.