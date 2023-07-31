10 Best UX Blogs to Learn From and Follow (and Why) in 2023

Whether you’re looking to run a UX blog or you just want ideas for how to make your own blog design better, it’s a great idea to check out UX blogs from time to time. This way, you can make sure that you stay in the know with all the latest principles and trends, and keep ahead of the competition.

Luckily, 😎 we’ve compiled a list of all the best UX blogs that the internet has to offer. By checking out these examples, you can gain UX inspiration for your own content. Plus, you might even identify an excellent opportunity to guest post on relevant UX blogs.

In this post, we’ll explore ten of the best UX blogs to follow and learn 👨‍🎓 from in 2023. Let’s get started!

📚 Table of contents:

Awwwards describes itself as a “meeting point” where digital professionals can share knowledge, experience, and connect with one another. The team behind the blog are a panel of expert creatives from all over the world that critically assess web projects on a daily basis.

Anyone can submit their website for consideration. Then, the team creates an online collection of all the best entries, organized into neat categories like Menu Inspiration, Loading Animations, and Footer Design Best Practices [1].

Additionally, while you can browse a ton of UX articles, you can also visit the Awwwards Academy. Here, you can try a Masterclass in subjects like 3D characters, progressive web apps, and facial and speech recognition.

Why follow Awwwards for UX inspiration 🤔

The Awwwards online collection is a super neat feature that enables you to quickly find what you’re looking for. Rather than browsing through a list of general UX posts, you can find the exact topic that you’re interested in. What’s more, rather than being told why these elements work well, Awwwards uses videos and animations to show you.

UX Collective is one of the most popular Medium publications for designers. It aims to help professionals think more critically about their work, with contributors sharing daily stories across the blog.

As you scroll through the latest posts, the list extends, providing an endless supply of UX inspiration posts. Plus, in the left sidebar, you’ll find links to follow UX Collective across social media (or follow the Editors) for even more daily inspiration tips.

It’s also really easy to subscribe to the UX Collective newsletter. Even without entering your email address, you can view their newsletter online. Here, you’ll find plenty of fresh ideas, and find out more about the newsletter before opting into emails. This provides great inspiration for building your own mailing list.

Why follow UX Collective for UX inspiration 🤔

One of the components that sets UX Collective apart is its Editor Picks. You’ll find this tag listed above some of the top-of-the-line blog posts.

If you click on the link, you’ll land right on the Editor Picks page where you can filter the latest, trending, or best-rated posts. So if you’re short on time, you can make sure you’re only connecting with the very best that the blog has to offer.

The Nielsen Norman Group is a respected research and consulting firm that aims to provide reliable guidance on UX. Founded by industry authorities, Don Norman and Jakob Nielsen, the firm evaluates real users around the world as they interact with websites and other applications.

The website is a useful resource for rookie UX designers, hoping to get into the field. However, it’s also a go-to for industry professionals.

Better yet, there are tons of different ways to consume content on the website. Of course, there’s the UX blog, but you can also read reports and books, attend in-person training events, complete a UX certification program, or browse through a library of online seminars.

Why follow The Nielsen Norman Group for UX inspiration 🤔

We like the fact that the Nielsen Norman Group only shares information that’s backed by real-life studies. This means that you’re often able to access original data and engage with detailed first-person accounts. For example, the post titled “How Screen-Reader Users Type on and Control Mobile Devices” begins with a real-life quote from an actual screen-reader user [2].

UX Planet is a one-stop resource for those curious about UX, design, and user research. It’s one of the most frequently updated UX blogs available, often publishing more than five unique posts a day.

It’s a super easy UX blog for beginners to navigate, thanks to its clean layout and straightforward structure. For example, if you’re looking to get into the field, head over to the Careers tab. Meanwhile, newbies can navigate to the UX for Beginners section to learn all sorts of UX tips like psychology principles, research terms, and deliverables.

Why follow UX Planet for UX inspiration 🤔

For a blog that has such a wide readership, UX Planet boasts a diverse range of contributors with all kinds of skills, experience, and qualifications. Therefore, while you can expect the classic how-to posts and UX guides, you might also be surprised by the personal stories, words of encouragement, and casual chit-chat.

Career Foundry is a must-read for anyone interested in switching careers, learning basic UX principles, or fine-tuning your craft. Although the blog is plenty useful alone, you can also browse a catalogue of courses, register for in-person events, and connect with on-demand content.

However, the Career Foundry blog is the real star of the show. Even without clicking on a specific article, you can learn about the role of a UX designer and the history of UX straight from the homepage. Beneath this section, you’ll find all published articles, including salary guidance, UX opinion pieces, in-depth listicles, and complete UX guides.

Why follow Career Foundry for UX inspiration 🤔

Career Foundry displays a scrollable Recent articles section at the top of the blog, featuring all the latest UX posts. Not only does this provide a way for people to connect with the latest and/or trending topics, it also makes for a more interesting layout.

Muzli is an online UX magazine, brimming with fresh UX ideas and inspiration. One of the reasons why Muzli makes our list is because the advice and insight published on the blog is super specific, even including unique case studies.

While the blog is sufficient for most users, serious professionals can install Muzli as a browser plugin. Or, you can get started with the mobile app. This way, you’ll get a daily dose of design stories and inspiration. And since the UX scene changes rapidly, it’s an easy way to keep your finger on the pulse.

Why follow Muzli for UX inspiration 🤔

Besides providing helpful UX tips and tutorials, Muzli runs a few recurring series that give the magazine an edge over other UX blogs. For instance, take a look at Muzli’s Pixels of the Month series or its Weekly Design Inspiration posts.

Smashing Magazine is one of the most well-known UX blogs, producing a wide range of high-quality tutorials, articles, and essays. With so many categories and sub-categories, it’s easy to find super niche topics that you might not find in other publications.

For example, you can click on the Accessibility tab which splits into seven sub-categories, including media, HTML, and forms. You’ll also find a handy search bar in the top right corner of the page where you can search exact key terms or phrases. Better yet, results are generated as you type.

Why follow Smashing Magazine for UX inspiration 🤔

Although you can browse the full range of Smashing Magazine articles, you can also use the links in the blog footer to connect specifically with UX checklists or best practices. As such, this feature makes it really easy to conduct quick scans of information before you get underway with a project (or before you take your project live).

The UXPin blog is a full-scale UX resource, consisting of articles, ebooks, and webinars. While you can find beginner-friendly UX advice, it excels in more unique blog post topics like high-fidelity prototyping and code-based design. As such, this is one of the UX blogs that might be more useful for experienced creative professionals.

Additionally, you’ll find a more extensive list of blog post categories compared to other UX blogs on this list. However, this means that you’re more likely to get matched with the exact information you require.

Why follow UXPin for UX inspiration 🤔

The UXPin blog is designed around simplicity, scoring it major user-friendliness points. The squeaky clean layout makes it easy to find what you’re looking for. Meanwhile, the sticky header enables you to access all the different resources without needing to scroll back to the top of page.

Another Medium publication, The UX Blog brings you all the latest information on UX design, user research, user testing, and design thinking. With a huge catalog of writers, you can connect with content that’s inspired by a diverse range of backgrounds and expertise.

Plus, if you’re hoping to snag a guest posting spot on The UX Blog, the process couldn’t be simpler. All you have to do is send your Medium username and a link to the article you want to publish.

Meanwhile, you’re given the option to consume UX content in various mediums. For example, you can check out The UX Blog podcast, or subscribe to the newsletter.

Why follow The UX Blog for UX inspiration 🤔

The UX Blog plays around with the layout of its blog posts. Rather than stacking the same number of articles in the same rows and columns, you’ll find that feature posts are given a full-row spread.

Other times, you’ll find two articles about a similar topic lined up side-by-side. While consistency works well to a certain extent, we believe this layout brings a fresh, dynamic feel to the blog.

The Dribbble blog is a great place to gain UX inspiration for your blog. Better yet, it nurtures a strong sense of community, organizing frequent “Hang Time” events and meet-ups. Plus, it provides an opportunity for professionals to connect with one another and share their work.

Like with The UX Blog, you can choose to engage with audio content by listening to the latest Dribbble podcast episodes. Meanwhile, you can connect with dedicated inspiration posts that feature beautiful real-life examples of design elements like logos, 3D characters, and dark UI design.

Why follow Dribbble for UX inspiration 🤔

A stand-out segment of the Dribbble blog is their interviews page [3]. This is a helpful resource for those looking to get into the UX field, or those curious about the UX design process.

On this page, you’ll find exclusive one-on-one interviews with industry professionals where you can find out how designers find UX inspiration, how they deal with failure, and what advice they have for aspiring creatives.

Final thoughts on the best UX blogs 🏁

Running a successful UX blog has its challenges. For starters, it can be difficult to stay ahead of the latest UX news and trending topics. However, it’s easier when you take a sneak peek at other UX blogs on the internet.

For example, you can gain UX inspiration for your own blog. Plus, you can find fresh ideas for your content, and you might even stumble upon the perfect guest posting opportunity.

Looking for more inspiration for your blog? Check out our guide on the content creation process.