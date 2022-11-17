10 Best Podcasts for Bloggers for 2022/2023

Looking for some best podcasts for bloggers? Sure, why wouldn’t you? Podcasts are one of the best ways to learn new things about blogging or to simply keep up to date with whatever’s new in the blogosphere.

The idea 💡 is that you get to learn from other people’s experience and perspectives, which can push your blogging career to the next level. Whether you are an experienced blogger or are just starting out, there are a number of benefits to listening to blogging podcasts.

For example, you’ll learn new technologies and methods that’ll make your work easier. You’ll pick up best practices to help you achieve your goals. But most importantly, you’ll get the opportunity to listen to experts and their opinions on blogging.

What follows is a curated list of 10 best podcasts for bloggers available on the web. We’re confident that they will help you push your blogging career further!

Just one note before we begin: you’ll notice that some of the podcasts we’ve featured haven’t released new episodes in a while. While a bummer, obviously, this doesn’t take away from the value that’s hidden in their catalogs of past episodes. We still encourage you to browse through those and listen through some old but gold podcasts.

Best podcasts for bloggers in 2022

👉 Here are the top podcasts for bloggers in no particular order:

The Blogging Millionaire podcast provides advice for bloggers on how to grow their traffic and make more money through their blogs. The show features lessons and strategies that bloggers can utilize to expand their sites. With over 200 episodes, the content in The Bogging Millionaire is meant for both experienced and novice bloggers.

This podcast covers a variety of topics and offers different strategies. You will encounter content such as how to increase the number of posts you publish and how to optimize pages on your blog. The Bogging Millionaire also covers matters that are outside content creation, such as content and email marketing or business growth online overall.

All in all, The Blogging Millionaire is a content-rich podcast for bloggers, with enough episodes to get you from zero to making money.

How They Blog is one of these podcasts for bloggers that stopped producing episodes a couple of years ago. However, the over 30 episodes in the catalog still offer plenty of value. From their description, the podcast offers lessons and inspiration to help bloggers make an impact.

How They Blog is owned by Kat Less, and it features a mix and mash of episodes that cover different topics that are geared toward helping bloggers grow. She hosts interactive sessions with various guests who share their views on growing as a blogger.

Some of the topics provide you with an insight into different aspects of blogging, such as guidelines for content planning. You’ll get answers to different how-to questions as well, such as how to turn any blog topic into a business and much more.

Do You Even Blog is owned by Pete McPherson, and it’s meant for bloggers, podcasters, and online business entrepreneurs interested in growing their online presences.

It features more than 200 episodes where McPherson covers a variety of topics such as SEO, affiliate marketing, and monetization of digital products. Also, there are a variety of guests on the show who provide insightful takes on different aspects of the blogging journey.

Unlike most podcasts where episodes tend to be the same length, Do You Even Blog gives itself a bit more freedom, which means that you’ll come across neat bite-sizes episodes and longer ones. We’re talking episodes as short as four minutes and some as long as half an hour. Regardless, there’s plenty to gain from each one!

Formed in early 2011, the Blogging Your Passion podcast is dedicated to people who want to discover, pursue, and develop their passion through blogging. It is owned by Jonathan Milligan, and it features over 100 episodes on varying topics related to blogging.

Some of the topics Milligan covers include lead magnet examples, automation using popular and modern technologies, and proper planning for your blog. What’s more, the podcast features guests from different backgrounds who answer questions and offer advice and guidelines.

Bottom line, the topics covered on this podcast seem to cater to different kinds of creators, including beginners who aren’t quite sure where to start on their blogging journey.

The Self-Made Writers podcast (originally called Just Keep Blogging) is meant for bloggers who intend to turn their blogging career into a business centered around their writing. It’s owned by Kim Anderson who also runs a consulting company for people looking to grow their writing careers.

The podcast promises writers a regular dose of adrenaline. This loaded promise translates to helping aspiring creators gain success in online business through blogging, content creation, digital products, and self-publishing.

This seems like a lot, but the podcast seems to live up to its promise with around 100 episodes. Self-Made Writers also features guests who cover different interesting topics for bloggers from different genres. Some of the topics include branding your website, building positive habits around writing, creating business goals, and much more.

ProBlogger is owned by Darren Rowse, and it’s been the most popular online publication about blogging for years. It caters to a whole spectrum of bloggers – from novices to old hands who have been in this market for years.

You’ll notice that there haven’t been any new episodes lately, however, this does not make the past podcasts of any lesser value.

Rowse does a great job of helping his listeners build compelling content, market it, and build engagement. This also helps you make money off your blogging work.

The podcast also features interviews with different guests who provide guidance and insight on a range of topics that relate to blogging in one way or the other – such as building a lifestyle around blogging, and more.

As the name suggests, the Thrive Blogger & Influencer Podcast is made for bloggers and, yep, influencers.

The podcast is owned by Bree Pair and it covers a variety of topics, such as working with brands, marketing strategies to build engagement, social media, and much more. With more than 150 episodes, there’s definitely plenty of information to benefit from.

Thrive Blogger also promises to provide listeners with tutorials, workshops, and a community to help them grow their blogging careers.

Like the other podcasts for bloggers on our list, the Thrive Blogger & Influencer Podcast’s value comes from different avenues. You will come across advice from experienced bloggers, social media experts, productivity experts, and more.

It’s hard to beat Pat Flynn when it comes to how prolific he’s been in terms of releasing episodes. There are over 1,000 of them in the catalog as of now. Just wow! Granted, AskPat is not only about blogging but touches upon topics related to running a business online, promoting it, and loads of other things.

The idea behind this podcast is that in each episode Flynn takes questions submitted by the listeners and answers them as coaching calls.

The topics he covers include blogging, internet marketing, audience building, online business, SEO, email marketing, and anything else that any person running a business online might be interested in. If you, by any chance, want to learn how to stay consistent with your blogging journey, AskPat is the right place to be.

As you can see by the title of this podcast alone, it is owned by Jillian Leslie, founder and online business leader. The podcast has close to 100 episodes. In each one, Leslie interviews other successful bloggers and experts from both the entrepreneurship and online business worlds.

These interviews are meant to equip listeners with the latest strategies for thriving in the digital space. Topics covered in each episode include personal branding, building a readership around your blog, profitable niche blogging, and much more.

Theory of Content is one of the few podcasts out there that managed to make an impact despite not producing too many episodes in total. The podcast is owned by Joshua Unseth and Amber Bracegirdle. It has only 69 episodes, but this isn’t particularly a flaw, since you can actually quickly get through the whole catalog.

The hosts cover a variety of topics related to blogging per se, SEO, and how to find your way in the ever more crowded blogging space. They also invite guests from different backgrounds to answer questions, tell stories, and offer advice on things to do with blogging. These are some great conversations, which many bloggers will find insightful.

What’s your pick among these best podcasts for bloggers?

Clearly, there’s a lot you can learn 👨‍🎓 from listening to any of these podcasts for bloggers. While the topics are all similar – from blogging to SEO, to productivity, to making money – the delivery is always different with each podcast. Therefore, listen to at least a handful of them to land on the ones that speak your language and resonate with your current goals and approach towards blogging.

Plus, it doesn’t matter whether you are looking for 🔎 new ideas or just want to listen to 🎧 someone who you can relate to – these episodes offer something for bloggers of all levels.

What is your favorite podcast for bloggers and why? Let’s discuss in the comments section below!