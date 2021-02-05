The remote work model is fast becoming the norm. The pandemic-inspired lockdown has been reinforced in many cities, and many remote businesses have had to make a tough choice – go remote or go bankrupt! And the truth is, many writing and publishing businesses realize that the remote working model is here to stay and for good reasons too.

Fortunately, a writing business and publishing business are some of the few companies you can run 100% remotely. Think about it… do you need that vast office building filled with expensive equipment to manage a team of writers and editors?

Current remote working statistics show that your employees are more likely to be productive if they work from home.

Technology tools have simplified the nature of work. To successfully run THAT smooth sailing business, you only need to:

hire a team of creative people.

Equip your employees with laptops and a reliable internet connection.

Install the right remote working tools on their PCs (time management and task management software are an excellent place to start.)

Use job aids to instruct them on how you want critical tasks to be completed.

Are you not convinced yet? Here are five more indisputable reasons to adopt a remote working model for your writing and publishing business. We won’t stop at listing the research-proven benefits of remote work; we will also give you tips on making the most of your remote employees’ work hours.

1. It Gives You Access to A Broader Talent Pool

One of the most significant limitations of operating a brick-and-mortar business model is that you can only employ people within a specific geographical location. But here’s the thing: if your company is located in a zone where the talent is expensive or overly underqualified, then you can be sure your writing business will take a hit.

But that’s where remote work comes in. By running a work-from-anywhere business, location suddenly becomes irrelevant, and the talent pool becomes wider. That means you can employ a writer or editor halfway across the globe. And who cares? In the end, all that matters is that the job is well done.

What’s more? Your company gets bonus points for diversity hiring.

2. It Boosts Productivity

As counterintuitive as it may sound, most people are more productive when working outside a traditional office building. And it makes sense – you don’t get to bump into that clumsy co-worker who messes up your workstation or the talkative teammate who always has something to blab about. Over time, remote workers are more adept at eliminating time wasters and focusing on the critical tasks itemized on their priority lists.

A growing body of evidence suggests that the work environment plays a role in the work artists produce. Any writer who has been fortunate enough to write at a writing residency program or retreat will attest to the efficacy of a breathtaking and quiet environment.

So allow your writers to work from a remote location. They’ll experience a boost in inspiration and creativity. Do the same for your editors and proofreaders who need a conducive creative space of their own,

Moreover, the remote work model allows your employees to work conveniently and under preferred conditions. The result? Increased productivity and quality.

3. It Will Save Your Business Tons Of Money

Have you ever considered how much it costs to set up and maintain office buildings? From rent to overhead costs to miscellaneous expenses… it’s usually a lot of costs — expenses you can boycott by running a remote team.

But that’s not all – you may find this hard to believe, but it’s way cheaper to hire remote workers. For instance, when you hire a freelance writer or editor, you don’t have to worry about paying their taxes or giving them premium insurance packages. You can save all that money and re-invest it into your business.

And as the cherry on the cake, you also get to work with highly skilled professionals who do a better job and cost less than overpriced, underqualified local talents.

4. Improves Work-Life Balance

Another perk of working from home is that people don’t need to choose between going to work and having a life. You don’t have to miss the parent-teacher meetings in your kid’s school or your 8 AM dentist’s appointment; all you need is to reorganize your schedule and making up for lost time later in the day.

This flexibility allows for a healthy work-life balance, which typically results in a more motivated team. The home’s relaxed environment also takes away the mental strains and pressures associated with a traditional office environment. And this allows your team to function better.

5. Promotes Employee Satisfaction

You may not have noticed, but remote workers tend to take fewer days off than traditional employees. In fact, according to a recent survey among US employees, remote workers put in 1.4 days more than in-office workers per month. They were also more focused while at it.

And when you think about it, it does make sense—the flexibility provided by remote work results in a happier and more satisfied worker. And what better way to show your job satisfaction than to work harder? So if you want your publishing company to grow, you need to promote employee satisfaction as it is likely to encourage employee retention.

The Bottom Line On Why Your Writing and Publishing Business Needs To Adopt A Remote Working Model

Whichever way you think about it, a remote working model is a massive win for your publishing business. Not only does it allow you to recruit the best talent, but it can also help you to save money. The remote working model helps your employees eliminate time wasters so that they can focus on critical tasks. This brings out the best in your team. If you’re serious about growth, then consider going remote.

Chioma Iwunze writes about remote work, productivity, marketing, business, and technology. She can be reached via Twitter @cwritingnews.

