Working from home has become a part of professional life. Whether you work a traditional 9 to 5 or independently as an entrepreneur, you’ve most likely performed your job virtually over the past two years. Yet having an effective remote work business model isn’t always easy. Unclear boundaries, organizational issues, and lack of communication can leave you feeling lost and unproductive.

Fortunately, it’s possible to create a working model for your blog that helps you stay productive while avoiding burnout. To do so effectively, you can set work-life boundaries, create a schedule and stick to it, and reach your content goals, all from your kitchen table.

In this post, we’ll examine how you can boost your blog’s remote work business model with five tips on getting started. Let’s get to work!

1. Set priorities

Firstly, we recommend evaluating your blog’s priorities. Ask yourself what topics you’d like to write about and determine your post lengths and formats.

You might also evaluate your blog monetization strategies. By considering these goals, you can identify where you’re doing well and potential areas for improvement.

If you’re working with a team, consider having a brainstorming session to ensure collaboration and alignment in goals. During this discussion, you can set deadlines for your projects and assign tasks to different team members.

We also recommend utilizing a content calendar such as CoSchedule or Google Calendar to help reach your objectives:

Overall, establishing priorities will help you align your goals with your actions and make progress in your writing process.

2. Stick to a schedule

It can be hard to know when to start and stop work when there are no clear physical lines between your professional and personal life. This unbalanced work-life environment can lead to working overtime or procrastinating.

To avoid this scenario, try creating a schedule you can stick to, such as set hours of 8:30am – 5:00pm with an hour break for lunch. You can also try establishing a routine that helps you focus, such as setting 30-minute timers and taking consistent breaks throughout the workday.

You can also adopt a schedule by following one like this life coach’s daily routine or even using a template to help organize your time.

The key is finding a schedule that best works for you. Therefore, we recommend trying different variations until you discover the most productive workday.

3. Communicate with others

When telecommuting, it’s easy to get stuck inside your own head. Communication can be difficult in a remote setting. However, collaboration should be a top priority if you’re working with a team.

Establish a daily or weekly schedule where you touch base with your supervisors and coworkers so that everyone is up-to-date on projects and deadlines. You can run these meetings through many different channels, such as:

Video calls

Email

One-on-one calls

Project management software such as Trello or Slack

Implementing an open communication policy among employees and colleagues and connecting with fellow bloggers can help you stay creative and on task. This can apply even when physically distant from others.

Even if you work independently, try to interact with other bloggers and professionals in your niche to get new ideas. Collaboration can be mutually beneficial and even develop lasting professional relationships.

4. Set boundaries

Setting boundaries is an integral part of telecommuting. It can separate personal and professional life and avoid burnout. This process involves ensuring that you’re not always working while at home.

Establishing limits around your space can help you distinguish when to work and log off for the day. You can do this by setting aside a dedicated workspace – even if it’s just a tiny corner of your apartment or a desk in your room. This space can help you distinguish between work and play.

Also, try creating specific rules for yourself – and sticking to them! Boundaries such as not checking emails after hours, taking vacation and sick days when needed, and not working on the weekend can help prevent burnout. Furthermore, these limits can make you more productive when you are working.

5. Leave room for flexibility

One of the most significant benefits of working from home is its flexibility. According to Statista, flexible scheduling was the most considerable advantage of working from home in 2020. While it is crucial to establish routines and boundaries, it’s equally important to have flexibility within them.

For example, if something comes up in your personal life (or that of your family member or employee) during the workday, try to be adaptable. This can look like recuperating an hour spent running errands in the afternoon by working later that night or allowing yourself to sleep in and work later after a bad night’s rest.

Flexibility takes the pressure off of staying on schedule all the time. It also enables you to adapt to life’s inevitable curveballs.

Conclusion

Working from home doesn’t mean your blog has to suffer. By taking the time to establish working procedures, it’s possible to make your blog more successful from the comfort of your own home.

A few simple actions can help you reshape your remote work business model. Here are the five tips we recommend:

Evaluate the priorities you have for your blog and set goals to reach them. Establish a schedule that you can stick to throughout the workday. Make communication a top priority, whether with your team or other bloggers. Set boundaries around your workspace to avoid burnout and maintain clarity around your personal and professional life. Allow flexibility within the model you’ve established.

Do you have any questions about how to better your work-from-home experience? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!