As bloggers, we always keep thinking of our next content. When we get a flash of inspiration or a phrase that sparks an idea, we’d always want to keep a note of it. However, we don’t always have a notebook in hand to jot down these notes. This is why a note-taking app will always come in handy in this day and age.

While there are a number of note-taking apps available today, there are those that bloggers swear by. We’ve compiled a list below to let you decide which note-taking app is the best today.

Also, the good thing is, there are numerous note-taking apps online that are either free or come at very affordable prices. They are easy to download and most are compatible with any device.

Here are some of the best note-taking apps you should try:

Evernote

When note-taking apps are mentioned, Evernote is usually the first thing that comes to mind. It’s probably one of the oldest note-taking apps we have today.

What we love about Evernote is that it lets the users take notes in a variety of ways: texts, audio, Web clippings, photos, and even video recordings. Moreover, Evernote is able to sync all your notes on all of your devices, as long as you have the app installed. Evernote is also able to organize your notes into separate notebooks and uses shortcuts and tags to help you find your notes easily. Another feature we love about Evernote is that it can digitize documents with just a scan from your phone camera.

Evernote has a free version as well as two paid plans. One is a Premium plan for $7.99/month, and the other one is a Business plan for $14.99 per month.

Download Evernote for Android or iOS.

Simplenote

Another popular note-taking app is Simplenote. As its name implies, Simplenote is a simple note-taking app that doesn’t have too many advanced features. In terms of usability and simplicity, Simplenote comes out on top. Launch the app, take notes, and you’re done. Tags are also used for organization, and it has a search feature so that you can quickly find the notes you want. Simplenote also has to share and collaborating features as well, but the best thing about this app is that it’s free.

Download Simplenote for Android or iOS.

Zoho Notebook

If you’re the kind of person who has multiple types of notes, Zoho Notebook may be the app for you. Other apps can handle notes of different types, but they don’t separate them. For Zoho, each type of note is assigned to a card with a unique color. Yellow for texts, blue for checklists, red for audio, white for files, etc.

In addition, each card also has specific functionalities to make the notes easier to manage. For example, the yellow card can be used to create to-do lists, or PDF files, spreadsheets, or documents can be added to notes in white cards.

Zoho Notebook is an amazing app for note-taking and organization, and all of it is for free.

Download Zoho Notebook for Android or iOS.

Google Keep

Google Keep is a basic, easy-to-use note-taking app that is available for both Android and iOS systems. While its organization is not as good as other note-taking apps, the way it easily can take notes makes up for it. Add a voice memo, and the app can automatically transcribe it into notes for you. Color can also be assigned to the notes so that you can easily identify which notes are which, and you can even add reminders for each note. If you prefer to write notes in your own handwriting, Google Keep also has a gesture writing feature as well.

Download Google Keep for Android or iOS.

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft’s products are also one of the best in the market today – including OneNote.

One of the exciting features of One Note is its freeform layout where the user can put text boxes everywhere on the screen. You can draw and write text in any manner across the workspace, just like a real notebook. The notebook could be divided into color-coordinated tabs or labels. Such tab or label could be accessed and edited anytime.

Another plus that comes with using OneNote is that, as part of Microsoft, you can easily link it to other programs such as Word, Excel, and Powerpoint. And the best thing about it is that the app is free with no limited functions.

Download Microsoft OneNote for Android or iOS.

Standard Notes

One of the best things about Standard Notes is its dedication to privacy and security. All the notes are encrypted and secured. It is designed so only the user can decrypt them. Not even the developers can have access to any of the user’s notes.

It is also very simple to use and has all the basic note-taking app features. The app also allows flexible note-taking which means you can write through a keyboard, through code, through rich text, and through Markdown.

If you’re looking for a note-taking app that supports all devices, then this is the app for you. It is compatible with iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows. As a plus, it is one of the only note-taking apps compatible with Linux. It is also one of the only apps that could be used without a download as you can use it through the web.

Download Standard Notes for all devices

Notion

This is not your ordinary note-taking app. It is an organizer and a notebook in one. You can create a reading list that compiles links to your favorite materials. It also has a feature where you can visually organize tasks by adding images, highlights, icons, and color-coordinated tags. It also has a calendar for your to-do lists and can easily connect your notes to a specific date on the calendar.

One favorite feature of this app is that you can upload the note and access it via different devices. You can also upload it to allow other users (say, your team members) to access and edit them. You can also use Notion API to connect the app to your different tools.

Notion has a free personal plan. Users can access the Personal Pro plan for only $4 per month and the Team plan for $8 per member per month.

Download Notion for Windows and Mac

Download Notion for iOS and Android