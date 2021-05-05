5 Reasons to Repurpose Your Old Blog Posts Right Now

Do you ever get that feeling that your content is running out and there’s nothing new to write about? Well, this piece should help solve some of those problems.

The old blog posts are still relevant and can be repurposed as part of the content marketing strategy.

Below are reasons you should repurpose your old content and how it helps your content marketing strategy.

1. Help reach new audiences

Repurposing your blog posts is a great way to increase brand awareness. By taking an old post and reusing it, you can reach new readers that were not previously aware of your company or blog.

For instance, if you have a social media presence, there’s a lot you could do with old content.

For instance, tools like Lumen5 and InVideo let you repurpose content into videos. Just enter the URL, and the software will auto-generate a short video about your post. Then, you can edit it to make it look and read better once you start sharing it with your audience.

Create as many short videos as you can and schedule them for publishing on your social media calendar. Don’t forget to link to your old blog posts from the video so people can visit and read them.

You can also use TikTok advertising to drive more interest and engagement from your audience to your content. Just make sure that repurposed content is in line with the posts you’re making on the platform. If not, your campaign could backfire and lose followers in the process.

2. Help your brand stay relevant

If you have old content that continues to receive engagements from many visitors, doesn’t it make sense to find ways to repurpose that post?

Think about it: if you just let the post gather dust, so will readers’ interest. And because it won’t generate as much traffic as before, your brand will suffer as a result.

This is especially true if you do affiliate marketing. You want to generate as much traffic to your site using any methods possible to get more eyeballs to your landing pages and convert them into customers.

To prevent your brand from spiraling down into irrelevancy, you need to take care of your best-performing posts — no matter how old they may be — for the sake of your content marketing efforts.

“Content creation is important, but you’ve probably created a lot of content. It’s time to review what you’ve created, find your most popular content, and leverage it in new ways to extend your reach and traffic,” said Sujan Patel, co-founder of Right Inbox.

To know which old posts you must prioritize into repurposing, using Google Analytics should do the trick. It helps you identify articles that are attracting the most traffic.

If possible, use a backlink checker tool to determine which posts have the most links from authoritative sites. Usually, posts with lots of good backlinks rank on top of Google search for their target keywords.

Here’s another interesting use case for old blog content that’s related to client work:

Did your old posts attract rave reviews from readers?

You can repurpose these as part of your client proposal!

Using this proposal idea allows you to leverage comments as social proof about your ability to communicate ideas with your readers. Feature the best comments in your proposal to help strengthen your case and help you get hired faster.

If past readers think your content is helpful and valuable, you can use their comments as testimonials on your homepage. It helps shape the minds of current visitors that you genuinely have great content in store for them!

3. Provide better ways to consume your content

Let’s face it: not everyone in your audience wants to read blog posts.

They prefer watching videos or consuming them in bite-sized information. This reason should explain why your old blog post isn’t getting lots of engagement — it’s too difficult for them to process its data.

If that’s the case, you need to repurpose them in content types that people will be more than willing to look at and sit through.

First, if you have an email list, you can chop up your old posts and turn them into email content. Then, use a professional email platform to help you send out the emails as a drip campaign.

The tool will automatically send the emails to your subscribers — all you’ll have to worry about is monitoring and tweaking them to improve their performance.

You can also turn your old blog posts into infographics.

The great thing about this content type is they generate lots of engagement on social media due to how easy processing the information on infographics is for people.

Taru Bhargava, Content Marketing Manager at Genbook thoroughly agrees with the statement.

“Not everyone is interested in long-form content. That’s why at Genbook we constantly experiment with various content styles/types for maximum visibility of our content. Here’s an example of an internal insights infographic on top online booking sources being repurposed as a video and shared via Youtube, which helped us garner more engagement.”

Use tools like Canva to help you create infographics in minutes. Just pick a template, include the text from your blog post into the infographic, and change the color scheme to match your brand.

Aside from publishing this newly created content on your site, you can use it on your guest blogging campaign to get better content publishing on their website with a link back to yours.

As a result, you can repurpose old posts into content that converts!

4. It doesn’t take much effort or time!

Repurposing blog posts is a great way to keep up with the demand for fresh content without putting in an excessive amount of effort. Just republish your old post with a few minor changes!

You can write powerful blog posts by featuring your old posts. All you need to do is develop a theme for your new post and compile your previous posts related to the topic. Next, write a short description under each post explaining why you’re featuring it in your latest article.

You can take this process further by including content from other sources, which is a form of content curation. By repurposing and curating content, you can finish writing an excellent post in a fraction of the time!

Finally, consider coming up with different ways to make money from your WordPress blog or any blog for that matter!

For instance, if you have great content lying around that your audience hasn’t seen yet, you can turn it into an ebook for sale. You can also include it as part of your paid membership site like Skillshare.

5. More time to focus on scaling your blog

Because repurposing old blog posts means you’re not starting from scratch, you can create content much faster and more efficiently.

As a result, instead of constantly getting burnt out from being a content writing machine, you now have the luxury of time that you can spend reviewing your blog’s performance over time!

Which posts aren’t generating the necessary traffic? How long are your visitors staying on your blog? Where is the majority of traffic coming from?

Using Google Analytics and Google Search Console, you can gain more insights into your blog and its audience. And from here, you can make the necessary changes to improve its performance over time, thanks to content repurposing!

Conclusion

Repurposing old posts helps you reach new audiences and gives your team more time to focus on writing fresh content. This helps keep your brand relevant and provides different ways of consuming the same information.

Finally, repurposing takes little effort or time! If this sounds like a strategy that could benefit your business – try it out! You won’t regret giving yourself more opportunities to expand and grow with minimal work involved.

