10 Best Black Friday Deals for Bloggers in 2022

If you’ve been eyeing an upgrade to your blog for the past few months but price tags have been preventing you from pulling the trigger, then we’ve got some great news to share. Your patience is about to payoff! 🎊 🛍️
That’s because Black Friday is right around the corner, and the Black Friday deals for bloggers in 2022 are absolutely bananas 🍌. We’re talkin’ deep discounts that cover the gamut of blogging necessities, as well as the nice-to-haves. These include some of the following:
- ✅ WordPress themes
- ✅ WordPress plugins
- ✅ SEO tools
- ✅ web hosting
- ✅ email marketing
We’re bloggers too, so we totally get it. That’s why we decided to help you and our other fellow bloggers, by spending a few hours doing research to find the absolute best Black Friday deals for bloggers in 2022.
In other words, we did all of the distillation already. We removed the impurities, and what’s left is only the good stuff. So no matter which of the deals below you end up taking advantage of, we’re confident you won’t have Black Friday remorse when you wake up the next morning.
With that said, today marks the official release of our collection of Black Friday deals and discounts for everything blog-related for 2022. However, keep in mind that not all of these deals are going to be available right away. For some, you’ll have to wait until the last minute – Nov 25th (the actual Black Friday 2022) – to take advantage.
Black Friday deals for bloggers 2022
Note. We’ll be updating this post constantly for the next couple of weeks. Bookmark this page so that you don’t miss your favorite deal becoming available.
Themeisle
# WordPress themes and plugins
Get 50% off all products, including the flagship Neve theme.
👉 Current users get 20% off upgrades, lifetime, for the next plan.
Coupon code: not needed
SiteGround
# Website hosting
Get 86% off premium WordPress hosting.
Your favorite WordPress hosting plans available at discounted prices:
⭐ StartUp – $1.99/m
⭐ GrowBig – $3.99/m
⭐ GoGeek – $5.99/m
Coupon code: not needed
Semrush
# Website analytics
Get 40% off the Guru tier.
Available on three-month and six-month licenses + 500 extra keywords.
Coupon code: not needed
WP Engine
# Website hosting
Get 4 months free on annual shared plans
Available for new customers purchasing any shared managed WordPress hosting or eCommerce hosting plan.
Coupon code:
cyberweekend22
TranslatePress
# WordPress plugin
Get 25% off TranslatePress.
Coupon code:
BF2022
Scala Hosting
# Website hosting
Get 50% off annual hosting plans.
Available on 12-month contracts for new customers.
Coupon code:
BFCM22TMISLE
Nexcess
# Website hosting
Get 75% off all Magento, WordPress, and WooCommerce plans!
Coupon code: not needed
Bluehost
# Website hosting
Get up to 75% off web hosting.
Coupon code: not needed
Sendinblue
# Email marketing
Get 50% off Sendinblue annual plans.
Coupon code: not needed
LiveChat
# WordPress plugin / marketing tool
Get 30% off your first subscription plan
Coupon code: not needed
Cloudways
# Website hosting
Get 40% off your first 4 months
Also includes 30 free website migrations.
Coupon code:
BFCM4030
Any favorites?
What’s your pick among these Black Friday deals for bloggers? Are you just as excited as we are for this year’s deals?