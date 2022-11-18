10 Best Black Friday Deals for Bloggers in 2022

If you’ve been eyeing an upgrade to your blog for the past few months but price tags have been preventing you from pulling the trigger, then we’ve got some great news to share. Your patience is about to payoff! 🎊 🛍️

That’s because Black Friday is right around the corner, and the Black Friday deals for bloggers in 2022 are absolutely bananas 🍌. We’re talkin’ deep discounts that cover the gamut of blogging necessities, as well as the nice-to-haves. These include some of the following:

✅ WordPress themes

✅ WordPress plugins

✅ SEO tools

✅ web hosting

✅ email marketing

We’re bloggers too, so we totally get it. That’s why we decided to help you and our other fellow bloggers, by spending a few hours doing research to find the absolute best Black Friday deals for bloggers in 2022.

In other words, we did all of the distillation already. We removed the impurities, and what’s left is only the good stuff. So no matter which of the deals below you end up taking advantage of, we’re confident you won’t have Black Friday remorse when you wake up the next morning.

With that said, today marks the official release of our collection of Black Friday deals and discounts for everything blog-related for 2022. However, keep in mind that not all of these deals are going to be available right away. For some, you’ll have to wait until the last minute – Nov 25th (the actual Black Friday 2022) – to take advantage.

Black Friday deals for bloggers 2022

Note. We’ll be updating this post constantly for the next couple of weeks. Bookmark this page so that you don’t miss your favorite deal becoming available.

Themeisle

# WordPress themes and plugins Get 50% off all products, including the flagship Neve theme. 👉 Current users get 20% off upgrades, lifetime, for the next plan. Coupon code: not needed From Nov 21

SiteGround

# Website hosting Get 86% off premium WordPress hosting. Your favorite WordPress hosting plans available at discounted prices:

⭐ StartUp – $1.99/m

⭐ GrowBig – $3.99/m

⭐ GoGeek – $5.99/m Coupon code: not needed GET IT HERE

Semrush

# Website analytics Get 40% off the Guru tier. Available on three-month and six-month licenses + 500 extra keywords. Coupon code: not needed GET IT HERE

WP Engine

# Website hosting Get 4 months free on annual shared plans Available for new customers purchasing any shared managed WordPress hosting or eCommerce hosting plan. Coupon code: cyberweekend22 GET IT HERE

TranslatePress

# WordPress plugin Get 25% off TranslatePress. Coupon code: BF2022 From Nov 24

Scala Hosting

# Website hosting Get 50% off annual hosting plans. Available on 12-month contracts for new customers. Coupon code: BFCM22TMISLE GET IT HERE

Nexcess

# Website hosting Get 75% off all Magento, WordPress, and WooCommerce plans! Coupon code: not needed GET IT HERE

Bluehost

# Website hosting Get up to 75% off web hosting. Coupon code: not needed From Nov 21

Sendinblue

# Email marketing Get 50% off Sendinblue annual plans. Coupon code: not needed From Nov 21

LiveChat

# WordPress plugin / marketing tool Get 30% off your first subscription plan Coupon code: not needed From Nov 25

Cloudways

# Website hosting Get 40% off your first 4 months Also includes 30 free website migrations. Coupon code: BFCM4030 GET IT HERE

Any favorites?

What’s your pick among these Black Friday deals for bloggers? Are you just as excited as we are for this year’s deals?