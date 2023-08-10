You’ve probably heard of the growing popularity of AI content writing tools. As a blogger, you can utilize this machine-learning software to explore new topic ideas, generate outlines, check your writing for errors, and more. However, the market is so saturated at the moment that you might not know which tool or tools are right for you.

To help you, we’ve put together a list of the best AI content writing tools. By looking at the specific features offered by each product, you should be able to select a tool that fits your specific writing needs.

In this post, we’ll take a closer look at AI content writing tools and how they work. Then, we’ll review the best options on the market. Let’s dive right in! 🥽

What are AI content writing tools?

AI content writing tools leverage artificial intelligence and natural language processing to generate written content, provide suggestions for language optimization, and assist users with research and ideas.

Typically, AI tools generate content based on a user’s prompt. For example, as a blogger, you might ask the software to write an outline for a post or provide a list of popular topics in your blog niche.

However, you can also use AI content writing tools to check your spelling, grammar, and sentence structure. You might even ask the tool to rewrite a specific paragraph or post and optimize it for better readability.

As you can see, these AI content writing tools are quite versatile. Therefore, you’ll need to think about your specific needs (e.g., brainstorming new topics, improving writing, etc.) and select a tool that can help you achieve those goals. 🤖

13 Best AI Content Writing Tools for Bloggers

Now that you have a better idea of how AI content writing tools work, and what they can do, let’s look at the best ones available in 2023.

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, then you’ve very likely already heard about ChatGPT. However, we couldn’t do a roundup of the best AI content writing tools while excluding what is arguably the most popular AI writing tool on the market today. Hence we start off our list with…

ChatGPT is an advanced AI language model developed by OpenAI. It is designed to engage in conversational interactions with humans and provide responses based on user input.

This tool is trained on large amounts of data from various sources. As a result, it generates human-like text across a wide range of topics.

Whatever your niche, you can use ChatGPT as a content writing assistant, for a variety of purposes. For example, you might ask it to generate outlines and topics, correct your content, provide keyword ideas, and more.

💡 Key features

It helps with content creation by providing topic suggestions, article outlines, and more.

It offers suggestions to help improve your writing, corrects grammatical errors, rephrases sentences for better clarity, and more.

ChatGPT is multilingual, so you can create content and generate responses in your preferred language.

It can be fine-tuned to particular blogging niches or topics – you just need to be very specific in your prompts!

💳 Pricing

ChatGPT is available for free. If you upgrade to ChatGPT Plus, you’ll get faster response times and other benefits. This costs $20 per month.

Jasper is an AI platform that’s designed to help bloggers create content that aligns with their brand:

It can be trained on the specifications of your brand (such as tone and voice) to generate unique content for your blog, including long-form articles, email copy, and social media posts.

💡 Key features

It integrates with SurferSEO to help you create optimized content for your blog.

You can organize your AI-generated content into folders and share them with other bloggers on your team.

It comes with 50+ copywriting skills, including storytelling and writing introductions for blog posts.

It offers support for 25 languages.

💳 Pricing

Jasper is a premium tool with a free trial. Pricing starts at $39 per month for creators.

Writesonic is an AI writer that can be used to create articles, newsletters, social media copy, and more. The Sonic Editor has a similar interface to Google Docs, and comes with editing tools such as a paraphrase and content shortener to help you polish your writing:

When it comes to blog posts, Writesonic can generate a variety of content, including intros, outlines, and long-form optimized articles. You can also use it to explore topic ideas in your niche.

💡 Key features

You can upload documents and add links to your previously written blogs so that the tool can generate copy that aligns with your brand voice and tone.

It integrates with SEO tools like Semrush and SurferSEO to generate optimized content.

You’ll get a suite of AI tools, including an article summarizer, a blog topic ideas generator, and more.

💳 Pricing

Plans start at $12.67 per month, for 100,000 words per user. A free trial is available.

Much like ChatGPT, you’ve probably also heard of Grammarly. This is an AI writing assistant that helps you create error-free content:

It highlights grammatical errors and spelling mistakes, and provides tips to help you prevent plagiarism, improve clarity, and more. It’s basically an AI-powered proofreader. WordPress users will especially love using Grammarly. That’s because if you add the Grammarly extension to your browser, the AI tool will be able to provide corrections and suggestions directly within the WordPress Block Editor.

💡 Key features

It helps you correct typos, grammatical errors, and any confusing wording.

It makes suggestions for using the right tone and style.

The GrammarlyGo AI assistant can help you generate content that fits into your brand voice and personality.

💳 Pricing

You can use Grammarly for free. If you want additional features like full-sentence rewrites and vocabulary ideas, you’ll need to purchase a premium plan. This starts at $12 per month.

If you want to write optimized content, Frase may be the right tool for you. This AI assistant helps you perform SEO research and uses data from Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs) to generate posts that rank:

Its intuitive content editor has a scoring system that evaluates your articles in terms of SEO. It also integrates with Google Search Console to provide site-wide content analytics.

💡 Key features

Automatically generate detailed SEO content briefs to help other writers on your team create optimized posts.

Compose outlines using various data points, including Google’s People also ask section and headings from SERP results.

Assess your content against your competitors and see what keywords they’re using to rank.

💳 Pricing

Frase is a premium tool. Pricing starts at $14.99 per month (or $12.66 per month when paid annually).

Anyword works by analyzing every piece of content you’ve ever published on your website so that it can generate copy that aligns with your tone and style. You can use it to create outlines, introductions, and entire blog posts:

All you need to do is fill out a brief for your blog post, and the tool will suggest headlines, outlines, and more.

💡 Key features

You can regenerate paragraphs with more specific instructions.

The tool includes a plagiarism checker that scans your text and the internet for similar content.

You’ll also get access to a meta description generator, a free social post writer, and a newsletter writing assistant.

💳 Pricing

Anyword starts at $39 per month. A 7-day trial is also available.

If you’re looking for AI content writing tools that help you create different types of posts, CopyAI might be the right solution for you. This software can generate how-to posts, listicles, feature stories, and more:

To get started, you’ll need to enter a title or keyword. Then, CopyAI will whip up an outline with the main talking points. Once you’ve reviewed it, the tool will generate a full-length post.

💡 Key features

CopyAI offers over 90 tools and templates to help streamline your long-form blog posts.

It helps you generate entire articles, post ideas, meta descriptions, and more.

You can ask it to rewrite paragraphs, based on your preferences.

💳 Pricing

CopyAI has a free plan, though you’ll be limited to 2,000 words per month. Premium plans start at $36 per month.

NeuralText is designed to help you automate your writing process. You can give it a keyword, and it will create keyword clusters, a full SEO analysis, and headlines and paragraphs based on those search terms:

It also offers a collection of free AI tools, which include generators for blog titles, meta descriptions, outlines, and more. There’s even a tool for generating attention-grabbing first sentences!

💡 Key features

Produce entire blog posts based on specific keywords.

Explore content ideas and SEO titles for your posts.

Get data from Google SERPs to answer questions in the People also ask section

💳 Pricing

Plans start at $19 per month. However, most NeuralText features are available for free.

Like many of the AI content writing tools on this list, Peppercontent can help you create SEO-friendly posts for your blog. However, this tool also comes with automated audits that tell you how your content fares in terms of readability and word counts:

It also provides grammar and plagiarism checks, and gives suggestions for improvements. You can use Peppertype to create article introductions, brainstorm ideas, and more.

💡 Key features

You’ll get thorough editorial checks and automated content audits.

It comes with an SEO assistant to help you write posts that rank.

It provides a complete view of your content and lets you track your progress from a single dashboard.

You can integrate it with WordPress to publish your AI-generated content to your blog automatically.

💳 Pricing

Peppercontent is built for more advanced content creation, with plans starting at $399 per month for a maximum of three users. A free trial is available.

GetGenie is an AI-powered platform that provides a variety of tools to help improve your writing workflow. This includes a WordPress plugin that analyzes your specified keywords and generates outlines, headings, and intros based on those search terms:

GetGenie will use data about your competitors to help you create optimized content for your blog. For example, it can provide unique SEO titles to help you outrank other bloggers.

💡 Key features

You’ll get over 37 templates for copywriting.

It helps you generate topic ideas.

It supports over 33 languages.

💳 Pricing

You can get started for free, but you’ll get 1,500 words per month. Premium plans start at $15.20 per month.

Rytr can help you create blog content, email copy, and social media posts more quickly. All you have to do is specify a use case, give some context, and the tool will do the rest:

Its SEO analyzer enables you to discover optimal keywords and create content briefs to share with other writers on your team. Plus, if you use the Rytr browser extension, you’ll be able to access the tool within WordPress.

💡 Key features

It can automatically generate high-quality content for over 40 use cases, including calls to action, meta descriptions, and blog sections.

It uses scientific copywriting formulas to create content that requires minimal human editing.

You can choose from over 30 languages and more than 20 tones of voice.

💳 Pricing

You can start with a free plan, or upgrade to a premium version for more features. Pricing starts at $9 per month.

Writer is an AI content generator that’s more oriented towards businesses. However, its CoWrite tool can also be used by bloggers to create high-quality posts in less time:

For example, it will generate outlines and entire posts from a title, provide ideas for meta descriptions, and more. You can also integrate the tool with your style guide so that any content it generates aligns with your brand.

💡 Key features

You can design custom content templates for unique use cases.

The tool is able to pick up on language and tone patterns to match your voice.

It can generate blog headlines, summaries, article sections, and more.

💳 Pricing

Plans start at $18 per user per month. You can also try the tool for free.

Finally, let’s look at TextCortex. This is one of the most versatile AI content writing tools on the market. It can be used to create blog posts, summarize long texts, make content longer, translate articles, and more:

With the browser extension, you can easily generate high-quality content within any online textbox. The tool will highlight any errors in your text and help you complete your articles.

💡 Key features

It helps you create error-free, SEO-friendly blog content.

You can use it to generate long-form articles or summaries of long posts.

It provides over 60 AI writing templates for different types of content, email copy, social media posts, and blog posts.

💳 Pricing

You can use the platform for free, or upgrade to a paid version for unlimited creations. Plans start at 19.99 EUR per month.

Conclusion 🧐

AI content writing tools can be very versatile. For example, you might use them to create outlines and long-form articles, generate topic ideas and meta descriptions, and improve your writing.

🤖 AI content writing tools can help you be more efficient and publish more engaging posts. Let’s recap the tools we recommend and their main selling points:

ChatGPT: You can use ChatGPT for pretty much anything you can imagine, from coming up with topic ideas to generating content. Jasper: This AI tool is designed specifically with blogging in mind. It helps you create content tailored to your brand. Writesonic: This tool offers integration with platforms such as Semrush to help you create content with great SEO. Grammarly: Think of Grammarly as an on-demand editor. You can use it to spot grammatical errors and to help you simplify your writing. Frase: This tool helps you create data from SERPs to create content tailored around specific searches. Anyword: You can use Anyword to analyze the content on your website and use that to “train” the AI tool to create content that follows your style. CopyAI: You can use CopyAI to help you generate content tailored for specific keywords. NeuralText: With NeuralText, you get an AI writing tool that can help you identify keyword clusters, run SEO analysis, and generate content around that information. Peppercontent: Similar to other tools on this list, you can use Peppercontent to create SEO-friendly posts. GetGenie: This AI tool integrates with WordPress to help analyze your content and provide tips on how to improve it. Rytr: You can use Rytr to generate content and it includes collaboration tools to work with other writers. Writer: This AI tool is more geared toward businesses that need copywriting assistance. However, you can also use it to generate blog posts. TextCortext: You can use TextCortext for everything from generating blog posts to translating articles.

Are you ready to start a blog (with or without AI) and learn how to monetize it? 🦾 Check out our guide on how to make money blogging, where we cover every available monetization method you can implement.