Product Review Blogger: How to Get Started in 5 Easy Steps

The internet is filled with product reviews for gardening, camping, cooking, and fashion. Someone writes these reviews, manages these sites, and makes money from it. So why can’t that someone be you? Becoming a product review blogger can be a fantastic way to combine your love for these activities with your desire to help others make informed choices. For example, if you have a green thumb and enjoy spending time in your garden, you can create a product review blog focused on gardening tools, plant care products, and outdoor decor.

Take popular product review blogs like “The Pet Blog Lady,” “Clever Hiker,” and “Wendy’s Look Book.” They have all successfully carved out their niches and built loyal followings. These blogs not only provide valuable insights and recommendations but also create a sense of community among like-minded individuals. 💻💻💻

From picking the right platform to monetizing your blog, we’re here to guide you in your blogging journey. If you’re ready, keep reading to learn all about how to make a career as a product review blogger.

📚 Table of contents:

Step 1: Choose the right platform for your product review blog 🛒

When it comes to choosing the right platform for your product review blog, there are several viable options. Here are five platforms to consider, each with its advantages:

WordPress: This widely used platform is among the most versatile, and offers full design control and flexibility. It allows you to customize your blog extensively, install various plugins for added functionality, and optimize your site for search engines. With WordPress, you have the freedom to create a unique and professional-looking product review blog. Ghost: If you want a minimalist and user-friendly platform specifically designed for bloggers then Ghost should be on your shortlist. It offers a clean and distraction-free writing experience, making it ideal for those who prioritize simplicity. Ghost also provides built-in SEO, email marketing, subscriptions, payment processing, and more. 💡 See our full comparison of Ghost vs WordPress. Substack: Here’s a platform that combines blogging and newsletter capabilities. It’s perfect for product review bloggers who want to build a loyal subscriber base and monetize their content through paid subscriptions. Substack simplifies the process of sending newsletters and managing subscriptions, allowing you to focus on creating valuable content. Medium: Another popular platform that offers a built-in audience and a simple interface for publishing your product reviews is Medium. It’s a great option if you want to reach a wider audience and benefit from the exposure that Medium provides. However, keep in mind that you won’t have as much control over the design and customization of your blog compared to other platforms. 💡 See our full comparison of Substack vs Medium. Blogger: Owned by Google, Blogger is a user-friendly platform that offers a straightforward option for a product review blogger just getting started. It has an easy setup process and a range of customizable templates to choose from. Plus, it integrates seamlessly with other Google services, making it convenient if you already use other Google products. 💡 See our full comparison of Blogger vs Medium.

While all of these platforms have their merits, in this tutorial we will focus on setting up a product review blog with WordPress.

Why? 🤔

Because in our humble opinion, WordPress provides the most control, flexibility, and customization options, making it our favorite solution for creating a successful product review blog.

Launch a product review blog on WordPress

Here’s a short guide on how to set up a product review blog on WordPress:

Get hosting

Choose a reliable web hosting provider that offers WordPress hosting. Some popular options include Bluehost, SiteGround, and DreamHost. Sign up for a hosting plan that suits your needs and budget.

💡 Tip: Most beginners choose a shared hosting plan. It’s (usually) the most cost effective option and adequate enough to meet the traffic demands of a young product review blog.

Install WordPress

Many hosting providers offer a one-click WordPress installation process. Log in to your hosting account, locate the WordPress installer, and follow the instructions to install WordPress on your domain.

Choose a theme

Select a WordPress theme that is suitable for a product review blogger.

Here are some recommended places to find blogging themes:

Themeisle : Has a large collection of beautiful blog themes for WordPress, some made for general blogging, others for specific industries like fitness and finance.

: Has a large collection of beautiful blog themes for WordPress, some made for general blogging, others for specific industries like fitness and finance. WordPress Theme Directory : A wonderful place to find free themes.

: A wonderful place to find free themes. ThemeForest: One of the top marketplaces for finding premium WordPress themes. Search for specific categories like “product review blogger.”

Install and customize the theme

Install your chosen theme by going to the Appearance section in your WordPress dashboard and selecting Themes. Click on Add New. There, you can either upload a theme file or search for themes.

Once installed, customize the theme to match your branding and design preferences.

Create necessary pages

Set up important pages such as “About,” “Contact,” and “Blog.” These pages provide essential information to your readers and ensure transparency.

Install essential plugins

Enhance the functionality of your product review blog by installing essential plugins.

Some recommended plugins include:

Yoast SEO : Helps optimize your blog for search engines.

: Helps optimize your blog for search engines. Otter Blocks : One of the easiest ways to design your blog using page builder blocks.

: One of the easiest ways to design your blog using page builder blocks. Optimole : Automatically resizes and optimizes image files for improved website performance.

: Automatically resizes and optimizes image files for improved website performance. Akismet : Protects your blog from spam comments.

: Protects your blog from spam comments. Visualizer: Essential for adding comparison charts and tables to your product review blog.

Now that you have a platform for blogging, let’s choose a niche.

Step 2: Select a niche for your product review blog 👨‍💼

When starting a product review blog, selecting the right niche is crucial for your success. A niche refers to a specialized segment of the market, focusing on a specific topic or audience. It’s important to avoid picking a broad market, such as “Sports” or “Fashion,” as these can be difficult to market due to high competition.

It’s okay to begin your brainstorming process with broad topics, but only as a starting point. From there, you want to narrow it down to a more precise niche that not only aligns with your interests, but also has the potential to be profitable.

To identify a solid niche for your product review blog, consider the following three elements:

Passion: Choose a niche that you are genuinely passionate about. Your passion will drive your motivation to consistently create high-quality content and engage with your audience. Market Demand: Research the market demand for your chosen niche. Look for niches that have a significant audience and a demonstrated interest in the products you plan to review. Tools like Google Trends, Keyword Planner, Exploding Topics, and social media analytics can help you gauge the popularity and search volume of topics. Expertise: Assess your ability and willingness to acquire expertise in the chosen niche (if you don’t have it already). While passion and expertise can be learned, it’s important to consider the level of effort and time required to become knowledgeable in a particular area.

Make a list

To start the process of selecting a niche, make a list of your passions. Consider everything that genuinely interests you, even if you don’t have prior knowledge or experience in those areas. Here are some usually profitable suggestions to get you started:

Online businesses

Fitness

Web hosting

WordPress themes

Personal finance

Travel

Camping

Cooking

Once you have your list, go through each item and cross off niches where you don’t have expertise or where becoming an expert may be too difficult. This will help narrow down your options.

Research the market

Next, research the market demand for the remaining topics. Utilize online tools like Google Trends, Google Keyword Planner, SEMrush, Ahrefs, or LowFruits to analyze search volume, competition, and trends within each niche.

Of the four, Ahrefs and SEMrush are similarly priced and considerably more expensive than LowFruits. You do get a lot of advanced features for your money, but when you’re just starting out, you probably won’t use many of them anyway.

If you have a little bit of cash to spare, LowFruits is arguably the best option for beginners. It lets you choose between a monthly subscription or a pay as you go option and comes with features that are particularly useful for new blogs.

However, if you want a completely free tool, then Google Keyword Planner will also get the job done.

Whichever option you go with, you should search for opportunities to narrow down broad topics and find more specific niches. For example, instead of a broad gardening niche, you could focus on specific categories like urban gardening, gardening for young professionals, or gardening for parents. This allows you to cater to a more targeted audience and differentiate yourself from the competition.

A quick search in Google Keyword Planner reveals that “gardening for parents” doesn’t have much potential, but “urban gardening” shows decent search volume with low competition.

By conducting thorough market research and narrowing down your niche, you can ensure that there is both market demand and potential for profitability in your chosen area.

Step 3: Create engaging and informative content ✍️

High-quality content is the backbone of any successful product review blog. To engage your readers and provide valuable insights, consider the following tips:

Include personal experiences and anecdotes: Share your experiences with the products you review. This adds authenticity and helps readers connect. Provide detailed information: Offer comprehensive information about the product’s features, benefits, and potential drawbacks. Be thorough and objective. Include visuals: Incorporate high-quality images, videos, or audio to enhance your reviews. Visuals can help readers visualize the product and make your content more engaging. If appropriate, include photos or videos of you personally using the product(s).

For instance, TrustedReviews.com is known for offering in-depth reviews with hands-on testing. Their reviews have quick navigation, tons of photos, listening options, and pros and cons lists.

Step 4: Building a following as a product review blogger 👷‍♂️

Establishing a following for your product review blog is essential for increasing your reach, engagement, and potential monetization opportunities. It’s also arguably the most challenging step in the process. Here are some recommendations to help you build a loyal audience:

Build an email list: Use email marketing platforms like Mailchimp or ConvertKit to manage your email list and send out regular newsletters. Provide valuable content in newsletters, such as product recommendations, tips, and exclusive discounts, to keep your subscribers engaged and interested in your blog.

Advertise/share on social media and search engines: Leverage the power of social media and search engine advertising to reach a wider audience as a product review blogger. Create social media profiles for your blog on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Regularly share your product reviews, blog posts, and other engaging content. Additionally, consider running targeted ads on social media platforms and search engines like Google Ads to reach potential readers who may be interested in your niche. Contact companies when you review their products: When you review products on your blog, reach out to the brands whose products you have reviewed. Let them know about your review and share the link to your blog post. This can help establish relationships with companies and potentially lead to collaborations, sponsored content, or affiliate partnerships. Engage with your audience: Actively engage with your audience by responding to comments on your blog posts, social media platforms, and emails. Encourage discussions, ask for feedback, and address any questions or concerns your readers may have. This is one of the main responsibilities of any product review blogger.

Collaborate with other bloggers and influencers: Collaborating with other bloggers and influencers in your niche can help you tap into their existing audience and gain exposure. Consider guest posting on other relevant blogs, participating in collaborative projects, or hosting joint giveaways or promotions.

Remember, building a following takes time and consistent effort. Focus on providing valuable and high-quality content, engaging with your audience, and exploring various marketing channels to promote your blog. By implementing these strategies, you can grow your following, increase your blog’s visibility, and establish yourself as a trusted authority in your niche.

Step 5: Monetizing your product review blog 💰

Now, let’s talk about monetizing your site as a product review blogger. Keep in mind that you need to have a decent size audience – which will vary to some extent based on your niche – before you can start monetizing. In other words, you can’t just jump into this step. But once you are ready, below are some effective strategies that you can use.

Join affiliate programs

Sign up for affiliate programs related to your niche. When readers purchase products through your affiliate links, you earn a commission. For instance, it’s common for WordPress and technology review bloggers to make money from the Themeisle affiliate program, which pays a hefty 55% commission.

Sponsored content and collaborations

Collaborate with brands for sponsored posts or product reviews. Ensure transparency by clearly disclosing any sponsored content to maintain your readers’ trust. Shopify Collabs is an excellent place to find a wide range of brands looking to partner with influencers and bloggers, where they provide free product samples and affiliate payments.

Display advertisements

Incorporate display advertisements on your blog. Platforms like Google AdSense can help you generate revenue based on ad clicks or impressions.

Remember, while monetization is important, maintaining the integrity and credibility of your blog should always be a priority.

Last word on writing blog reviews for products 🛍️

Becoming a product review blogger allows you to share your opinions, help others make informed decisions, and potentially earn income.

Here’s a recap of the steps required:

How to choose the right platform 🛒

Select a niche 👨‍💼

Create engaging content ✍️

Build a following 👷‍♂️

Effectively monetize your blog 💰

Following these guidelines can help establish yourself as a successful product review blogger. Good luck as you start your journey, and be sure to follow our blog launch checklist for the best chance at success.