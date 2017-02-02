How to Leverage Reddit for Great Blog Post Ideas

Tap into this massive community for long-term success… Perhaps you have heard of a little known community called Reddit, which easily generates over 200 million visitors each month. Among its many uses, Reddit can be an amazing place to come up with unique and potentially viral blog post ideas. Let’s break things down and leverage […]

How to Make Money by Giving Everything Away

Make money by giving things away for free… Are you the type of blogger that’s constantly creating new products or offering some kind of service? Whatever the offer, some bloggers and business owners give everything away with the intention of growing their audience much quicker. Otherwise, they provide a “Pay what you want” model where […]

46 Facts Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About

Today, there are about 400 million entrepreneurs worldwide. With the economy shifting worldwide, there is a continuous stream of individuals leaving the corporate world to start their own business. The startup community still thrives, with developing countries joining the fray. You’re reading this. The chances are that you are already working on your own business […]

How to Run a Blog Contest Successfully

The chance to run a blog contest is a beautiful thing. Giveaways are naturally fun, giving contestants a sense of hope and invaluable pride to those who win. Meanwhile, contests allow you to improve the business while bringing you closer to everyone involved. This gradually leads to increased blog traffic, engagement, and/or profit while having […]

How to Attract Guest Bloggers to Your Blog (With Minimal Traffic)

Opening the doors to guest bloggers can gradually help your website gain traction, traffic, and overall authority in the long-run. But wait… what if your blog is brand new and/or doesn’t get much traffic? What if it has very little authority? This article is meant to tackle that very obstacle. As you’re about to see, […]

How to Leverage Your Competition as a Blogger

Have you ever felt the need to leverage your competition? I believe this is something everyone is “forced” to do sooner or later, especially if entering a particularly tough niche. Now, let me explain something for the sake of this article… The term competition is a tricky one, especially when it comes to blogging. Sure, […]

How to Build an Email Marketing Strategy for Your Blog

Even if you’re not selling anything on your blog, you still need an email marketing strategy to grow your readership. According to Quicksprout, your blog content is 3.9 times more likely to be shared on social media by email subscribers. Statistics also reveal that emails also have solid click-through rates across all industries – beating any […]