9 Surefire Ways to Create Actionable Content

As bloggers, we often provide educational content with very few actionable triggers. Sure, remaining somewhat subtle and not being very pushy is the best way to get results. However, you should also implement some of the following as a means to sell your main points. Let’s look at various effective ways to create actionable content.

How to Manage Your Full-time Job and a Blog Successfully

Tips to launch a blog successfully (while working full-time) While many of us are happily blogging full-time, others are just getting started or have been struggling to sustain it while working a traditional job. Growing a business while working a full-time job can be relatively easy, as long as you outsource a lot of the […]

How to Stay Inspired as a Blogger

Do you always remain inspired as a blogger and online entrepreneur? Do you ever ask yourself whether blogging is worth it? Many of us have been blogging for years and occasionally feel the need to quit, especially when personal and highly sensitive problems interrupt our routine. Don’t worry, you’re not alone. That dangerous question comes […]

How to Turn Blog Readers into Customers

As bloggers, one of our many goals is to make a sale sooner or later, even if we are primarily in the game for love or passion. And just like every business out there – online or offline – bloggers have varying degrees of success with their respective audiences. So, how can you make sure […]

8 Reasons Your Blog Isn’t Growing

Grow a blog following by eliminating these obstacles… There are reportedly millions of new blog posts written every single day. Sadly, many of these are not seen or read by a single soul other than the author. This lack of success then leads a once-promising blogger to give it all up and look into other […]