Tips to launch a blog successfully (while working full-time) While many of us are happily blogging full-time, others are just getting started or have been struggling to sustain it while working a traditional job. Growing a business while working a full-time job can be relatively easy, as long as you outsource a lot of the […]
How to Stay Inspired as a Blogger
Do you always remain inspired as a blogger and online entrepreneur? Do you ever ask yourself whether blogging is worth it? Many of us have been blogging for years and occasionally feel the need to quit, especially when personal and highly sensitive problems interrupt our routine. Don’t worry, you’re not alone. That dangerous question comes […]
5 Best Logo Creator Services
A logo is what distinguishes your blogging/e-commerce business from others in your industry. When you hear the name of a company or a brand, it’s their logo that pops up into your mind. The second you see a memorable logo, you know exactly what company or cause it stands for. When working on your website […]
How to Turn Blog Readers into Customers
As bloggers, one of our many goals is to make a sale sooner or later, even if we are primarily in the game for love or passion. And just like every business out there – online or offline – bloggers have varying degrees of success with their respective audiences. So, how can you make sure […]
8 Reasons Your Blog Isn’t Growing
Grow a blog following by eliminating these obstacles… There are reportedly millions of new blog posts written every single day. Sadly, many of these are not seen or read by a single soul other than the author. This lack of success then leads a once-promising blogger to give it all up and look into other […]
BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, December 19, 2016
Happy Monday, everyone. I hope you’re all having a good morning. Here is your weekly dose of paid blogging jobs. Good luck, and have a great week ahead!
Publishing Content on the ‘Big’ Sites: Here’s What to Do
Building a strong brand reputation from nothing is a huge challenge even for well-capitalized businesses. For businesses with tighter budgets, however, it’s an even bigger challenge. Not only do you have to raise your media profile, you can’t simply wait around for a major web outlet to notice your brand and feature it. You can […]
Failing As a Blogger? Practical Tips for Massive Success
Let’s analyze why many bloggers fail… In 2009, The New York Times reported that roughly 95% of blogs are abandoned. And even if these stats have improved almost ten years later, you’re still faced with massive competition thanks to the millions of blog posts written each day. It’s no wonder many of us get overwhelmed […]
7 Problems Travel Bloggers Need to Address Now
Being a travel blogger is not just a job, it’s a calling. Some may even call it a blessing. As much as being in this profession can be great, travel blogging is not without its problems. The great stories and photo shoots don’t just come out of nowhere, after all. Not to mention the fierce […]
10 New Year’s Resolutions for Bloggers
Crucial blogging resolutions you can’t ignore When it comes to blogging resolutions, even the most avid publishers leave certain elements unchecked… It’s easy to lose focus and concentrate solely on the latest traffic method, or perhaps on building a mailing list as fast as humanly possible. Whatever the case may be, today I’d like to […]
