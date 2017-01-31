Make money by giving things away for free… Are you the type of blogger that’s constantly creating new products or offering some kind of service? Whatever the offer, some bloggers and business owners give everything away with the intention of growing their audience much quicker. Otherwise, they provide a “Pay what you want” model where […]
46 Facts Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About
Today, there are about 400 million entrepreneurs worldwide. With the economy shifting worldwide, there is a continuous stream of individuals leaving the corporate world to start their own business. The startup community still thrives, with developing countries joining the fray. You’re reading this. The chances are that you are already working on your own business […]
BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, January 30, 2017
Happy Monday, everyone. I hope you’re all having a good morning. Here is your weekly dose of paid blogging jobs. Good luck, and have a great week ahead!
How to Make Sure Your Blog Fails in 2017
27% of websites around the world use WordPress, with 50,000 new ones added daily. Looking at the overall picture, your blog – and ours as well – is a mere dot in the cosmos. We’re not even needles in the haystack. Doomsday perspective? Yes. We can’t ignore the numbers. However, we’ve seen how some needles have […]
How to Run a Blog Contest Successfully
The chance to run a blog contest is a beautiful thing. Giveaways are naturally fun, giving contestants a sense of hope and invaluable pride to those who win. Meanwhile, contests allow you to improve the business while bringing you closer to everyone involved. This gradually leads to increased blog traffic, engagement, and/or profit while having […]
How to Attract Guest Bloggers to Your Blog (With Minimal Traffic)
Opening the doors to guest bloggers can gradually help your website gain traction, traffic, and overall authority in the long-run. But wait… what if your blog is brand new and/or doesn’t get much traffic? What if it has very little authority? This article is meant to tackle that very obstacle. As you’re about to see, […]
5 Content Marketing Hacks to Blow Up Your Blog Traffic
According to a recent study, marketers who use blogging as a part of their strategy see 67% more leads as their counterparts. That is too huge a number to ignore. It is also well known that consistent publishing of fresh content improves a website’s search ranking.
How to Leverage Your Competition as a Blogger
Have you ever felt the need to leverage your competition? I believe this is something everyone is “forced” to do sooner or later, especially if entering a particularly tough niche. Now, let me explain something for the sake of this article… The term competition is a tricky one, especially when it comes to blogging. Sure, […]
How to Build an Email Marketing Strategy for Your Blog
Even if you’re not selling anything on your blog, you still need an email marketing strategy to grow your readership. According to Quicksprout, your blog content is 3.9 times more likely to be shared on social media by email subscribers. Statistics also reveal that emails also have solid click-through rates across all industries – beating any […]
How to Successfully Rebrand Your Business
Rebrand your business without alienating your customers… There may come a time when you wish to rebrand your business for any given reason. This is often due to drastic changes in the industry or the fact that your business has expanded its offerings over the years. Whatever the case may be, it’s crucial to make […]
- 1
- 2
- 3
- …
- 459
- Next Page »