CSS Optimization: Make Your Sites Load Faster for Free

While a lot of people are out to optimize their sites/blogs, most everyone seems to skip over CSS.

I have been spending some time looking at CSS Optimization tools today. I wanted something free, online, and easy to use. And of course, something that worked. There are actually quite a few websites that fit the bill, and some of them are easier to use, produce more friendly code, and others are a bit harder to use, but can produce amazing results.

I tested the CSS Optimizer, Icey’s CSS Compressor, Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser, and CleanCSS to see which one could compress some default CSS files from popular websites the best.

I chose six sites:

  • Digg.com – poster boy of web 2.0, and a nice looking design to boot.
  • Slashdot – poster boy of ‘yesterday’. Moved into CSS relatively late, but still serving up a lot of pageviews.
  • Filmsy – a blog part of the BloggyNetwork, I think it has a very nice design
  • iBegin – nice local search engine I was using while in Toronto
  • Download.com – one of the most popular sites to go CSS
  • ESPN – a totally non-tech demographic, and also had a very publicized shift to CSS

CSS optimizers do a variety of voodoo magic to get the end result. This includes merging similar classes, removing useless properties, removing whitespace, and so forth. This can lead to code that is not very easily read by you or I, but for larger CSS files, it can condense the file size so much that it really makes a big difference in page loading times.

Many broadband users might not think this matters much, as most websites seem to load fast for them, but if each site you went to loaded even 10% faster, think of all the time it could save you over the course of a week, a month or even a year. The bandwidth savings for the website operator can also be immense. I would recommend that you always keep a copy of your human readable CSS code so that if you ever need to make any changes it does not take you a long time to figure out what you need to change, and then you can re-optimize it.

The Results
I ran all these tests with the tools being on their default settings.This might not have given them all equal footing, but I think it is how most of us will use them because we don’t know what options to turn on or off, and some tools did not have specialty options that could be turned on or off.

Digg was our first guinea pig. Before optimization Digg.com’s main CSS file was 30.56 KB.

Site After Reduction
CSS Optimizer 25.74 KB 9.89% (failed: moves Popular stories and upcoming stories tabs next to Technology header and messes up Digg Home button)
Icey CSS Compressor 16.69 KB 45.39% (failed: changes padding/margins on some items. Spaces things out more)
Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser 28.26 KB 5% (failed: Messes up Digg Home button)
CleanCSS 26.038 KB 16.8%

Slashdot recent redesign resulted in a CSS file of 19.1 kilobytes large. The CSS optimizers still delivered, shrinking the filesize quite a bit.

Site After Reduction
CSS Optimizer 15.01 KB 21.38%
Icey CSS Compressor 9.68 KB 49.38%
Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser 16.9 KB 11%
CleanCSS 15.234 KB 22.1%

Filmsy was next. This one had the smallest CSS file, clocking in at only 11.39 KB. Nevertheless, we achieved compression of almost 50%!

Site After Reduction
CSS Optimizer 9.25 KB 18.85%
Icey CSS Compressor 6.03 KB 47.08%
Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser 9.4 KB 17%
CleanCSS 8.27 KB 29.1%

Next up is iBegin Toronto. A nice search engine, its CSS file was 22.79 kb

Site After Reduction
CSS Optimizer 16.17 KB 29.04% (failed: font-size got larger)
Icey CSS Compressor 10.04 KB 55.95%
Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser 19.28 KB 12% (failed: font-size got larger)
CleanCSS 17.134 KB 26.6% (failed: font-size got larger)

Second to last came Download.com. The move to CSS-P made a lot of noise, and we thought it would be interesting to see what benefits a large company could get. The CSS file itself was a 54.2 kb, largest of all sites we tested.

Site After Reduction
CSS Optimizer 17.36 KB 32.39% (failed: Fonts and Padding on elements change)
Icey CSS Compressor 54.3 KB 0%
Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser 20.0 KB 17% (failed: Fonts and Padding on elements change)
CleanCSS 45.699 KB 17.8%

Last up came ESPN. Alongwith Download.com, these two sites are the most mentioned when it comes to the viability of CSS on large-scale websites. ESPN’s CSS clocked in at 25.68 kb.

Site After Reduction
CSS Optimizer 17.36 KB 32.39% (failed: Fonts and Padding on elements change)
Icey CSS Compressor 7.74 KB 69.84%
Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser 20.0 KB 17% (failed: Fonts and Padding on elements change)
CleanCSS 18.944 KB 27.9%

Condensed Table

Site CSS Optimiser Icey Compressor Flumpcakes Clean CSS
Digg.com failed failed failed 16.8%
Slashdot 17.45% 51.21% 9% 21.9%
Filmsy 18.85% 47.08% 17% 29.1%
iBegin failed 55.95% failed failed
Download.com failed 45.49% 0% 27.9%
ESPN failed 69.84% failed 27.9%
Average: 18.15% 53.91% 8.67% 24.18%

The clear winner here is Icey’s CSS Compressor, blowing away the rest. It even shows the compressed code with color coding, making it easier to see the changes they made and how its formatted. It also makes it easier to read that the output of most other tools.

In second place seems to be CleanCSS which is based on csstidy 1.1. It also shows syntax highlighting which makes it easy to understand. They also list the changes they made, and any errors they noticed.

In third comes CSS Optimizer which is one of the simplest of them all. It does not have the bells and whistles of the previous two, but is much nicer looking than our last place entrant, Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser.

Flumpcakes has a few more options than CSS Optimiser, but it does not have the same simple look. The results page in my personal opinion is ugly, and does not even tell the unit of measurement used for comparison.

Conclusions
CSS optimization is a very valid form of speeding up downloads without having to sacrifice much (just legibility). With the average dialup user downloading at 3kb/s, savings of just 10kb can mean the page loads a stunning 3 seconds faster. And just imagine ESPN with savings of almost 18kb. Multiple by the large traffic the site gets, and those are some real solid promotion-worthy savings. So while this may not be important whilst you use a broadband connection, just you wait until you go visit your grandparents.

Comments

  4. This seems like a pretty minor win. If your CSS is in a separate file, you can have just one static file for the whole site, and it’ll be cached.

  5. I suppose this goes without saying but you can just use a tool like mod_gzip and get a 50-90% size reduction in your data transfer without having to wrestle with one of these tools — none of which actaully work 100%.

    Imagine trying to track down the source of a user’s bug report in the competely nasty output of one of these things and you’ll soon realize it’s no wonder none of these sites use it (and all of them support gzip and deflate mode transfers!)

  6. We need tools that convert the CSS to run faster not just load faster. That is, the browser’s CSS engine would seem to process and render faster on certain CSS than other.

  7. John – I would say that is a weak argument. GZip is a different beast from what this do. It would in fact act complimentary. A CSS optimizer tries to take voerlapping CSS definitions and merge them. GZip does nothing akin to it (not to mention that optimizing CSS increases server load by exactly nil).

    As for the results – interesting. Icey worked for the tester, but not for the commentators. Wanting to check it out – what sites did you guys find it fail on?

  12. as a test, i tried ICEY tool in our project.

    results:

    given that most large CSS projects involve branching, child->parent, overwritting selectors, etc… this tool removes these so called ‘adundant’ selectors, shorthand margins/padding settings and breaks our page.

    i think your best bet is to write optimized CSS and gzip in the first place. leave this tool for developers who don’t know or write optimized CSS, so they can get an example view of their CSS using shorthand.

    i can see this tool *not* breaking flat/simple sites, but at that point, download speed shouldnt be an issue making this tool useless for simple and complex sites.

  15. Did you actually create a test scenario that would measure the impact on end users? No? I’m betting that all your optimisation is a complete waste of time.

  16. Or you could turn on deflate/gzip compression on the webserver and save bandwidth on the css,js,htm,xml,etc. files.

    Reply

  17. Wow, there’s a lot of ignorance going on in these comments.

    CSS Optimization != Compression

    Get it through your thick heads, really. Optimization is the process of taking the CSS rules and combining them so that there are less rules and less redundancy.

    AFTER that step, you then reduce the css (spaces, etc) and finally, you can slap some GZIP on it.

  18. i compared tested CSS optimisers with my boookmarks and one name immediately poped up… The one that does not even have a “normal” domain name – Icey. I knew it will win even before I read the article and now I am reading it broke someones page…

  19. Ran the top 3 on my site, and while CSS Compressor did do a good deal of compressing, the code was totally unreadable. It can probably be used as a final product, once your styling work is done.

    CleanCSS on the other hand has good options and that is something I will probably use to optimize the CSS. My pick.

  20. Outputting my CSS into Icey Compressor, it slashed the weight of it by nearly half but in its slicing spree, it sacrificed a sizable chunk of superficial essentials. Clean CSS though less aggressive in compression inflicted no injury.

  21. users on dial-up saving 3k on a page. thats not the focus or timesave I thought you’d see – and how many sites are really designed for dial-up these days?

    A little under-performing. However kudos to you for a well written article, and spending the time and effort.

  22. My first attempt with Icey’s broke my CSS layout quite a bit as someone above mentioned.

    So, I turned off the options under the “RULES” section and made sure that the “Output using smallest size” option was ticked.

    Although it didn’t optimize my CSS, just taking out all of the line brakes and white space formatting cut the size of my file in half.

  23. I love CSS Tidy, I use it to make final formatting to all my designs. A link to http://csstidy.sourceforge.net/ would be very appropiate, simply because the script version allows you to add automatic CSS optimizing to your site if wanted. A great tool, very much thanks to the simple but very useful template system!

  25. This article would be much more interesting if you also included a column showing how large the files were after gzipping. I disagree with other posts that seem to think this optimization is orthogonal to gzip compression, as it is clearly reducing the redundancy of the document, and thus its compressibility.

  28. for (x in document.write) { document.write(x);}

    just testing, sorry if this causes any inconvenience

  34. some of these strip away even valid CSS WTF ?

    ie

    you have one item with a border, it will remove the border and other important styles what a load of crap, it’s as if the optimizer has its own agenda i guess that’s how they sell their products,

  35. Tried Icey and it compressed brilliantly – nearly 50% – but did give rise to one glitch in Firefox at it’s strongest setting, easily fixed.

    But the biggest problem was Safari on the Mac; even at the mildest setting it was as if the browser could not read the CSS at all.

    Anyone else com across this or an idea of why it might be the case?

  36. CSS optimization is the process of minimizing your markup and CSS files for maximum speed. You can employ some of the same techniques to optimize CSS that you learned in Chapter 3, “HTML Optimization.” Whitespace removal, cutting comments, crunching color values, and embedding code with SSI are some of the techniques common to both CSS and HTML optimization. CSS gives you more flexibility than HTML or XHTML, however, because you can make up your own names and group rules together to save space.

    You’ll reap the greatest rewards by using CSS to transform your code into a more rule-based modus operandi. Converting old-style table/font layouts into XHTML/CSS-style code typically saves 25 to 50 percent off file sizes and gives you the benefits of adaptable structure and separate presentation. You can use layering and inheritance to save space and increase compatibility, and use shorthand properties to shrink your CSS code by up to 50 percent. This chapter gives you the tools you need to optimize your CSS.

  42. People use CSS2 all the time, and they even already use parts of WHATWG HTML5 (like the CANVAS element, or contentEditable).
    I do not believe that the W3C HTML WG will complete recommendation status by 2008; and neither do I believe that that WG shall be disbanded late 2010.
    Specification are usable before being finished but not before those parts are incorporated into User Agents, e.g., browsers. Safari, Mozilla and Opera (since they’re the copyright holders) may be the first to include HTML5 elements and attributes once they become stable, Right?

  45. Really usefull, thank you. In my case, it was a difference of 3kb. But that 3kb more make the code much more easier to read, so i keep my 7kb .css-file, but I keep it in mind, you’ll never know, when such a tool will come in handy. Thanks again!

    Reply

  101. It is amazing how much CSS we leave in the .css file and then delete the style on the webpage and forget that it was in the .css file……
    thanks for reminding me to clean mine up!

  112. You get amazing compression from gzip… and run 0 risk of breaking any parts of the CSS. Even if I can cut down the weight by half with an optimizer… once compressed the real gain is 3 – 5 k. Of course, it’s not a technology thats available to everyone so optimizers may be useful to some…

    Like others have mentioned (like Dave)… I’m not sure about the premise… Make the file lighter is not that useful… I’d be more interested in having it be interpreted faster… which probably means that your selectors need to be more precise… adding weight to the overall file.

    That is a much more complicated process than cutting stuff out… I don’t think you can automate that all too well.

  119. Well I like the way http://www.cssoptimiser.com gave me the output which grouped the css selectors according to there properties & no properties were repeated..which i feel is really awesome & is required..earlier i used to do exactly opposite but this changed my way of writing the css

  120. well is there a way to find out how a browsers reads a css Eg. by alphabetical properties order, or some by some set of defined properties .. i mean if such documentation is available, the designers can try using those properties more than any other & then things will be smoother than anything else

  124. The Digg web team has some explaining to do. Go Simple over Techy.

    Anyway, I thank you for the thorough case study. Very cool blog, pro.

  126. Thanks for sharing useful information. This has really helped speed up my blog load time by shaving off nearly 2 min of the load time. Much appreciated.

  129. It amazes me how many companies think that FLASH websites are ideal – wanting a website with fancy graphics and animation, and not having a clue how useless these websites are- very difficult to SEO (well, you can’t truly SEO them) and just bulky and difficult to use – not to mention the long loading times even on Broadband. CSS is definitely the way to go, in my opinion, and I’m still amazed by how many people have not fully realised its wonderful benefits.

    Reply

  169. Thanks! Icey’s CSS Compressor did the best, taking my file from 189kb to 89k. It’s a terribly huge file spit out by the ancient CMS system I’m forced to use at work… trust me, the CSS I write myself is never over 10kb, but this thing is a monster and I didn’t want to deal with cleaning it up.

  172. People use CSS2 all the time, and they even already use parts of WHATWG HTML5 (like the CANVAS element, or contentEditable).
    I do not believe that the W3C HTML WG will complete recommendation status by 2008; and neither do I believe that that WG shall be disbanded late 2011.
    Specification are usable before being finished but not before those parts are incorporated into User Agents, e.g., browsers. Safari, Mozilla and Opera (since they’re the copyright holders) may be the first to include HTML5 elements and attributes once they become stable, Right?

  174. Didn’t thought of CSS optimization. Just read an article about Google crawling CSS pages, so this article was really relevant for me. Considering that some companies need to save some money on network it was nice to know optimizating CSS can help.

  195. Interesting result.
    I tried many ways to compress css file on my site but I didn’t find any good.
    So I decided to compress by myself.

  199. Hi thanks for this information. Very useful for my internet project. I guess that the problem with the performance will be less important in the future. The trend of faster internet connection can be seen in many areas.

  202. Good comparison…thanks for the list.

    I am looking for a good tool to compress my CSS and will definitly use this post as a reference

  204. Nice comparison, think i will give Icey a whirl and see how i get on. Surprised that so many were managing to break the CSS. Im currently serving mine through an asp.net resource handler which performs whitespace cleaning and compresses the file. No minification as such though.

  205. I just hand code my sites, so it’s as optimized as it can be. I think everyone doing a site should know how to code. 99.9 percent of the websites out there are crap because they weren’t done right.

  211. I coded the css myself and thought it wud be the best . After reading your article a thought of trying the optimization came to my mind. The result was just a slight compression but cleancss and flumpcakes just increased the size . Its just good for new ones learning css.

  212. I did not know that CSS optimization is a very valid form of speeding up downloads. Thanks for the info

  214. Really great post. Already made new css and back up the original. I will upload it tomorrow. I use iceyboard to compress.

  251. Great job on the testing. I know how hard it is to be thorough and fair when testing. You excelled and both. Saved me the time of testing myself:-)

  277. And what about HTML? When I commprese my html I get about 20% reduction. But then my code is difficult to read.

  281. Hiya, You might have carried out a superb career. I’ll unquestionably digg this and my personal look at suggest to friends and neighbors star wars video games. I’m just assured they are benefited from this website.

  282. I always used to study post in news papers but now as I am a user of web therefore from
    now I am using net for content, thanks to
    web.

  284. I got this web page from my pal who shared with me about this website and at the moment
    this time I am browsing this web page and reading very informative posts at this time.

  6. […] Veel web developers proberen zoveel mogelijk dataverkeer te besparen door Javascript code te compresseren. Een andere mogelijkheid op besparing is CSS compresseren. In CSS Optimization: Make Your Sites Load Faster for Free worden verschillende CSS compressors vergeleken. De test runs werden uitgevoerd op verschillende populaire websites zoals Digg, Slashdot en Download.com met compressies die soms wel eens 70% schelen. […]

  8. […] David over at Blogging Pro has put together a useful post on CSS Optimization and making your site load faster through smart use of CSS. In the post he tests four CSS optimization tools (CSS Optimizer, Icey’s CSS Compressor, Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser and Clean CSS) on a variety of sites and then publishes his results. It’s probably not a post for the beginner but many of you will find it useful. If you enjoyed this post Subscribe to the Free ProBlogger Newsletter […]

  9. […] Over on BloggingPro.com there is an article up where various online CSS optimization tools were tested on popular websites to see how much they could reduce the CSS file size by, without breaking the look and feel of the site. CSS optimizers do a variety of voodoo magic to get the end result. This includes merging similar classes, removing useless properties, removing whitespace, and so forth. This can lead to code that is not very easily read by you or I, but for larger CSS files, it can condense the file size so much that it really makes a big difference in page loading times. […]

  14. […] CSS Optimizer? Tools, die die CSS Datei so eindampfen, dass sie schneller geladen werden kann. Das wiederum wirkt sich natürlich auf die Geschwindigkeit aus, wie schnell zB die Startseite geladen werden kann. Gerade ISDN/Analog-Surfer können je nach Opmitierung die komplette Seite um einige Sekunden schneller sehen. Hat doch was. Auf zum Test: CSS Optimization: Make Your Sites Load Faster for Free […]

  15. […] CSS Optimizers David over at BloggingPro has published an analysis of CSS Optimization tools commonly available and of how they perform against popular tools, blogs and sites such as Digg, Slashdot and Downloads.com. Some of these optimizers will remove valuable white spaces and comments from your CSS. So it might be worth the time to create an “edit” copy and an online copy. tagged css optimize   Related Posts from the Past:No results. […]

  18. […] Интересный тест CSS оптимизаторов нашелся в ленте planet.wordpress.org.  Товарищ David  c  BloggingPro, провел тест online css оптимизаторов, на популярных сайтах.. I tested the CSS Optimizer, Icey’s CSS Compressor, Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser, and CleanCSS to see which one could compress some default CSS files from popular websites the best. // BloggingPro […]

  19. […] Blogging Pro nous propose tout un éventail d’optimiseurs de CSS, à essayer… google_ad_client = “pub-3004591612060533”; google_ad_width = 336; google_ad_height = 280; google_ad_format = “336x280_as”; google_ad_type = “text_image”; google_ad_channel =””; google_color_border = “313370”; google_color_bg = “313370”; google_color_link = “FF8000”; google_color_url = “FF8000”; google_color_text = “FFFFFF”; […]

  20. CSS 크기 줄이기 – CSS Optimizer…

    CSS Optimization: Make Your Sites Load Faster for Free
    CSS의 최적화에 대한 정보가 워드프레스 알림판에 올라와 있어서 살펴봤는데, 덩치가 커진 CSS 파일의 크기를 줄이는데 효과가 있는것 같아서 소개합….

  22. […] But David at Blogging Pro disagrees: CSS optimization is a very valid form of speeding up downloads without having to sacrifice much (just legibility). With the average dialup user downloading at 3kb/s, savings of just 10kb can mean the page loads a stunning 3 seconds faster. And just imagine ESPN with savings of almost 18kb. Multiple by the large traffic the site gets, and those are some real solid promotion-worthy savings. So while this may not be important whilst you use a broadband connection, just you wait until you go visit your grandparents. […]

  23. […] But David at Blogging Pro disagrees: CSS optimization is a very valid form of speeding up downloads without having to sacrifice much (just legibility). With the average dialup user downloading at 3kb/s, savings of just 10kb can mean the page loads a stunning 3 seconds faster. And just imagine ESPN with savings of almost 18kb. Multiple by the large traffic the site gets, and those are some real solid promotion-worthy savings. So while this may not be important whilst you use a broadband connection, just you wait until you go visit your grandparents. […]

  25. […] This morning I stumbled onto this link via the WordPress news site. I followed the post through to digg and found some interesting comments on Optimization which I hadn’t considered. As we continue to move towards a more prolific Mobile Web optimization becomes ever more important. Properly Optimized content saves money. It saves your clients money serving it up, as mentioned in the digg Comments. In addition because mobile web users’ often pay per kB that they download, optimizing your web development you save your users cash. […]

  26. […] Blogging Pro has an interesting analysis on CSS Optimization that is definitely helpful if you are considering your website’s design optimization as well as your Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Just be careful using these on WordPress Themes. I have been spending some time looking at CSS Optimization tools today. I wanted something free, online, and easy to use. And of course, something that worked. There are actually quite a few websites that fit the bill, and some of them are easier to use, produce more friendly code, and others are a bit harder to use, but can produce amazing results. […]

  28. […] Blogging Pro has an interesting analysis on various CSS Optimization tools that are helpful in making your site load faster. The tools tested are CSS Optimizer, Icey’s CSS Compressor, Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser, and CleanCSS out of which the winner is Icey’s CSS Compressor. […]

  34. […] There are a lot of CSS optimisation programs out there, and luckily the folks at Blogging Pro have done a rundown of some of the most popular. The list reviewed includes CSS Optimizer, Icey CSS Compressor, Icey CSS Compressor, Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser, and CleanCSS. Although it’s worth checking out how each fared, if you’re looking for a quick link to the winner, check out Icey CSS Compressor. With an average CSS file compression of 50%, Icey’s CSS Compressor blew away the competition. Check out the rundown here. […]

  36. […] CSS Optimizers David over at BloggingPro has published an analysis of CSS Optimization tools commonly available and of how they perform against popular tools, blogs and sites such as Digg, Slashdot and Downloads.com. Some of these optimizers will remove valuable white spaces and comments from your CSS. So it might be worth the time to create an “edit” copy and an online copy. […]

  44. […] Recently, David over at Blogging Pro has written a very useful post on CSS Optimization and making your site load faster with some hacks of css. He tests four CSS optimization tools which are (CSS Optimizer, Icey’s CSS Compressor, Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser and Clean CSS) on a popular websites such as Digg.com, Slashdot, Flimsy, iBegin, Download.com, and ESPN. Feel curious to know the result? Click here. […]

