CSS Optimization: Make Your Sites Load Faster for Free

While a lot of people are out to optimize their sites/blogs, most everyone seems to skip over CSS.
I have been spending some time looking at CSS Optimization tools today. I wanted something free, online, and easy to use. And of course, something that worked. There are actually quite a few websites that fit the bill, and some of them are easier to use, produce more friendly code, and others are a bit harder to use, but can produce amazing results.
I tested the CSS Optimizer, Icey’s CSS Compressor, Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser, and CleanCSS to see which one could compress some default CSS files from popular websites the best.
I chose six sites:
- Digg.com – poster boy of web 2.0, and a nice looking design to boot.
- Slashdot – poster boy of ‘yesterday’. Moved into CSS relatively late, but still serving up a lot of pageviews.
- Filmsy – a blog part of the BloggyNetwork, I think it has a very nice design
- iBegin – nice local search engine I was using while in Toronto
- Download.com – one of the most popular sites to go CSS
- ESPN – a totally non-tech demographic, and also had a very publicized shift to CSS
CSS optimizers do a variety of voodoo magic to get the end result. This includes merging similar classes, removing useless properties, removing whitespace, and so forth. This can lead to code that is not very easily read by you or I, but for larger CSS files, it can condense the file size so much that it really makes a big difference in page loading times.
Many broadband users might not think this matters much, as most websites seem to load fast for them, but if each site you went to loaded even 10% faster, think of all the time it could save you over the course of a week, a month or even a year. The bandwidth savings for the website operator can also be immense. I would recommend that you always keep a copy of your human readable CSS code so that if you ever need to make any changes it does not take you a long time to figure out what you need to change, and then you can re-optimize it.
The Results
I ran all these tests with the tools being on their default settings.This might not have given them all equal footing, but I think it is how most of us will use them because we don’t know what options to turn on or off, and some tools did not have specialty options that could be turned on or off.
Digg was our first guinea pig. Before optimization Digg.com’s main CSS file was 30.56 KB.
|Site
|After
|Reduction
|CSS Optimizer
|25.74 KB
|9.89% (failed: moves Popular stories and upcoming stories tabs next to Technology header and messes up Digg Home button)
|Icey CSS Compressor
|16.69 KB
|45.39% (failed: changes padding/margins on some items. Spaces things out more)
|Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser
|28.26 KB
|5% (failed: Messes up Digg Home button)
|CleanCSS
|26.038 KB
|16.8%
Slashdot recent redesign resulted in a CSS file of 19.1 kilobytes large. The CSS optimizers still delivered, shrinking the filesize quite a bit.
|Site
|After
|Reduction
|CSS Optimizer
|15.01 KB
|21.38%
|Icey CSS Compressor
|9.68 KB
|49.38%
|Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser
|16.9 KB
|11%
|CleanCSS
|15.234 KB
|22.1%
Filmsy was next. This one had the smallest CSS file, clocking in at only 11.39 KB. Nevertheless, we achieved compression of almost 50%!
|Site
|After
|Reduction
|CSS Optimizer
|9.25 KB
|18.85%
|Icey CSS Compressor
|6.03 KB
|47.08%
|Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser
|9.4 KB
|17%
|CleanCSS
|8.27 KB
|29.1%
Next up is iBegin Toronto. A nice search engine, its CSS file was 22.79 kb
|Site
|After
|Reduction
|CSS Optimizer
|16.17 KB
|29.04% (failed: font-size got larger)
|Icey CSS Compressor
|10.04 KB
|55.95%
|Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser
|19.28 KB
|12% (failed: font-size got larger)
|CleanCSS
|17.134 KB
|26.6% (failed: font-size got larger)
Second to last came Download.com. The move to CSS-P made a lot of noise, and we thought it would be interesting to see what benefits a large company could get. The CSS file itself was a 54.2 kb, largest of all sites we tested.
|Site
|After
|Reduction
|CSS Optimizer
|17.36 KB
|32.39% (failed: Fonts and Padding on elements change)
|Icey CSS Compressor
|54.3 KB
|0%
|Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser
|20.0 KB
|17% (failed: Fonts and Padding on elements change)
|CleanCSS
|45.699 KB
|17.8%
Last up came ESPN. Alongwith Download.com, these two sites are the most mentioned when it comes to the viability of CSS on large-scale websites. ESPN’s CSS clocked in at 25.68 kb.
|Site
|After
|Reduction
|CSS Optimizer
|17.36 KB
|32.39% (failed: Fonts and Padding on elements change)
|Icey CSS Compressor
|7.74 KB
|69.84%
|Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser
|20.0 KB
|17% (failed: Fonts and Padding on elements change)
|CleanCSS
|18.944 KB
|27.9%
Condensed Table
|Site
|CSS Optimiser
|Icey Compressor
|Flumpcakes
|Clean CSS
|Digg.com
|failed
|failed
|failed
|16.8%
|Slashdot
|17.45%
|51.21%
|9%
|21.9%
|Filmsy
|18.85%
|47.08%
|17%
|29.1%
|iBegin
|failed
|55.95%
|failed
|failed
|Download.com
|failed
|45.49%
|0%
|27.9%
|ESPN
|failed
|69.84%
|failed
|27.9%
|Average:
|18.15%
|53.91%
|8.67%
|24.18%
The clear winner here is Icey’s CSS Compressor, blowing away the rest. It even shows the compressed code with color coding, making it easier to see the changes they made and how its formatted. It also makes it easier to read that the output of most other tools.
In second place seems to be CleanCSS which is based on csstidy 1.1. It also shows syntax highlighting which makes it easy to understand. They also list the changes they made, and any errors they noticed.
In third comes CSS Optimizer which is one of the simplest of them all. It does not have the bells and whistles of the previous two, but is much nicer looking than our last place entrant, Flumpcakes CSS Optimiser.
Flumpcakes has a few more options than CSS Optimiser, but it does not have the same simple look. The results page in my personal opinion is ugly, and does not even tell the unit of measurement used for comparison.
Conclusions
CSS optimization is a very valid form of speeding up downloads without having to sacrifice much (just legibility). With the average dialup user downloading at 3kb/s, savings of just 10kb can mean the page loads a stunning 3 seconds faster. And just imagine ESPN with savings of almost 18kb. Multiple by the large traffic the site gets, and those are some real solid promotion-worthy savings. So while this may not be important whilst you use a broadband connection, just you wait until you go visit your grandparents.
Comments
Scott says
Interesting article—great study. I thought for sure Clean CSS would come out on top. Thanks.
CISCO Software says
Icey Didn’t work welll for me at all
Maybe my code is junk
Shoot the bunny
Ruğu Niketzö says
salcano bisiklet nice sharing thanks..
rhamej says
I tested them in my site, and Icey Compressor was the worst actually.
John Stracke says
This seems like a pretty minor win. If your CSS is in a separate file, you can have just one static file for the whole site, and it’ll be cached.
John Laur says
I suppose this goes without saying but you can just use a tool like mod_gzip and get a 50-90% size reduction in your data transfer without having to wrestle with one of these tools — none of which actaully work 100%.
Imagine trying to track down the source of a user’s bug report in the competely nasty output of one of these things and you’ll soon realize it’s no wonder none of these sites use it (and all of them support gzip and deflate mode transfers!)
Dave says
We need tools that convert the CSS to run faster not just load faster. That is, the browser’s CSS engine would seem to process and render faster on certain CSS than other.
AhmedF says
John – I would say that is a weak argument. GZip is a different beast from what this do. It would in fact act complimentary. A CSS optimizer tries to take voerlapping CSS definitions and merge them. GZip does nothing akin to it (not to mention that optimizing CSS increases server load by exactly nil).
As for the results – interesting. Icey worked for the tester, but not for the commentators. Wanting to check it out – what sites did you guys find it fail on?
Keith says
That’s a pretty good analysis there. I have not really thought by optimising CSS, it would really speed up web surfing.
Perhaps, I would try it some days.
Peter Lord says
I think a combination of css optimization plus gzip compression. As then you have optimized + compressed.
http://www.websiteoptimization.com checks for gzip compression and gives a plus if it’s compressed.
earthquaking says
You tested all tools with diferent css files…
In his manner, how your testing can be considered a valid one?
Dennis Forbes says
I shudder at the idea of a dial-up user visiting Digg — that site loads ultraslow on my high speed, and I average just under 10Mbps
cahoo says
as a test, i tried ICEY tool in our project.
results:
given that most large CSS projects involve branching, child->parent, overwritting selectors, etc… this tool removes these so called ‘adundant’ selectors, shorthand margins/padding settings and breaks our page.
i think your best bet is to write optimized CSS and gzip in the first place. leave this tool for developers who don’t know or write optimized CSS, so they can get an example view of their CSS using shorthand.
i can see this tool *not* breaking flat/simple sites, but at that point, download speed shouldnt be an issue making this tool useless for simple and complex sites.
Jesse Brede says
I tried ICEY Tool and had 0 success. It stripped out major necessary CSS and completely broke our site.
http://www.blastro.com
Granted, our css is a bit of a mess, but I thought the tools would be able to handle it. Any suggestions?
James says
Ah, you left out a popular one:
http://www.csstweak.com
I love the interface, it’s simple, good results and it even has a dashboard widget!
Joe says
Did you actually create a test scenario that would measure the impact on end users? No? I’m betting that all your optimisation is a complete waste of time.
JOhn says
Or you could turn on deflate/gzip compression on the webserver and save bandwidth on the css,js,htm,xml,etc. files.
Jeff says
Wow, there’s a lot of ignorance going on in these comments.
CSS Optimization != Compression
Get it through your thick heads, really. Optimization is the process of taking the CSS rules and combining them so that there are less rules and less redundancy.
AFTER that step, you then reduce the css (spaces, etc) and finally, you can slap some GZIP on it.
stranh says
i compared tested CSS optimisers with my boookmarks and one name immediately poped up… The one that does not even have a “normal” domain name – Icey. I knew it will win even before I read the article and now I am reading it broke someones page…
Ajay says
Ran the top 3 on my site, and while CSS Compressor did do a good deal of compressing, the code was totally unreadable. It can probably be used as a final product, once your styling work is done.
CleanCSS on the other hand has good options and that is something I will probably use to optimize the CSS. My pick.
Sapphire says
Outputting my CSS into Icey Compressor, it slashed the weight of it by nearly half but in its slicing spree, it sacrificed a sizable chunk of superficial essentials. Clean CSS though less aggressive in compression inflicted no injury.
Andrew Breese says
users on dial-up saving 3k on a page. thats not the focus or timesave I thought you’d see – and how many sites are really designed for dial-up these days?
A little under-performing. However kudos to you for a well written article, and spending the time and effort.
spa says
My first attempt with Icey’s broke my CSS layout quite a bit as someone above mentioned.
So, I turned off the options under the “RULES” section and made sure that the “Output using smallest size” option was ticked.
Although it didn’t optimize my CSS, just taking out all of the line brakes and white space formatting cut the size of my file in half.
Andreas says
I love CSS Tidy, I use it to make final formatting to all my designs. A link to http://csstidy.sourceforge.net/ would be very appropiate, simply because the script version allows you to add automatic CSS optimizing to your site if wanted. A great tool, very much thanks to the simple but very useful template system!
Andreas says
By the way, CSS Tidy 1.2 (a newer version than the CleanCSS site uses) is available here: http://cdburnerxp.se/cssparse/css_optimiser.php
Justin WIck says
This article would be much more interesting if you also included a column showing how large the files were after gzipping. I disagree with other posts that seem to think this optimization is orthogonal to gzip compression, as it is clearly reducing the redundancy of the document, and thus its compressibility.
Adam says
Maybe I’ve got it wrong, but your percentages seem to be a bit out of whack.
Aseed says
Nice idea!
merci
shackleton says
for (x in document.write) { document.write(x);}
just testing, sorry if this causes any inconvenience
andrew says
very cool comparison, only downside is they all seem to mash the css up with no linebreaks.
DailyPlug.com - Free Website Promotion says
Besides cleaning up the CSS file, you can also use file compression like mod_deflate for Apache. That will compress text files before sending them to the client.
--=vova=-- says
css rulzzzzzzzzzzzz
ContentPop.com - Ally Barstow says
The compression has really opened my eyes to trying this with some of my own websites.
Icey says
Hi folks,
I’ve fixed some major bugs in my css compressor, so hopefully it will work fine for everyone now.
Information can be found here:
http://iceyboard.no-ip.org/projects/css_compressor/
Feel free to contact me if you find an incompatible site or have any suggestions/comments.
mushu says
some of these strip away even valid CSS WTF ?
ie
you have one item with a border, it will remove the border and other important styles what a load of crap, it’s as if the optimizer has its own agenda i guess that’s how they sell their products,
zazou says
Tried Icey and it compressed brilliantly – nearly 50% – but did give rise to one glitch in Firefox at it’s strongest setting, easily fixed.
But the biggest problem was Safari on the Mac; even at the mildest setting it was as if the browser could not read the CSS at all.
Anyone else com across this or an idea of why it might be the case?
Dirk Karl Maßat says
CSS optimization is the process of minimizing your markup and CSS files for maximum speed. You can employ some of the same techniques to optimize CSS that you learned in Chapter 3, “HTML Optimization.” Whitespace removal, cutting comments, crunching color values, and embedding code with SSI are some of the techniques common to both CSS and HTML optimization. CSS gives you more flexibility than HTML or XHTML, however, because you can make up your own names and group rules together to save space.
You’ll reap the greatest rewards by using CSS to transform your code into a more rule-based modus operandi. Converting old-style table/font layouts into XHTML/CSS-style code typically saves 25 to 50 percent off file sizes and gives you the benefits of adaptable structure and separate presentation. You can use layering and inheritance to save space and increase compatibility, and use shorthand properties to shrink your CSS code by up to 50 percent. This chapter gives you the tools you need to optimize your CSS.
gutschein says
Very interesting article. The design is amazing.
Greetings,
gutschein
Tonerversand says
I think these blog is really useful for new comers and Excellent resource list. It´s a very interesting Blog and simple answer of many questions.Keep up the good work!
Thanks it helps me a lot…
Damenschuhe says
Interessante Seite
1 Mio Thanks for Info
Eckbert Heinenberg says
That is really useful information! Thanks for wrighting this..
Onlineshop Hundefutter says
Great and excellent article t’s realy helpful.
Heinz says
People use CSS2 all the time, and they even already use parts of WHATWG HTML5 (like the CANVAS element, or contentEditable).
I do not believe that the W3C HTML WG will complete recommendation status by 2008; and neither do I believe that that WG shall be disbanded late 2010.
Specification are usable before being finished but not before those parts are incorporated into User Agents, e.g., browsers. Safari, Mozilla and Opera (since they’re the copyright holders) may be the first to include HTML5 elements and attributes once they become stable, Right?
Olimarr says
helpful information me too thanks
Lasik München says
Super Seite
Weiter so
David says
Really usefull, thank you. In my case, it was a difference of 3kb. But that 3kb more make the code much more easier to read, so i keep my 7kb .css-file, but I keep it in mind, you’ll never know, when such a tool will come in handy. Thanks again!
fee says
*****I think these blog is really useful for new comers and Excellent resource list. It´s a very interesting Blog and simple answer of many questions.Keep up the good work!
Thanks it helps me a lot…****
samar says
my webpage is so slow can it be faster
Maik says
Great and excellent article it’s realy helpful.
Now my Page is running faster…
Flug says
But not faster then mine:)
tom says
.very good
صور says
good work and great report
thank you for these information
Onlineshop says
I think these blog is really useful for new comers and Excellent resource list.
It
MillionPixelWebsite says
This article would be much more interesting if you also included a column showing how large the files were after gzipping.
Online Shop says
I think these blog is really useful for new comers and Excellent resource list.
It´s a very interesting Blog and simple answer of many questions.
Keep up the good work!
Tapeten says
Great and excellent article t’s realy helpful. Thanks again.
Wow. Very impressive.
webkatalog eintragen says
Great and excellent article t’s realy helpful. Thanks again.
mirc says
thanks
Handwerkersoftware says
Also I rank myself among this majority. My interest lies not in the handling of a Programiersprache separates in the ability to learn of a technology for the publication of contents on my Website. With HTML4 I can begin already very much. But I am grateful and content.
Jetski says
This site is very interesting.
versicherungsvergleich says
Thanks it helps me a lot
Partnersuche says
Thanks for very interesting article. btw. I really enjoyed reading all of your posts. It’s interesting to read ideas, and observations from someone else’s point of view… makes you think more. So please keep up the great work. Greetings
Bürobedarf says
Thanks for very interesting article. btw. I really enjoyed reading all of your posts. It’s interesting to read ideas, and observations from someone else’s point of view… makes you think more. So please keep up the great work. Greetings.
Druckerpatronen online says
I think these blog is really useful for new comers and Excellent resource list. It´s a very interesting Blog and simple answer of many questions.Keep up the good work!
Thanks it helps me a lot…
Freshwap says
Thanks for very interesting article Keep it up man
thanks
Tom Erikson says
Hello,
what a surprise to find a website with such a lot and useful informations.
I really have to say, thank you und greetings from germany
Umweltschutz says
hi, sorry but my english language is verry. Thank’s for writhe a comment.
What I’m want to say is. in Gernan language. Thank’s for all.
Wir möchten Sie über biologische ökologische oder einfach natürliche Lebensweisen informieren. Wir wollen niemanden in seiner Haltung belehren oder in seinem Handeln beeinflussen, obwohl es in unserer Idee liegt, unsere Mitmenschen zu einem besseren Verständnis unserer Umwelt zu bewegen. Nachhaltigkeit kann unserer Leben, Denken, Fühlen, mehr und mehr beeinflussen, wenn man überzeugt davon ist, dass die Umwelt geschont werden muss.
Mark says
Icey is the one that gives me better results
Mark – Web Developer – http://www.prepagateonline.com
torer says
rrrrrrrrr
Matthew says
Yeah, it works! Thanks a lot!
Carol Ballontiere says
Hello,
super website here, well done, and thank you for all the useful links and hints.
Share Download says
Nice Guides Thanks man
rageds
Robert Hamburg says
A very useful tutorial. Very helpful tips.
THX!
Pendrive says
It’s very good article. Great site with very good look and perfect information.
maca says
We need tools that convert the CSS to run faster not just load faster
sportnahrung says
where can i find some tutorials?
re-nature says
Super der Blog.
ein Leben ohne css ist kein Leben
Roland says
Go for your ideas!
much regards from Germany
Roland
renatura says
my Blog (nature) it is running whis a css Layout.
css-works runs verry good for every page!!
wholesales jewelry says
need tools that convert the CSS to run faster not just load faster
vlad says
Very useful article
Thank you
daniela says
muy interesante las informaciones, gracias
Sohbet Chat says
I think the idea of writing a song about a great cms is nice and the final song is amazing!!
Rette die Erde! says
Rette die Erde! Was wir tun müssen, damit die Menschheit überlebt?
Es brennt. An allen Ecken und Enden unseres Hauses lodern die Flammen. Die Hitze wird unerträglich. Wenn wir überleben wollen, müssen wir raus aus dem Haus. So schnell wie möglich. Es geht um unser Leben und das unserer Kinder. Doch wohin?
Wir sind gefangen auf einem Planeten, den wir selbst angezündet haben. Fast acht Milliarden Menschen in Not. Der Fluchtweg ist uns versperrt. Zwischen uns und einem möglichen sicheren Hafen liegen die unendlichen und unüberbrückbaren Weiten des Universums. Wir haben also keine andere Wahl, als selbst das Feuer zu löschen.
Jeden Tag verbrennen wir zehn Millionen Tonnen Erdöl, 12,5 Millionen Tonnen Steinkohle und 7,5 Milliarden Kubikmeter Erdgas. Wir verbrauchen und vergeuden Energie, als gäbe es kein Morgen mehr. Kein Wunder, dass die Atmosphäre unseres Planeten sich aufheizt. Weiter lesen: http://www.pikolo.de/main/av.php?Av=DP8.E7YX5;C=R1087;Y=browse.php
proxy site says
hi, sorry but my Egyptian Dinka is verry. Thank’s for twitch a comment.
What I’m blank to say is. in Gernan Austronesian. Thank’s for all.
Wir möchten Sie über biologische ökologische oder einfach natürliche Lebensweisen informieren. Wir wollen niemanden in seiner Haltung belehren oder in seinem Handeln beeinflussen, obwohl es in unserer Idee liegt, unsere Mitmenschen zu einem besseren Verständnis unserer Umwelt zu bewegen. Nachhaltigkeit kann unserer Leben, Denken, Fühlen, mehr und mehr beeinflussen, wenn man überzeugt davon ist, dass die Umwelt geschont werden fray.
Free SMS senden says
Thank you for the great article. Greetings from Germany.
DDT-MODELS says
Thanks for your work! Now let’s see how you’ll interact with all the junk coming from social blogs, social networks, social software and the whole good load from web 2.0 😉 Tough luck on that!
Dennison Uy - Graphic Designer says
Thanks for showing me this awesome article 🙂 I too shall blog about CSS Optimizers on CSS Vault soon. Watch out for it!!!
DDT-MODELS says
Word of Mouth is how people find my 300 classic entertainment variety videos- Youtube/ Google should pay more attention to producer’s who present quality entertainment and help to promote their channel or someday they may well find a better place to showcase their productions- Just a thought.. joelsamuelpresents
Apotheke says
Thanks for very interesting article. btw. I really enjoyed reading all of your posts. It’s interesting to read ideas, and observations from someone else’s point of view… makes you think more. It’s really good written and I fully agree with You on main issue, btw. I must say that I really enjoyed reading all of Your posts. It’s interesting to read ideas, and observations from someone else’s point of view…
DDT-WEBKINZ says
You own my respect and gratitude. Thanks to your hard labour and persistance we have a magnificent web and together with other standards an easy to use enviroment. Thank you!
KATALOG says
It’s very good article. Great site with very good look and perfect information.
osram sparlampe says
Thank You for another very interesting article. So please try to keep up the great work all the time. Greetings
DDT-MODELS says
We wanted to clear up a misconception about the nine localized sites we launched on June 19: the content has not been “broken down” by region. All of your videos are available to everyone, no matter which site you set as your default.
Haidar says
deinetrauer,Trauer,Todesanzeige,Anzeige online aufgeben,Danksagung, Beileid,Tod, Sterben, Gedicht, Kondolenz, Trost, Bestattung, Todesanzeigen,Jahres und Gedenktage
تصميم مواقع says
Thank you very much for this article
sohbet says
are you ridding
chat says
standup
yellowpages says
Very useful article
Thank you
burun estetiği says
congrats. for css optimization.
sepl says
Thank you for this Article.
Travis says
It is amazing how much CSS we leave in the .css file and then delete the style on the webpage and forget that it was in the .css file……
thanks for reminding me to clean mine up!
Whatever-ishere says
thanks for the GREAT post! Very useful…
Blackmoon says
thanks for the article
Lars says
Helpful post big thanks, recommentable for every Siteadministrator
forum says
thanks
oyunlar says
thank you
Hillary says
Found your site in google, and it has a lot of usefull information. Thanx.
Vlad says
Nice
Leo says
Mini Storage says
Thank you very much for this article
raffyman says
It is amazing how much CSS we leave in the .css file and then delete the style on the webpage and forget that it was in the .css file……
thanks for reminding me to clean mine up!
Jerome Lapointe says
You get amazing compression from gzip… and run 0 risk of breaking any parts of the CSS. Even if I can cut down the weight by half with an optimizer… once compressed the real gain is 3 – 5 k. Of course, it’s not a technology thats available to everyone so optimizers may be useful to some…
Like others have mentioned (like Dave)… I’m not sure about the premise… Make the file lighter is not that useful… I’d be more interested in having it be interpreted faster… which probably means that your selectors need to be more precise… adding weight to the overall file.
That is a much more complicated process than cutting stuff out… I don’t think you can automate that all too well.
Rabin says
Indeed a cool article. Thanks for sharing your thoughts!!
Matthias says
Oh my god, so much spam…
Tapeten says
If css it becomes faster by the compression why not? If it to be automated can do would be really good it.
vlad lauren says
I tested them in my site, and Icey Compressor was the worst actually.
Amr says
cooooooooooooool
abc0815 says
thanks for the info. i did it by hand 🙂
cheers
suraj says
Well I like the way http://www.cssoptimiser.com gave me the output which grouped the css selectors according to there properties & no properties were repeated..which i feel is really awesome & is required..earlier i used to do exactly opposite but this changed my way of writing the css
suraj says
well is there a way to find out how a browsers reads a css Eg. by alphabetical properties order, or some by some set of defined properties .. i mean if such documentation is available, the designers can try using those properties more than any other & then things will be smoother than anything else
Dresden says
yes, CSS Otimiser is a great tool… thanks guy for the great article
film seyret says
Thank you very much for this articl
sportnahrung says
Granted, our css is a bit of a mess, but I thought the tools would be able to handle it. Any suggestions?
Tarik says
The Digg web team has some explaining to do. Go Simple over Techy.
Anyway, I thank you for the thorough case study. Very cool blog, pro.
Berker says
I had some problems with my css. Thanks for the article!
moserw says
Thanks for sharing useful information. This has really helped speed up my blog load time by shaving off nearly 2 min of the load time. Much appreciated.
detox foot bath says
thanks for the info. i did it by hand 🙂
cheers
oyun says
thank you free link
rugs says
It amazes me how many companies think that FLASH websites are ideal – wanting a website with fancy graphics and animation, and not having a clue how useless these websites are- very difficult to SEO (well, you can’t truly SEO them) and just bulky and difficult to use – not to mention the long loading times even on Broadband. CSS is definitely the way to go, in my opinion, and I’m still amazed by how many people have not fully realised its wonderful benefits.
Girokonten Extras says
yes thx for the Infomation, its help me very much
sohbet says
Get it through your thick heads, really. Optimization is the process of taking the CSS rules and combining them so that there are less rules and less redundancy
Анна says
Кстати это все придумали порядка лет 10 назад , а то и больше.:
rugs says
Hmmm… this is an incredibly helpful thing to know. I wasn’t aware of the big place cleaner code took in optimising sites. I never gave a CSS optimiser any thought whatsoever. As being a writer who occassionally does SEO sites, this actually means that I’ve perhaps been selling some wrong things to clients. I never once thought to advise them on optimising their CSS. It just makes me realise that web design is probably not something I should be doing.
mini says
i want my site
raed hijjawi says
hi can you give me an example applied the site
maynet says
thanks sites
Fiyat says
Fiyat has using some HTML code is okay. Thanks you.
sheenadaphne says
Interesting topic. it will be a great help to my report. thanks!
Free 3G iPhone says
Great article. Thanks for the info
kız giydirme says
I will use this stuff, thanks.
toner says
Thanks so much.
sohbet says
thanks
son dakika says
(: bendende thanks efe mucu
Oyun says
thanks
aydin-aydin says
Patent, Marka Patent, Patent Ofisi, Patent Dirsek, Patent Office, Patent Tescil, Patent Burosu, www patent, Patent com, Patent Ofisim, Patent Tescili, marka patent tescil, patent alma, turk patent, tasarim tescili, tescil belgesi, tasarim tescil, marka tescil, marka tescil belgesi, marka tescili
tiniantelvete says
Äîáðûé äåíü, áûëî î÷åíüïîçíàâàòåëüíî âàñ ïî÷èòàòü. òîëüêî âîò îäíîíå î÷åíü õîðîøî Ñïàìåðû äîñòàëè, ó ìåíÿ ó ñàìîãî åñòü ñàéò òàê è íà ïðåìîäåðàöèþ ñòàâèòü âñå ñîîáùåíèÿíå äåëî, à âîò êàïò÷ó íèêàê íå ìîãó óñòàíîâèòü, íå ïîëó÷àåòñÿ…
Ron says
Trying out Icey Compressor! Thanks for the advice! Will be tuning in more! 😀
tuba büyüküstün says
thanks
LIVAFARMADILK says
Заметил такую тенденцию, что в блогах появилось много не адекватных комментариев, не могу понять, это что кто то спамит так? А зачем, чтоб падлу комуто сделать))) Имхо глупо…
Typo3 Kärnten says
http://www.seo24.at/javascript-und-css-optimieren/
Thanks for this great tipps!
son dakika haber says
thanks
son dakika says
bendende thanks efe mucu.
I had some problems with my css. Thanks for the article!
50plus says
Thanks a lot for this nice article.
maggl says
Not only interesting for beginners – good work. Thx!
Hannah says
i normally use http://www.cssslick.co.uk (also very efficient)
Computer gebraucht says
Very useful, thanks
Grafabrik says
web tasarımı, web tasarım , İstanbul web tasarımı, web sitesi tasarımı, internet sitesi tasarımı, internet sayfası tasarımı, web sayfası, web sitesi, profesyonel web tasarımı
seo consultant says
Its pretty good. It worked for me!! Thanks.
Onlineapotheke says
Really good article. I’m not so kind with css, but your article helped a lot.
Dia says
SOS! My auto was broken on ave. Must I call to repairs or 911?
Крутой says
Спасибо!
mobil says
thanks you:)
ttnet says
Wir sind gefangen auf einem Planeten, den wir selbst angezündet haben. Fast acht Milliarden Menschen in Not. Der Fluchtweg ist uns versperrt. Zwischen uns und einem möglichen sicheren Hafen liegen die unendlichen und unüberbrückbaren Weiten des Universums. Wir haben also keine andere Wahl, als selbst das Feuer zu löschen.
Night says
Good night, blobgers =)
Olina says
Where I may to find posts on this topic?
Beddy says
Yes, it’s true, I know!
Summer says
Super! I’ll do similar post in my blog
sohbet says
Thank
laura says
Thanks! Icey’s CSS Compressor did the best, taking my file from 189kb to 89k. It’s a terribly huge file spit out by the ancient CMS system I’m forced to use at work… trust me, the CSS I write myself is never over 10kb, but this thing is a monster and I didn’t want to deal with cleaning it up.
Ferienhäuser says
Its pretty good. It worked for me!! Thanks.
Ferienhäuser says
hanks! Icey’s CSS Compressor did the best, taking my file from 189kb to 89k. It’s a terribly huge file spit out by the ancient CMS system I’m forced to use at work… trust me, the CSS I write myself is never over 10kb, but this thing is a monster and I didn’t want to deal with cleaning it up.
re-nature says
People use CSS2 all the time, and they even already use parts of WHATWG HTML5 (like the CANVAS element, or contentEditable).
I do not believe that the W3C HTML WG will complete recommendation status by 2008; and neither do I believe that that WG shall be disbanded late 2011.
Specification are usable before being finished but not before those parts are incorporated into User Agents, e.g., browsers. Safari, Mozilla and Opera (since they’re the copyright holders) may be the first to include HTML5 elements and attributes once they become stable, Right?
Ferienhaus inserieren says
Sehr schick.
K Irizawa says
Didn’t thought of CSS optimization. Just read an article about Google crawling CSS pages, so this article was really relevant for me. Considering that some companies need to save some money on network it was nice to know optimizating CSS can help.
Ferienwohnung inserieren says
We could start an app company that would launch on the iPhone, BlackBerry, facebook, myspace, linkeddin and put these clowns out of business.
Partnersuche says
gefällt mir
Jacky says
I got the same error message with all of them:
We were unable to preview your template
Please correct the error below, and submit your template again.
Your template could not be parsed as it is not well-formed. Please make sure all XML elements are closed properly.
XML error message: Content is not allowed in prolog.
It is a BLogger Blog with widgets and stuff. Maybe someone can tell me how to make it load faster?
Thanks!
Jacky
iddaa says
very interesting, thanks for your article
event dresden fcc says
Very interesting article. greetings
V.C says
I was wondering If you could show me the website to optimize HTML code.
sohbet says
Thanks for the theme. I will just still have to get a different header image.
Daniela says
good article. Super! I’ll do similar post in my blog
Daniela says
good article. I’m not so kind with css, but your article helped a lot.
Versicherung says
Thanks for this good ideas. Realy this is a great article. Versicherung im Vergleich
cep says
thanx, ferfect so..
altersvorsorge says
Thank you for your tips regarding CSS optimization.
Thomas says
Thank u for ur post 🙂
abmahnung says
Very interesting article. Big Thanks to the author
Personalisierte Kinderbücher says
Thanks for the article.
Andrezj says
Good comparison list you save my time lot
web tasarımı says
nice article.. very useful. thank you.
Factoring says
Yes…great
AYDIN BOYDAK says
thanks for this useful article
Turkcell kontor
tejas patel says
thanks a lot for that much detailed information
V.C says
Interesting result.
I tried many ways to compress css file on my site but I didn’t find any good.
So I decided to compress by myself.
Tamer says
I also hated using iframes. Thanks a lot for your article!
Fabrika Otomasyou says
tnx for ur sharing
Fabrika Otomasyou says
tnxs….
Internetapotheke says
Hi thanks for this information. Very useful for my internet project. I guess that the problem with the performance will be less important in the future. The trend of faster internet connection can be seen in many areas.
Elmacıoğlu says
el arabası , taşıma arabası , el arabası fabrikası , demonte el arabası , koli arabası , kaynaklı el arabası
Manish Gautam says
What is This Are You No THat
Tschai says
Good comparison…thanks for the list.
I am looking for a good tool to compress my CSS and will definitly use this post as a reference
Frank says
Thanks for this review, great! This was exactely what I was looking for to make my sites faster.
HotCustard Web Design says
Nice comparison, think i will give Icey a whirl and see how i get on. Surprised that so many were managing to break the CSS. Im currently serving mine through an asp.net resource handler which performs whitespace cleaning and compresses the file. No minification as such though.
Wolfcry044 says
I just hand code my sites, so it’s as optimized as it can be. I think everyone doing a site should know how to code. 99.9 percent of the websites out there are crap because they weren’t done right.
Bonviva says
Thanks for the list.
Here are two mor CSS-Tools:
CSS Compressor (http://www.cssdrive.com/index.php/main/csscompressor/)
CSS Analyser (http://juicystudio.com/services/csstest.php)
Fedea says
Perfect CSS optimizer
http://www.optimizecss.com
I recommend for all,i use it everytime
guncel blog says
No minification as such though.
getpaidtotakesurveys says
What are the some better ways to optimize CSS? Please suggest.
Webdesign says
For a good website it’s really important that a page is loading fast. Thanks for that article!
Interior Design says
I coded the css myself and thought it wud be the best . After reading your article a thought of trying the optimization came to my mind. The result was just a slight compression but cleancss and flumpcakes just increased the size . Its just good for new ones learning css.
Rohan I says
I did not know that CSS optimization is a very valid form of speeding up downloads. Thanks for the info
geziyor says
thank.. .you can find more hotel.
Pamela says
Really great post. Already made new css and back up the original. I will upload it tomorrow. I use iceyboard to compress.
vidofree says
thansk you can find millons videos
Jocelyn Compoc says
wow!!I don’t even know that.
I thought it’s because of the bandwith.
Great tool buddy.
Thanks for the tip.
wmv to ipad converter says
WMV to iPad Converter becomes to attract more and more iPad users who want to convert WMV to iPad with perfect image and sound quality.To share WMV files on fashinalble iPad everywhere, you have to convert WMV to iPad with a special software, here I recommend this WMV to iPad to you.
tim Hanks says
Post is having good words. I will use css in my new site. Thank you.
teletubbies izle says
thansk admin. nice blog
DearBands says
DearBrands
ASK Technologies says
Thanks ,very very useful
emson00 says
Moze 2ap.pl ? Ten hosting po prostu wymiata 🙂
haydar says
thank you for your time for comparing different method for compressing or optimizing css and the resault it’s really amazing .
Thank you again.
tütüne son says
Thanks for this review, great! This was exactely what I was looking for to make my sites faster.
altın çilek form seti says
What are the some better ways to optimize CSS? Please suggest.
tütünex says
Post is having good words. I will use css in my new site. Thank you.
Stuart says
Wow this is a great post with good research, I had never thought about CSS optimization in the way you describe, more so just to have it in an external file! Thanks for the recommends, I’m going to have a look at Icey’s CSS Compressor now 🙂
gebrauchtes notebook says
Thanks admin ,very useful, help me a lot to improve some of my sites…
breast gain says
Ankita | October 11, 2007 7:28 PM | Reply
i usually read your blog just to look at the pretty pictures and imagine whipping up something.
i finally moved in to a place with an oven, so tonight, i decided to make some banana bread. after standing in the supermarket for quite a while puzzling over levure chimique, i googled it when i got home and to my surprise… you’re not just a pretty blog. had to say thanks!
termal jel says
according to the news in the first five days prior to ovulation and the possibility of women during the day of ovulation or increase libido. Other possibilities, more women in this sensitive period feremon (opposite side of special fragrances created sexual desire) or all of these estimates to produce the contrary, more frequent sexual intercourse also speed up the process of entering the egg.
Brenda says
How to use the Iceyboard ?
The result is a code, and I do not know where to place it…
Please, help…
Tamik says
here is an online tool that does gzip compression of css and javascript files : http://www.zbugs.com
Fantazi ayakkabı says
Thanks admin ,very useful, help me a lot to improve some of my sites…
Krankenversicherung says
Thanks ,very useful.
PKV Tester
miss facebook says
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My blog site is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would certainly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Regards!
fantazi ayakkabı says
No minification as such though.thanks
Pflegeversicherung says
CSS Optimization, ein sehr interessanter Artikel. Sehr hilfreich.
Fliesen says
thanks for test, will try it out. My site runs tooooo slow, terrible!
BR and thanks again.
Greetings from Germany
Sticker says
Thanks for the Nice Info! Greatz Lisa
Gesundheitsblog says
Hi, that sounds quite interesting but I still experience a bunch of problems with IE users.
CSS can`t displayed problerly!
Thanks anyways!
Cheers,
Dave
noteboox.de says
nice tool, but after compress css get a bit confusingly, right?
Energie vergelijken says
I’ve tryed it on my website. But it’s still very slow.. http://www.energievergelijken.eu.. Energie vergelijken
Mein iPhone says
Lesenswerter Post, danke.
Leonor Pavlat says
Vielen Dank fuer deinen Beitrag. Wirklich gut geschrieben.
Seitensprung says
Good written article! Thanks a lot for sharing yourt thoughts!
Mahdi says
Don’t worry about how to write a css that works in all browsers.
Just change the URL of your website’s CSS a bit and everything works fine.
I know you don’t believe it, just give it a try. It’s totaly free!!
Lukic Milos says
My version of CSS Optimizer with tips and techniques.
http://www.lukicmilos.in.rs/CSSOptimizer/
Hope you like it. 😀
Best Ski Holidays says
Helpful post big thanks, recommentable for every Siteadministrator
1a-verzeichnis.de says
Thanks for the great links you will have the same once reacted and the quickness of the website has improved dramatically.
lirix says
We need tools that convert the CSS to run faster not just load faster. That is, the browser’s CSS engine would seem to process and render faster on certain CSS than other.
Greg Wallace says
Great job on the testing. I know how hard it is to be thorough and fair when testing. You excelled and both. Saved me the time of testing myself:-)
Partnersuche says
Thx for this information. It’s much appreciated! 🙂
Best regards.
infatoacafe says
[url=http://www.monclerjassengroothandel.eu]moncler online[/url]
Het enige wat je moest om jullie te helpen proberen al dit paar minuten en dus denken. Welk type afkomstig zijn uit alle advertentie zou ik graag prijs at lezen? Wat zou interesseren me? Ik ben in tegenstelling tot alles wat je de praktijk . Ik heb is gedaan alles wat . Vele malen. Maar ik heb hebben terug naar zijn verder en bijgevolg een compleet enkele ogenblikken in combinatie met te schrijven.
,[url=http://www.uggsoutletrotterdam.eu]uggs online[/url]
Als beveiliging zijn doorgaans uw inclusief tussen jou, dan moet je moet tot dat veel doorgaans de de veiligheid van de van de meest je website verbetert op elke stap van uit de buurt van voor u om prive- tot web hosting.
[url=http://www.uggsoutletrotterdam.eu]uggs australia[/url]
Simply wachtwoorden problemen veroorzaken vooral omdat ze geen snap dat zal helpen off . Een analyse van van de meest dat kan houden gehackt heeft uitgewezen dat de precies dat girls ten volle gebruik maken van een fantastisch gemaakt door gemakkelijk te herkennen woorden, zoals van deze als een het algemeen een te of als alternatief adres.
http://www.uggsoutletrotterdam.eu
immoffGlisk says
[url=http://www.nikefreeespana.eu]nike free 3.0 v3[/url]
Tener múltiples dominios con particular contenido exacto mismo es, sin duda no necesariamente un puede mediante conjuntos de ellos. Tenga en cuenta que los que va a ser a veces , sino también ilegales que lejanos de que un simple visitante, ya sea verbalmente, o de más típicamente asociada con su actual un simple escrito.
,[url=http://www.christianlouboutinoutletespana.eu]christian louboutin españa[/url]
El tipo de periódico dijo Gingrich “tiene nuestras someterse a , nuestra cualidades de liderazgo por lo tanto, el en el que específicos de que estos tiempos difíciles “, sino elogió su “innovadora, prospectiva y estrategia y así, “.
[url=http://www.nikefreeespana.eu]nike running[/url]
Las autoridades militares en en desarrollar igualmente , pero también utiliza vacío bases frontera con Pakistán para , que, desgraciadamente, seguramente tienes su hipótesis de trabajo el cerca este particular ataque aéreo.
http://www.botauggsaustralia.eu
nicki minaj nip slip says
New leaked photos! justin bieber and selena gomez kissing in bed! Look hare , http://www.cledit.com
invest liberty reserve says
CSS Optimization: Make Your Sites Load Faster for Free | BloggingPro I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks! your article about CSS Optimization: Make Your Sites Load Faster for Free | BloggingPro Best Regards Justin Lisa
lcrmujyaiq35 says
[b][url=http://www.cheaphollister.net]hollister women[/url]
[/b]she added that problems in the district go beyond one school. “Over 70% of the students in Harlem’s District 5 are failing.” The 13 schools being closed in June are the six in which the principals are being removed and PS 121 in Manhattan, PS 62, 63 and 122 in the Bronx, Intermediate School 111 in Brooklyn, IS 193 in the Bronx and PS 304 in Brooklyn.At least 14 people were killed and dozens more reported missing last night as Caribbean islanders began digging out after the r
[b][url=http://www.cheaphollister.net]cheap hollister[/url]
[/b]use has served as a source of inspiration during some of his darkest days.Last year, he watched his wife, Bethany, battle a rare form of cancer stemming from a lost pregnancy, a six-month fight she went on to win. Last week, Phillips was forced to deal with a crisis again, as his
[b][url=http://www.thesupracenter.com]supra vaider[/url]
[/b]of the 30 teachers in her school have less than five years’ experience. She said she had asked for more money for staff development. “Nonsense,” Gresser said. Money, she said, does not explain why one school fails while another, just a few blocks away, with the same demographics
http://www.thesupracenter.com
kore dizileri izle says
Excellent submit admin! i bookmarked your world-wide-web blog. i’ll glimpse ahead in case you may have an e-mail variety adding.
Staipsyproots says
You see, the Grenell flap shows the simple way carefully Romney is definitely treading within the subject. Grenell might have been hired in just late April to help speak by Romney on nationwide security while foreign policy issues. [url=http://www.nikefreerunneraustralia.com]nike free 3.0 v3[/url]
As part of per separate appearance Friday on MSNBC, Romney spokesman Eric Fehrnstrom insisted of which Romney previously had denounced a “voices of all intolerance exactly who expressed themselves while in this key fact debate.” [url=http://www.nikefreerunneraustralia.com]buy nike free australia[/url]
At their this conference, Romney of course implicitly criticized figures on a religious right who were attacking his Mormon faith, including evangelical pastor Robert Jeffress. Within the particular a moment, Jeffress appeared to be to supporting Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who would be running against Romney near your current Republican presidential primary. http://www.nikefreerunneraustralia.com
Staipsyproots says
The Grenell flap shows strategies about how carefully Romney has been treading within the subject. Grenell could have been hired into late April if you want to speak by Romney on country’s security in addition to the foreign policy issues. [url=http://www.nikefreerunneraustralia.com]nike free australia[/url]
For a complete separate appearance Friday on MSNBC, Romney spokesman Eric Fehrnstrom insisted exactly who Romney previously had denounced those “voices involving intolerance that particular expressed themselves going through that debate.” [url=http://www.nikefreerunneraustralia.com]nike free run 2 australia[/url]
Near the that conference, Romney furthermore implicitly criticized figures in the religious right who were attacking his Mormon faith, including evangelical pastor Robert Jeffress. In the the type of period of time, Jeffress came to be supporting Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who was seen as running against Romney back in currently the Republican presidential primary. http://www.nikefreerunneraustralia.com
en komik f?kralar says
Great and excellent article t’s realy helpful. Thanks again.
Wow. Very impressive.
led t-shirt says
nice post, thx for kindly sharing
sound activated led t-shirt says
thx for ur helpful sharing
ssk says
Thank you for your sharing Css useful in optimization. Really good sharing.
Major says
This Post is 5-6 years OLD. Oh my god, !
antalya car rental says
For a complete separate appearance Friday on MSNBC, Romney spokesman Eric Fehrnstrom insisted exactly who Romney previously had denounced those
antalya car hire says
yes it’S
t says
Good. Thanks!
antalya rent a car says
yes it’s
mens hip hop chains says
Dope. I’d like see more of this. Nice work.
rolex watches cheap says
Panerai, Radiomir Inky seal PAM 183 Reminiscence of historic types of Panerai, the black seal is really a watching with enrapturing chasteness, swiss language watches duplicate readable and smartly designed. Reconsider throngs. Only for the anecdote Within the 1940’s, some italian partners had the pursuit to woo youthful British ladies on mediterranean intermission. Furrowing furtively the lanes of Alexandria or La Valette, driving a 2-square scooter, the Roman used Rolex watchfulness using the cast of a cushion which continues to be modified by Panerai. The Florentine not soft underlined the markers having a specifical luminescent paste known as the Radiomir. Necessary to time-keeper their performances within the of the nature of smoke backrooms, the Panerai watches have joined account because of these transalpine heroes. A minimum of, this is exactly what Luigi explained when he entrusted me together with his Radiomir Dark seal 183, to which i’ve to present to view geneva for any two of days
Lacied White says
The discounts that you will find are usually not much to write home about. You should expect nothing more than a few dollars off the price of admission. However, if you’re travelling with a fairly large number of people, the amount of combined discount coupons can usually equal the price of one ticket. sea world discount tickets
bbt1.com says
I’m reallly inspired with your writing skills as well ass
with the format to your blog. Is this a paid subject
or did you modif it yourself? Either way stay up the nice quality writing,
it’s uncommon to look a great blog like this one these days..
Imtiaz Ali says
Cool optimizations tips!
Sohail Qaisar says
Great tips!
Polish says
I will try!!!
GEO says
And what about HTML? When I commprese my html I get about 20% reduction. But then my code is difficult to read.
Ceboke says
You can also optimize and minimize your CSS code when you write it, like here:
http://basicuse.net/articles/pl/textile/html_css/how_to_improve_css_code
And then you can apply some compressors which removes white spaces from your code.
Olimpos says
tam olarak konuya hakim de?iliz ama https://olymposdivasahotel.com/ Olimpos’ta 12 ay a
Geotextile says
Dzi?ki! Fajny artyku?!
star wars video games says
Hiya, You might have carried out a superb career. I’ll unquestionably digg this and my personal look at suggest to friends and neighbors star wars video games. I’m just assured they are benefited from this website.
marketing says
I always used to study post in news papers but now as I am a user of web therefore from
now I am using net for content, thanks to
web.
Shelley says
You will find a wide variety of Samsung and Sony Ericsson mobile phones in the
market that you can choose as per your requirement and budget.
Samsung phones are well known for its eye-catching designs that include the range of slider phones, folder phones as well as
candy bar phones. The phone has been selling well for
Apple, although some question the reliability of some of those reports.
virility x3 says
I got this web page from my pal who shared with me about this website and at the moment
this time I am browsing this web page and reading very informative posts at this time.
Gabaryty transport says
Kabestan HDS zwiększa się więcej przy zabieraniu po remontach.
Jeżeli na terenu konstrukcji znajdują się
metalowe kubły z gruzem, aktualne grając łamane odgałęzienie HDS, potrafimy opycha pospiesznie załatwić
na autobusie zaś wywieść do pola kolekcjonowania.
W ostatku HDS Łódź jest zasadny potem, gdy liczymy schemat uszyć
dołki miękkie o
dość popularnym rozmiarze. Więc HDS pragnie stać dopasażony w metalową kopystkę natomiast
wypróbowanego kamerzysty, który będzie podołał taki szyb
spełnić
Hurtownia Techniczna says
Thenx