Blogging Pro’s Theme Released

Second Update: We have added a Widget Ready version and we are looking for support from WordPress.com users in getting it added to the service.
Updated: We have implemented some fixes in our theme, and so if you have already downloaded the theme, we ask that you at least download a new header.php (zip/phps) file.
The below zip files have also been fixed.
We have been getting some compliments on our design here at Blogging Pro, and a few e-mails asking where they can get our theme. I have been wanting us to release a WordPress theme for a while now, and so I present to you this design, Blogging Pro’s Theme as a free to download theme.
This theme was created by Design Disease for Blogging Pro, we have made a few changes for public release though, including:
- making the site information text, rather than an image
- making the navigation text rather than images
- removing one of the Adsense spots we have on our site
- making sure the third column can be used for more than just advertising
We ask only that you keep the attribution links in the footer, and link to this post, rather than directly to the zip files, when spreading the word about this and other themes we will be providing on Blogging Pro.
The Details
This three column theme is WordPress 2.1 ready and should work just fine in WordPress 2.0.x. It has been tested on a variety of browsers, but we can’t promise that there will be no problems.
It comes in two versions, one with the big footer like Blogging Pro, that gives information on recent posts, recent comments and most commented stories, and one without the big footer, and thus no need for any plugins at all.
For the plugin required version, we have included a separate zip file that contains the three plugins needed. All three are from the talented Nick Momrik of MtDewVirus and we always recommend you get the latest version from the plugin author.
Note: If you already have Nick’s Most Commented, Recent Comments and Recent Posts plugins, you will most likely not need the plugins.zip file.
The Downloads
Blogging Pro Theme
Required Plugins
Blogging Pro Theme (no plugins needed)
Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License.
Comments
"Project-Id-Version: WordPress POT-Creation-Date: PO-Revision-Date: 2007-02-22 21:05 0800 Last-Translator: Xiaoyu Huang Language-Team: 007pig MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8 Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit X-Poedit-Country: CHINA X-Poedit-SourceCharset: utf-8 X-Poedit-Basepath: D:\\phpfiles\\wordpress Plural-Forms: nplurals=1; plural=0;"

these words apears in the head of my index, donno why 🙁

wp2.1.2
Project-Id-Version: WordPress 2.0 Report-Msgid-Bugs-To: FULL NAME POT-Creation-Date: 2004-12-21 02:45:29.728614 PO-Revision-Date: 2007-03-03 18:37 0100 Last-Translator: AmO Language-Team: French (France) MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8 Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit X-Rosetta-Version: 0.1 Plural-Forms: nplurals=2; plural=n>1 X-Poedit-Language: French X-Poedit-Country: FRANCE X-Poedit-SourceCharset: utf-8

Should I contact the WP french team or you can fix it ?

Thx guys for that amazing release !!
