Blogging Pro’s Theme Released

by 1,078 Comments

Second Update: We have added a Widget Ready version and we are looking for support from WordPress.com users in getting it added to the service.

Updated: We have implemented some fixes in our theme, and so if you have already downloaded the theme, we ask that you at least download a new header.php (zip/phps) file.

The below zip files have also been fixed.

We have been getting some compliments on our design here at Blogging Pro, and a few e-mails asking where they can get our theme. I have been wanting us to release a WordPress theme for a while now, and so I present to you this design, Blogging Pro’s Theme as a free to download theme.

This theme was created by Design Disease for Blogging Pro, we have made a few changes for public release though, including:

  • making the site information text, rather than an image
  • making the navigation text rather than images
  • removing one of the Adsense spots we have on our site
  • making sure the third column can be used for more than just advertising

We ask only that you keep the attribution links in the footer, and link to this post, rather than directly to the zip files, when spreading the word about this and other themes we will be providing on Blogging Pro.

Blogging Pro Theme

The Details
This three column theme is WordPress 2.1 ready and should work just fine in WordPress 2.0.x. It has been tested on a variety of browsers, but we can’t promise that there will be no problems.

It comes in two versions, one with the big footer like Blogging Pro, that gives information on recent posts, recent comments and most commented stories, and one without the big footer, and thus no need for any plugins at all.

For the plugin required version, we have included a separate zip file that contains the three plugins needed. All three are from the talented Nick Momrik of MtDewVirus and we always recommend you get the latest version from the plugin author.

Note: If you already have Nick’s Most Commented, Recent Comments and Recent Posts plugins, you will most likely not need the plugins.zip file.

downloadThe Downloads
Blogging Pro Theme
Required Plugins
Blogging Pro Theme (no plugins needed)

Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License.

Comments

  3. Hey thanks for releasing this theme to the public, it looks amazing. I am curious if you can tell us what font you used for your header link/image. Also is possible can you provide a .psd (photoshop file) thanks for everything.

    Ryan

    Reply

  4. I’ve liked this template since the first time I saw it. Thanks. Downloaded and ready to install.

    I have a couple of questions:

    1. Is it ok to slightly change the colors of the images & backgrounds so that my site won’t look exactly like everyone elses who puts it on their blog?

    2. Would it be ok if I ported the template over to a forum as well, so my site has a consistent look and feel.

    All attribution links would stay in place, of course. I’d just add a ‘Modded by Paul’ link next to them.

    Reply

  5. For you Paul, anything you want 🙂

    Seriously though, take it, do whatever you want with it. You may modify and use how you’d like, just please leave the attribution links in place. This goes for everybody out there.

    BTW, if this is a big enough success we’ll be releasing more, so spread the word.

    Reply

  7. Nice themes, i like the themes very well since it’s clean and tidy. Me already download it and will try out later on.

    Reply

    • Hello David,
      It is really nice to see that you are about to try it. It looks better when you try the new one. Please be specific on topic while you are blogging.

      Reply

  9. It seems to be missing 2 of the javascript files (input.js & rounded.js). Using FireBug, I notice it results in some calls to undefined or missing elements because of this.

    Reply

  13. great work, i really like this theme, but seems like it doesn’t work for me 🙁

    these words apears in the head of my index, donno why 🙁

    wp2.1.2

    Reply

  15. Freddy – Not sure where that error is coming from but it seems to be something to do with translation or something?

    List Posts – No widgets, we’ve never needed them, used them, or really liked them, sorry.

    Trevor – Those two JS files are in use in most Bloggy Network themes, but not this one. I will upload new zip files everywhere that doesn’t make reference to those two files. You can remove those lines as well.

    Reply

  25. What are the update that you have made? I have downloaded the new header file but wondering weather to download all the new files.

    Reply

    Project-Id-Version: WordPress 2.0 Report-Msgid-Bugs-To: FULL NAME POT-Creation-Date: 2004-12-21 02:45:29.728614 PO-Revision-Date: 2007-03-03 18:37 0100 Last-Translator: AmO Language-Team: French (France) MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8 Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit X-Rosetta-Version: 0.1 Plural-Forms: nplurals=2; plural=n>1 X-Poedit-Language: French X-Poedit-Country: FRANCE X-Poedit-SourceCharset: utf-8

    Should I contact the WP french team or you can fix it ?

    Thx guys for that amazing release !!

    Reply

  29. Yeah, I am not sure where those errors are coming from. Please contact the WP French team… There has to be some language issue or something with the theme…

    Reply

  32. Hie there…
    This theme is awesome, but im getting an error, even after downloading your new header.php…

    Parse error: parse error, unexpected $end in H:\Inetpub\wwwroot\bforblogs\wp-content\themes\bloggingpro_nft\header.php on line 46

    regards.
    vib.

    Reply

  35. to Fran6:

    i fixed the problem myself:

    1. open the head.php file

    2. find this part of the codes:

    3. delete the ” . __(”) ” part

    4. save

    Reply

  37. When viewing the theme in IE its aligned right and looks bad but in firefox it looks fine. You can see what i mean here: forumfame.com

    Do you know why this and how to fix it?

    Reply

  40. Hey!

    Quick question, how on earth do we get the links to be active on the category pages and archive pages?

    What I mean is, when it shows the content of a post it does not make linked text active. But when you click the post title and view the post in full, the links are then active again.

    Cheers
    David

    P.s
    I created a green version of the theme for my girlfriends blog
    http://www.EatingBritain.com 🙂

    Cheers

    Reply

  41. Hi Dave,

    This is an SEO trick we have implimented, as category and archive pages only use summaries that allow no html to be used. So links, images and other things are stripped from the summary. If you’d like to change this, then you’d have to edit index.php and replace the_exerpt with the_content.

    Very nice change. Love the green.

    Reply

  42. I downloaded and tested the non-plugin version on winxp with current versions of php5/apache/mysql and wordpress and got this error:

    Parse error: parse error, unexpected $end in C:\…\wp-content\themes\bloggingpro_nft\header.php on line 47

    The shorthand start tags on line 4 are the problem (). Not sure why shorthand tags don't work but, WordPress' coding standards notes that you should always use the long version ().

    Reply

  43. Hi,
    As I mentioned in comment 38 I’m using the theme. Still really like it. Love some of the things people have done like the green etc etc.

    Just one question, How did you go about putting your logo on??

    Reply

  47. Re: putting the logo in the header. Just go into header.php, find the div that contains the blog name and description, remove those and put an img tag in there with your logo image 🙂

    Reply

  50. I have download the themes but keep having this message

    “Parse error: parse error, unexpected $end in C:\wamp\www\wordpress\wp-content\themes\bloggingpro_nft\header.php on line 47”

    I have tried both the plugins and without plugins themes, do you have any idea why is that?

    Reply

  52. The SearchButton.png images is misaligned when viewing in IE. This occurs in the downloaded theme on your your site. How can this be fixed?

    Reply

  53. How do you fix the display in IE – the footer area wraps the last 3 letters of the copyright line… and the rounded corner by the search is not touching in IE but is in FireFox.

    Reply

  58. hi
    thanks ..

    i was searching for this .. i love this theme.. i always wanted this for my site..
    i saw it too late probably..better late than never..

    thank u .

    thanks a million 🙂

    Reply

  60. Hi all,

    New to blogging and trying to setup a new blog for parents using the Bloggerpro theme (thanks guys its brilliant)

    Anyone know if you can use a threaded comments plugin for blogginpro theme on WP 2.1? We have tried Brians Nested Comments and YATCP but they dont seem to work properly and also destroy some elements of the theme/ layout.

    Also having major trouble getting mybloglog avatars to display in posts and in the ‘recent readers’ column.

    Advice would be most welcome on any of these issues especially threaded comments since it adds such a great dimension to the blog.

    Thanks! 🙂

    Reply

  61. Thanks for the great theme. I am now using it in my blog: krizdabz.id.lv. I come from a small country near the Baltic sea – Latvia and this year me and my blogger friends made up a local 1 May Reboot party. I was searching for a nice theme for a long time and finally found BloggingPro theme. Thanks for the work! Good luck!

    Reply

  62. hi, I like the theme very much , but it doesn’t work in Chinese , it will be distortion when you view the blog . I don’t know why ,I hope you can solve
    the problem, and I want to use it as quickly as I can.

    Reply

  63. Hi!
    I love this them and i’m testing it to use in my new version of blog: i have to move to wordpress…
    I don’t know if i can ask it, but is very important for me know this: is it possible, when i’m searching for categories, to see the complete post list, and not a list with only the header and few words without any image?
    Thank you very much from Italy ; )

    Reply

  65. I love this theme, but when I use it none of my stat counters seem to work.

    Is anyone else experiencing this?

    Is there a fix?

    Thanks

    Reply

  66. This error apear when y tray post a comment:

    WP_User Object ( [data] => [ID] => 0 [id] => 0 [caps] => Array ( ) [cap_key] => [roles] => Array ( ) [allcaps] => Array ( ) ) Please enter the authentication code.

    Reply

  67. I’ve just started using this theme on my blog. Thanks for making it available!

    I had a question about logos. I went into the header and changed it to show the logo instead of text, but the logo only shows up on the main index page, not on other pages or single posts.

    Am I missing something in the header that I need to change?

    Jay

    Reply

  68. I can’t get the recent entries, comments and most commented items to show up in the footer area even tho I acitvated the plugins. Is there anything else I need to do besides activating them?

    Reply

  69. Never mind, ignore my comment above. I didn’t realize that the code was commented out by default and that I had to uncomment it.

    Reply

  73. Hi, downloads for bloggingpro theme doesnt work… can you try to fix it? i love this theme

    Reply

  77. Thanks for the wonderful theme. I was doubtful about whether to use the wordpress or not, but after this one I think I’ll give a try.

    I wonder if the “recent entries” which is displayed in the big footer, can be displayed anywhere else on the page. In the right column for example..

    Thanks in advance..

    Reply

  78. love this theme… Anyone found a solution to fixing that corner image in IE (to the right of the search box)?

    Reply

  79. This is a great theme. I wanted to use at my site but somehow I am facing difficulty at the home page. Both the sidebar slips at the bottom.

    However, when I click at any other page, or any other post etc. The sidebars are displayed properly. Any help is greatly appreciated.

    Regards,OP

    Reply

  85. It is so generous from blogging for blogging pro to be sharing this excellent Theme. I have installed it on my blog – it now look so Great !
    How can we use the footer as with bloggingpro original theme?

    Reply

  88. How can the theme be modified so on the second page the articles are displayed in full, with pics, just like on the home page?

    Reply

  92. I am interested in the topics discussed but have been feeling a little
    intimidated by the thought of the work. I wish I would’ve known about this sooner.

    Reply

  93. I still found error in style.css

    In images folder there is no RelatedPostsLi.png but in style.css required RelatedPostsLi.png for .RelatedPosts li

    Reply

  94. Your theme is light, clean and functional. I look forward to trying it on a test sight later today.

    Thanks for releasing it.

    Reply

  98. Hi,
    How do you get this theme workjing with Share This plugin? When I install share this the pop up comes below the footer

    Reply

  103. Thank you for releasing great theme!
    It takes long time to modify the theme for me,
    but I really enjoy it.
    Again, thanks a lot!!!

    Reply

  163. Great theme, I love it! Quick question, in Safari and Firefox it looks great, but in IE the sidebar gets aligned to the bottom somehow … any way to fix? Thanks for the great theme!

    Reply

  164. I think a balance between Marketplace and your own site will be the key. But no details about WP Marketplace have been revealed yet? So it might not even be possible to link back to your site

    Reply

  165. Hey there!

    I love your theme – it is great!

    But I have one question: Is there a way to change that on page2 (and on all later pages) not just a summary but the whole posts are shown?

    Thanks a lot and keep up the good work!

    Reply

  172. Thank for this theme. I like it for it’s simple and original design.
    I have been using it in my blog and think it is one of the best free themes out there.
    Thanks again.

    Reply

  179. Iam using your theme now. Why cant you solve the search button problem on IE and Safari?? And another problem too: in Safari I only can see the name of the first commentator, all the rest are invisible always. Can you solve this?

    Reply

  199. Wow Justin this theme is excellent! As much as I love your Visionary theme, I may just have to switch over to this new one…

    Reply

  207. not working for me,syntax error header.php on line 45

    i change header file but again same error

    Reply

  215. Hi,
    Can you please tell me how can I remove the Search Field from the top right of the theme and insert a 468×60 banner just right to the Blog’s H1 Title?

    Reply

  217. In the Widget Ready Version i dont have the “recent comments”, “recent entries” and “most commented” boxes. Why?

    Reply

  219. Very nice theme. In fact, I think I still prefer it to the current theme you’ve got : but that might just be a subjective thing. I suppose that when you release a theme to wordpress, you’re going to have to change your own website because people will think you’ve just used some wordpress theme (even though you were the author!) Funny how that works, eh? Anyway, great theme – will definitely consider using it.

    Reply

  241. Hi, I have one more major issue which seem to be on every blogging pro theme on the web even the blogging pro website itself.
    In IE 6 the sidebar appears at the bottom of the page rather than at the top like it is supposed to.

    Can you please help me out with what might be wrong with it.
    Thank you.

    http://www.vtualerts.com check it out in IE. ( Sidebar at the bottom!! )

    Reply

  269. I’ve liked this template since the first time I saw it. Thanks. Downloaded and ready to install.

    I have a couple of questions:

    1. Is it ok to slightly change the colors of the images & backgrounds so that my site won’t look exactly like everyone elses who puts it on their blog?

    2. Would it be ok if I ported the template over to a forum as well, so my site has a consistent look and feel.

    All attribution links would stay in place, of course. I’d just add a ‘Modded by Paul’ link next to them.

    Reply

  273. Great Theme for wordpress indeed, i’m using this theme for my 2 blogs now and i can still use it to another 2 of my blogs !

    I just love this theme, attractive and decent 🙂

    Thanks for the theme

    Reply

  288. I installed a similar theme a few weeks ago on my blog, but this Theme is better than my old.
    Big thanks for it, I will install it in a few days on one of my blogs

    Reply

    Reply

  298. I love free wordpress themes, and guess what? They’re using a free WordPress Theme. It’s cool. The Internet is all about getting more people involved in the things that matter

    Reply

  300. installed a similar theme a few weeks ago on my blog, but this Theme is better than my old.
    Big thanks for it, I will install it in a few days on one of my blogs

    Reply

  304. I’ve noticed that the liberal media and GW proponents are cooling it on using the words “global warming.” The words of choice are now “global climate change.” Can you say, CYA?!

    Reply

  321. It seems to be missing 2 of the javascript files (input.js & rounded.js). Using FireBug, I notice it results in some calls to undefined or missing elements because of this.

    Reply

  Thanks for this lovely theme

    * Project-Id-Version: WordPress 2.6 Report-Msgid-Bugs-To: wp-polyglots@lists.automattic.com POT-Creation-Date: 2008-12-11 00:56 0000 PO-Revision-Date: 2008-12-11 10:52 0100 Last-Translator: Xavier Borderie Language-Team: WordPress-Francophone (www.http://wordpress-fr.net/) MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8 Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit X-Rosetta-Version: 0.1 X-Poedit-Country: FRANCE X-Poedit-SourceCharset: utf-8 X-Poedit-KeywordsList: _e;_c;__ X-Poedit-Basepath: . Plural-Forms: nplurals=2; plural=n>1 X-Poedit-Language: French
    o À propos

    Search

    Reply

  391. Thankyou for listing this theme. As mentioned in my e-mail to you, I am more than happy to feature this theme on my website. You should be proud of this theme, its one of the best structured themes I have seen in some time.

    Reply

  393. Hi!

    Excellent Theme!

    I’m having a problem with The “Google Syntax Highlighter for WordPress” Plug-in. It’s not working. Have you any clue?

    Reply

  397. Thanks for the template. After long hours of searching for the right template for my blog, I have finally found the best one.

    Again, thank you!
    🙂

    Reply

  398. HELP!!!
    This is an excellent theme but I can’t get it working. I keep getting the following error

    Parse error: parse error in C:\wamp\www\wordpress\wp-content\themes\bloggingpro_nft\header.php on line 47

    Any advice would be much appreciated.

    Thanks

    Ron

    Reply

  403. I am getting this error…

    Parse error: syntax error, unexpected $end in wp-content\themes\bloggingpro_nft\header.php on line 47

    Reply

  405. I have a problem with the theme > the pages (like About page, etc) I’ve created don’t show the comments even if I check the option allow comments on this page. Is there a solution?

    Help me!

    Reply

  408. Nice color scheme. I like sites with orange and blue they look so fresh and natural…

    Reply

  414. Very nice theme from very few professional looking wordpress themes. I will inform my site visitors about this theme.

    Reply

  415. Very nice theme from a list of few professional looking wordpress theme available. I will surely suggest it to my site visitors.

  423. hi just a question i’ve seen same there here > smashingmagazine.com/2008/01/08/100-excellent-free-high-quality-wordpress-themes

    but they both don’t look same, i want to make it look like this, is this possible?

    Reply

  427. I would like to say thank you to author of these articles on this site. I read all of these articles and i need to read some new articles. I’ve watched a video on youtube about this topic for now and i loved it. Also it is one of the rarely topic on this site.

    Reply

  430. Hi, can anyone help with translation of this theme. I do like this and need the russian translation. pls let me know if You know any website.

    Thanks.

    Reply

  432. That is to be expected in a long-term, high-risk project like ours. So, we turned to the blogging community for help – and got it! We have published our problems, and the community responded with results

    Reply

  437. I recently came across your blog and have been reading along. I thought I would leave my first comment. I dont know what to say except that I have enjoyed.

    Thank you for your work !

    Novie

    Reply

  448. Hello,

    I like the new them and may consider using it for a number of mini sites targeting adsense as the main revenue source.

    Keep up the good work

    Reply

  455. Hi, does bloggingpro sell exclusive designs? I am in need of an exclusive design for my blog. Thanks for the reply.

    Reply

  456. Armen,
    I know my comment is late – but I like the second one as well. I think new visitors will be looking at the top for your blog info.
    As for the colors, I found them a bit too bright.
    Can’t wait to see the new outfit!

    Reply

  458. I don’t like the look of this one. Do you have any other to offer? ‘coz I did like the ‘few changes’ you mentioned.

    Daniel

    Reply

  461. i just discovered, there are now current new set ups and designs for blogs available on wordpress.com, this is cool.

    daniel
    new jersey podiatrist

    Reply

  463. Hello, I like the look of the theme and thanks for giving it away free

    but I am getting the following error when I try to modify the widgets The theme you are currently using isn’t widget-aware, meaning that it has no sidebars that you are able to change. For information on making your theme widget-aware, please follow these instructions.

    Reply

  488. Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your post is simply nice and i can assume youre an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.

    Reply

  493. It comes in two versions, one with the big footer like Blogging Pro, that gives information on recent posts, recent comments and most commented stories, and one without the big footer, and thus no need for any plugins at all.

    Reply

  495. Recent comments and most commented stories, and one without the big footer, and thus no need for any plugins at all.

    Reply

  496. Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your post is simply nice and i can assume youre an expert on this subject. Thanks. It is really nice of you to share this

    Reply

  500. Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your post is simply nice and i can assume youre an expert on this subject. Thanks. It is really nice of you to share this

    Reply

  536. I seldom put opinions, however I looked through quite a number
    of commentary here at BloggingProBlogging Pro’s Theme Released | BloggingPro and had several questions for you if
    you do not mind. Might it be just me or are some of
    these comments appear as if they are provided by really ignorant visitors?
    As well, when you are publishing on some additional internet sites, I would like to keep up
    with you. Can you put up a list of all of your social networking sites such as your linkedin details, Facebook url page
    or twitter feed?

    Reply

  538. My spouse and i very believe your own personal solution, the idea make sense the desire will come ture not a while. thanks a lot!let me show to my local freinds inside twitter.

    Reply

  540. When someone writes an paragraph he/she keeps the image of a user
    in his/her brain that how a user can be aware of it.

    Thus that’s why this article is perfect. Thanks!

    Reply

  542. Hi! I’ve been reading your web site for a long time
    now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a
    shout out from Atascocita Tx! Just wanted to say keep
    up the good work!

    Reply

  543. Hey there I am so happy I found your weblog, I really found
    you by mistake, while I was looking on Google for something else, Nonetheless
    I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a fantastic post and a all round interesting blog
    (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the minute
    but I have saved it and also added in your RSS
    feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep
    up the fantastic job.

    Reply

  544. Thanks on your marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you can be a
    great author. I will make sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back later on.

    I want to encourage yourself to continue your great writing, have a
    nice morning!

    Reply

  545. I love this theme, although I think they need to update it to fit WordPress 8.1…a few bugs here and there. Definitely a great post and coverage on this theme though, thanks!

    Reply

  551. I really like your theme, I might just have to use it on my bmw site. Anyways, I was just wondering how this works on the newest version of WordPress 3.9?

    Reply

  554. I do consider all of the concepts you’ve presented for your post.
    They’re really convincing and can certainly
    work. Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for beginners.
    May you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the
    post.

    Reply

