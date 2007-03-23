Widget Ready Blogging Pro Theme

If you are a fan of WordPress Widgets from Automattic, and were disappointed that we didn’t include Widget support for the Blogging Pro theme, you are in luck, as we have decided to release a Widget Ready version.

We have made it so both sidebars, and the footer area are enabled so that you can add widgets all over the place.

We have already had more than 1500 downloads of the Blogging Pro theme from the great readers and supporters of Blogging Pro and it has been less than 48 hours since it was released.

The addition of Widgets was also in hopes to appease the WordPress.com administrators, as we are hoping to see our theme added to their ranks, but it will take WordPress.com users requesting this theme for it to be added.

Reading up on how to get a theme added to WordPress.com, I found out that you have to ask for it in their Ideas forum, and so we have created a thread there in hopes that you’ll leave a comment showing your support for the addition of this theme to WordPress.com.

Download Blogging Pro Theme Widget Ready Version

Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License.

  2. great job!~ thx for sharing this, but here i got another problem after using this amzing theme

    everything looks perfect in the first page of my website (main page, the index.htm), but when i click ” Previous Entries ” to enter the second page ( for example, http://xxx/page/2/ ), all the html codes went out, the contents of every post stick together, the color of the words, the images, the url link… everything is gone

    is there any chances or ways to fix it? thx~

    /freddy

    Reply

  3. Wow, a widgetized version. Great, thanks!

    I need help though. How do I use put my own custom graphic logo under the main menu instead of the text of my blog’s title and description?

    Reply

  4. Hie there…

    Thanks for this great release…i hav already started using your theme for one of my blog network…now i’ll hav to update that:)

    regards.
    vib.

    Reply

  5. Hi, I just installed the new BP theme that is WR and there are a couple of issues. One I don’t see any new widgets in my admin panel, shouldn’t they show up in presentation sublinks?

    Also, the footer doesn’t seem to be working properly. It’s not displaying any of the recent comments or posts or anything.

    Is it just me?

    Reply

  7. I am now using Bosco, but this author is lazy and will not support me or answer my questions! I saw this blogging pro theme and I wanted to use if for myself! Is there any possibility that I can use exactly like the one that I see in this blogging pro homepage? I am not expert in html! Atleast please tell me the code for 728×90 ads and RSS area! Thanks.

    Reply

  8. Thanks David, I will check that. Would that also be the issue with the footer not showing the recent entries, recent comments and most commented?

    and one more thing, not to sound too greedy but what are the chances you will be releasing the PSD’s for this theme? That would be a great way to give me a nice layout but with the ability to customize the look a little more.

    Reply

  9. James – If you want the version with the footer stuff and no widgets, we do have a plugin required version and the plugins needed file you can download and get running, but Widgets should allow you to do recent posts and whatnot in the footer.

    As for the PSD. I don’t think that’s likely, sorry.

    D4W50N – If you view – source Blogging Pro, you will see the code for the 728×90 ad area and RSS area. It’s pretty easy to find. (Others already have as well…lol.)

    Reply

  10. Fantastic theme, thanks very much for sharing! I have implemented it for my site with a few minor tweaks to make it a little more B&W:

    http://la.foodblogging.com

    I also switched the search function to use google’s coop engine.

    Again, great stuff, thanks!

    Reply

  11. Thanks David! Actually I did view the source and copied them, but it`s alignment is not in the center, and it looked weird, I will still try my best, anyway. Also I am looking for the logo for my blog! After I have created the logo, I will finally use your theme! Thanks again.

    Reply

  13. Thank you for creating this awesome looking yet light theme.
    I was working on my blog using a another theme but blogging pro theme cateched my eye and now I’m using it for my site.

    I want to find out something about your theme. What is the modification that I need to do to get the Category page to list out all of the posts under the category (just like how http://www.bloggingpro.com does it.)?

    Currently, on my site (using bloggingpro theme) the category page only list out one post with the link to previous or next post at the bottom. I would appreciate your help.

    Thank you for a wonderful theme,
    Pavarolar

    Reply

  18. when I installed the theme I noticed that it doesn’t display the “previous entry” link at all… I checked my page source and the php that generates it seems to disappear! can somebody help me with this?!

    Reply

  20. David/Adam,

    I found the same thing with my installation of the theme. I’ve tried all three different (latest) versions of the theme with nothing getting that stinking Previous/Next link set to show up. I really don’t want to dig into and debug the core code, because I can’t imagine that being the problem…

    Maybe a plugin is hijacking it… I’ll report back if I find anything, but I’d appreciate the same from anyone else who finds the problem.

    Thanks.

    Reply

  23. hi
    i am using your theme but i want to use this theme with widgets so i downloaded new theme but i did not do this.
    what will i do ?

    before the downloaded must i downloaded widgets plugin and i must active this plugins ? or only i must downloaded Download Blogging Pro Theme Widget Ready Version ,

    secondly i try to this one , i downloaded new theme and widgets plugins and i actived them but when i use the widgets ” wp_deregister_script( ‘scriptaculous-root’ ); ” this linw is seeing error.

    what can i do . thanks.

    Reply

  24. Anyone know the easiest way to change the colors of the theme? I’m guessing you have to play around with the .php files a bit. Thanks in advance.

    Reply

  28. Hello, I’ve installed this theme and it works perfectly. Many thanks for sharing. One question though. I’ve noticed that the nav bar along the top of the page is missing the rollover javascript as seen on your site. Was this intentional? Can you give me any pointers for reinstating it? Thanks again.

    Reply

  29. Bulent, yeah, we decided not to include the images, and javascript for the header navigation because we didn’t want to limit people to using just “our” pages.

    Reply

  33. I couldn’t download, the widget ready theme, download link doesn’t look its working, is there a problem, or is there a problem with my browsers?

    Reply

  34. Yea true download link for widget ready theme not working, url keeps redirecting. Another thing how do you get the plugins for recent comments etc to work within the footer. Some proper instructions on how to use this theme would be nice.

    Reply

  36. I found the search feature is a bit flawed. Entering a search term produces a list of posts with the “previous entries” link at the bottom of the page. Clicking this link does not take to more results of the search, but to the page 2 of the latest posts. Can this be corrected?

    Reply

  38. Would you please give me your version of BloggingPro, the one with adsense and RSS-feeds buttons. Or show how to built-in the adsense in the available template..

    Thanks a lot!

    Reply

  40. Hi David,
    I installed the latest widget ready blogging pro theme for my one of the blogs and it looks great!
    I have one issue that the ‘Search’ option seems to be not working for my blog. Can you please figure out what could be the possible reason?

    Reply

  41. I love this theme and use it for about 3 months, but I wanted to use main column in the center and now I am using my own modified theme. Thanks for the amazing them for about 3 months.

    Reply

  43. Hello, I’m an italian blogger. I’ve installed this theme and I’ve added the time of the post. It works… thanks

    Reply

  44. Hi

    Love your theme, thanks.

    I had the widgets dragging and dropping but they have suddenly stopped. I have reinstalled the theme but still having issues. (also tried on different browsers and different machines but still same issue)

    Appreciate if someone could point me in the right direction

    Thanks

    Mike

    Reply

  46. I was just now wanting to add mybloglog widget and was bummed that I couldn’t but I see you’ve already updated the theme while I wasn’t looking.

    Great job!

    Reply

  47. why does this code appears in my webpage… i can’t use this theme because of it…

    Project-Id-Version: WordPress 2.3 es POT-Creation-Date: 2005-10-05 22:49 0200 PO-Revision-Date: 2007-09-13 22:32-0400 Last-Translator: Alex Language-Team: AlexSEO MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8 Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit X-Poedit-SourceCharset: utf-8 X-Poedit-KeywordsList: __;_e;__ngettext:1,2 X-Poedit-Basepath: c:\\repo\\wordpress\\trunk X-Poedit-Language: Spanish X-Poedit-Country: VENEZUELA Plural-Forms: nplurals=2; plural=n !=1; X-Poedit-SearchPath-0: .

    Reply

  48. Love the theme, but I would like to change the blue color of the bar across the top that encases the search box. Can you give me a clue. I don’t mind getting into the css. Or is it an image? How do I go about changing that?

    Thanks

    Chris

    Reply

  52. many thanks for this awesome theme, it took me only half an hour to configure it to my needs. thank you very much.

    Reply

  54. Hi,

    very nice theme but same situation as in comment #71:

    The theme shows this code:
    Project-Id-Version: WordPress (de_DE) POT-Creation-Date: 2006-01-03 09:54 0200 PO-Revision-Date: 2007-10-30 13:23 0100 Last-Translator: Olaf A. Schmmitz Language-Team: Olaf A. Schmitz MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8 Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit Plural-Forms: nplurals=2; plural=n != 1; X-Poedit-Language: German X-Poedit-Country: GERMANY X-Poedit-SourceCharset: utf-8 X-Poedit-KeywordsList: __;_e X-Poedit-Basepath: C:\Stuff\Webwork\wordpress-deutschland.org\—Sprachdatei\wordpress-svn X-Poedit-SearchPath-0: .

    … if the de_DE.mo language file is available. Is there a way to suppress this code WITHOUT deleting the language file? I can’t find a hint in the header.php, please help.

    emeff

    Reply

  55. The “Project-Id-Version: WordPress (de_DE) POT-Creation-Date…” error is due to traduction file for wordpresss.

    Only you have to return the default configuration in “wp-config.php” I mean…

    define (‘WPLANG’, ‘xx_XX’);

    You have to change it to

    define (‘WPLANG’, ”);

    I hope this help you.

    Please sorry for my english.

    Reply

  57. Same prob as in comment 10: the footer doesn’t show the commentators, latest entries…

    I am running WP 2.3.1 so the WordPress Widget plugin shouldn’t be installed by me, should it?

    Reply

  58. I am glad you decided to make it widget ready. I looked at this a while back and now I am going to download. Thanks!

    Reply

  59. I have installed ur widget based theme. It is great but posts having images it displays code instead of image. It shows correctly in single page view but not of main page. Please solve.

    Reply

  63. the day i saw this template it just made me crazy but i am unable to use this template. i am getting the error

    Parse error: parse error, unexpected $end in E:\php\wamp\www\wordpress\wp-content\themes\bloggingpro_wr\header.php on line 49

    please help me if someone faced and solved this error

    Reply

  65. Just tried the theme out, and didn’t get the same error.

    Did you edit the header file in some way? Or are you using some plugins that use wp_head()?

    Reply

  67. I will be spending the second half of this month updating all the themes that Splashpress Media manages to make sure they are 100% with WordPress 2.5 (if that is the issue).

    Keep an eye out on Blogging Pro for an update.

    Reply

  70. Hi I tested blogging pro theme with wamp server and I had the same problem with the header. I hope that the new version will solve this problem! are there any news about updates?
    bye

    Reply

  71. Parse error: parse error, unexpected $end in E:\php\wamp\www\wordpress\wp-content\themes\bloggingpro_wr\header.php on line 49

    please help me if someone faced and solved this error

    please help me

    Reply

  75. Cant see the “recent entries” boxes in the footer in the widget ready Version. Plugins are all activated. Why?

    Reply

  78. About the “E:\php\wamp\www\wordpress\wp-content\themes\bloggingpro_wr\header.php on line 49” error, here is a fix:

    Goto theme editor and open header.php.

    Replace … with this:

    That would do the trick!

    Reply

  79. Oops, the code didn’t show. Ill try again…

    Goto theme editor and open header.php.

    Replace everthing beteween the title tags [sourcecode language=’html’]…[/sourcecode] with this:

    [sourcecode language=’php’][/sourcecode]

    That would do the trick!

    Reply

  80. I may have accidentally deleted some code on my single post (single.php). Now my single posts are all messed up. Can you tell me what the code should look like so i can set it back to normal?

    thanks,
    eric

    Reply

  82. Can you please tell me how to add the Adsense and subscription buttons back at the top of the page? That was one of the things that I liked best about this theme, but I see that you have removed it.

    Reply

  84. @ joel I didn’t find your code between the title tags . in the header php I have : ” ” ?php if ( is_home() ) { ?>  by <? bloginfo(‘name’); } ?” inside

    Reply

  86. Hello,

    I just installed the theme here, localy, but I have an error at the top links (pages). Look:

    # Project-Id-Version: WordPress 2.6.2 Report-Msgid-Bugs-To: wp-polyglots@lists.automattic.com POT-Creation-Date: 2008-03-29 18:27 0200 PO-Revision-Date: 2008-09-09 09:57-0300 Last-Translator: Cátia Kitahara Language-Team: WordPress-BR MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8 Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit Plural-Forms: nplurals=2; plural=n != 1; X-Poedit-Language: Portuguese X-Poedit-Country: BRAZIL X-Poedit-SourceCharset: utf-8

    Can you help me, please? What does it means? How can I fix that? I’m using the last wordpress brazilian portuguese

    Reply

  92. Help Please !!
    FYI I’m using this theme now.
    Could you help me on how to add
    code to make RSS 3 button up there + adsense code ads at the left..??

    I headache to find this info. Your help is highly appreciate!!

    Thanks in advance

    Reply

  105. Hi but I find the links you provided are no follow while the previous version of theme which is not widget ready has do follow links. Kindly help me how to make them do follow,

    Reply

  106. Hey there! Thanks for the great theme. I’ll be bookmarking this page and passing it onto my friends too. Keep writing, cheers!

    Reply

    Reply

  120. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.

    Reply

  128. Hi Guys, when we install the plugins we get a 404 error on the page. We host with HostGator and they say it’s a plugin issue but I am not convinced – can you link me up to any support pages or where we can get some more info?

    Reply

  129. Well, wordpress is undoubtedly a very much prominent platform around the world and the role of themes and plugins is also vital. The post shares good information about a nice plugin. I will surely try this once.

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

