Widget Ready Blogging Pro Theme

If you are a fan of WordPress Widgets from Automattic, and were disappointed that we didn’t include Widget support for the Blogging Pro theme, you are in luck, as we have decided to release a Widget Ready version.
We have made it so both sidebars, and the footer area are enabled so that you can add widgets all over the place.
We have already had more than 1500 downloads of the Blogging Pro theme from the great readers and supporters of Blogging Pro and it has been less than 48 hours since it was released.
The addition of Widgets was also in hopes to appease the WordPress.com administrators, as we are hoping to see our theme added to their ranks, but it will take WordPress.com users requesting this theme for it to be added.
Reading up on how to get a theme added to WordPress.com, I found out that you have to ask for it in their Ideas forum, and so we have created a thread there in hopes that you’ll leave a comment showing your support for the addition of this theme to WordPress.com.
Download Blogging Pro Theme Widget Ready Version
Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License.
Comments
Ashish Mohta says
Great.I was looking forward for this.
freddy says
great job!~ thx for sharing this, but here i got another problem after using this amzing theme
everything looks perfect in the first page of my website (main page, the index.htm), but when i click ” Previous Entries ” to enter the second page ( for example, http://xxx/page/2/ ), all the html codes went out, the contents of every post stick together, the color of the words, the images, the url link… everything is gone
is there any chances or ways to fix it? thx~
/freddy
jhay says
Wow, a widgetized version. Great, thanks!
I need help though. How do I use put my own custom graphic logo under the main menu instead of the text of my blog’s title and description?
vibhash says
Hie there…
Thanks for this great release…i hav already started using your theme for one of my blog network…now i’ll hav to update that:)
regards.
vib.
James says
Hi, I just installed the new BP theme that is WR and there are a couple of issues. One I don’t see any new widgets in my admin panel, shouldn’t they show up in presentation sublinks?
Also, the footer doesn’t seem to be working properly. It’s not displaying any of the recent comments or posts or anything.
Is it just me?
David Peralty says
James – Do you have the WordPress Widgets plugin uploaded and activated?
istanbul travestileri says
very nice theme
D4W50N says
I am now using Bosco, but this author is lazy and will not support me or answer my questions! I saw this blogging pro theme and I wanted to use if for myself! Is there any possibility that I can use exactly like the one that I see in this blogging pro homepage? I am not expert in html! Atleast please tell me the code for 728×90 ads and RSS area! Thanks.
James says
Thanks David, I will check that. Would that also be the issue with the footer not showing the recent entries, recent comments and most commented?
and one more thing, not to sound too greedy but what are the chances you will be releasing the PSD’s for this theme? That would be a great way to give me a nice layout but with the ability to customize the look a little more.
David Peralty says
James – If you want the version with the footer stuff and no widgets, we do have a plugin required version and the plugins needed file you can download and get running, but Widgets should allow you to do recent posts and whatnot in the footer.
As for the PSD. I don’t think that’s likely, sorry.
D4W50N – If you view – source Blogging Pro, you will see the code for the 728×90 ad area and RSS area. It’s pretty easy to find. (Others already have as well…lol.)
Jonah says
Fantastic theme, thanks very much for sharing! I have implemented it for my site with a few minor tweaks to make it a little more B&W:
http://la.foodblogging.com
I also switched the search function to use google’s coop engine.
Again, great stuff, thanks!
D4W50N says
Thanks David! Actually I did view the source and copied them, but it`s alignment is not in the center, and it looked weird, I will still try my best, anyway. Also I am looking for the logo for my blog! After I have created the logo, I will finally use your theme! Thanks again.
fluxsoap says
how about IE and FF search button hack??? how to deal in auto mode? 🙁
Pavarolar says
Thank you for creating this awesome looking yet light theme.
I was working on my blog using a another theme but blogging pro theme cateched my eye and now I’m using it for my site.
I want to find out something about your theme. What is the modification that I need to do to get the Category page to list out all of the posts under the category (just like how http://www.bloggingpro.com does it.)?
Currently, on my site (using bloggingpro theme) the category page only list out one post with the link to previous or next post at the bottom. I would appreciate your help.
Thank you for a wonderful theme,
Pavarolar
Richard says
footer.php have missing . That’s why some plugin like snap preview did not work.
Richard says
php wp_footer();
Friedbeef says
This looks sensational!
Sharique says
Having in the header.php and in the footer.php can make many plugins work.
Adam says
when I installed the theme I noticed that it doesn’t display the “previous entry” link at all… I checked my page source and the php that generates it seems to disappear! can somebody help me with this?!
David Peralty says
Hi Adam, you should be able to re-download the theme and re-upload it to get back that feature or take a look at:
http://codex.wordpress.org/Next_and_Previous_Links
nate says
David/Adam,
I found the same thing with my installation of the theme. I’ve tried all three different (latest) versions of the theme with nothing getting that stinking Previous/Next link set to show up. I really don’t want to dig into and debug the core code, because I can’t imagine that being the problem…
Maybe a plugin is hijacking it… I’ll report back if I find anything, but I’d appreciate the same from anyone else who finds the problem.
Thanks.
mpsm says
thnx for this awesome theme
Bob says
Is it possible to allow comments to page with the Blogging Pro theme?
Thanks!
Bob
amarat says
hi
i am using your theme but i want to use this theme with widgets so i downloaded new theme but i did not do this.
what will i do ?
before the downloaded must i downloaded widgets plugin and i must active this plugins ? or only i must downloaded Download Blogging Pro Theme Widget Ready Version ,
secondly i try to this one , i downloaded new theme and widgets plugins and i actived them but when i use the widgets ” wp_deregister_script( ‘scriptaculous-root’ ); ” this linw is seeing error.
what can i do . thanks.
Chris says
Anyone know the easiest way to change the colors of the theme? I’m guessing you have to play around with the .php files a bit. Thanks in advance.
David Peralty says
Actually Chris, you’ll need an image editor, and to understand CSS. 🙂
Wawan says
thanks for nice theme, now i’m use it in my web
istanbul travesti says
yes i m 🙂
DevDebate says
Thanks for releasing your theme to everyone, its nice theme and I have started using it at http://www.devdebate.com
Bulent says
Hello, I’ve installed this theme and it works perfectly. Many thanks for sharing. One question though. I’ve noticed that the nav bar along the top of the page is missing the rollover javascript as seen on your site. Was this intentional? Can you give me any pointers for reinstating it? Thanks again.
David Peralty says
Bulent, yeah, we decided not to include the images, and javascript for the header navigation because we didn’t want to limit people to using just “our” pages.
albin says
great theme but download link don’t work… can you help me?
Jack says
yes, link don’t work 🙁
T Sebastian says
For some weird reason, I cannot get the download to work. It keeps sending me back to a page on the site. Any help?
Ahmet says
I couldn’t download, the widget ready theme, download link doesn’t look its working, is there a problem, or is there a problem with my browsers?
Tim says
Yea true download link for widget ready theme not working, url keeps redirecting. Another thing how do you get the plugins for recent comments etc to work within the footer. Some proper instructions on how to use this theme would be nice.
David Peralty says
Fixed guys. As for the plugins, you can find details about them on the plugin authors page.
oz says
I found the search feature is a bit flawed. Entering a search term produces a list of posts with the “previous entries” link at the bottom of the page. Clicking this link does not take to more results of the search, but to the page 2 of the latest posts. Can this be corrected?
Freshwap says
Thanks for releasing your theme to everyone keep is up and make more..
rever says
Would you please give me your version of BloggingPro, the one with adsense and RSS-feeds buttons. Or show how to built-in the adsense in the available template..
Thanks a lot!
ツ NiceFace says
me encanta el theme
i luv the theme!!
Vijay says
Hi David,
I installed the latest widget ready blogging pro theme for my one of the blogs and it looks great!
I have one issue that the ‘Search’ option seems to be not working for my blog. Can you please figure out what could be the possible reason?
D4W50N says
I love this theme and use it for about 3 months, but I wanted to use main column in the center and now I am using my own modified theme. Thanks for the amazing them for about 3 months.
Vincent says
Just found this theme, looks really really good. Very professional. Plan to use it for my new blog.
Classymodel says
Notice that this example is a little different.Jane, it will have a look at my blog.Thanks
flesc says
Hello, I’m an italian blogger. I’ve installed this theme and I’ve added the time of the post. It works… thanks
Mike says
Hi
Love your theme, thanks.
I had the widgets dragging and dropping but they have suddenly stopped. I have reinstalled the theme but still having issues. (also tried on different browsers and different machines but still same issue)
Appreciate if someone could point me in the right direction
Thanks
Mike
tubemix says
ilove your theme, thank yo for the .wr!
adam says
I was just now wanting to add mybloglog widget and was bummed that I couldn’t but I see you’ve already updated the theme while I wasn’t looking.
Great job!
dem says
why does this code appears in my webpage… i can’t use this theme because of it…
Project-Id-Version: WordPress 2.3 es POT-Creation-Date: 2005-10-05 22:49 0200 PO-Revision-Date: 2007-09-13 22:32-0400 Last-Translator: Alex Language-Team: AlexSEO MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8 Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit X-Poedit-SourceCharset: utf-8 X-Poedit-KeywordsList: __;_e;__ngettext:1,2 X-Poedit-Basepath: c:\\repo\\wordpress\\trunk X-Poedit-Language: Spanish X-Poedit-Country: VENEZUELA Plural-Forms: nplurals=2; plural=n !=1; X-Poedit-SearchPath-0: .
Chris Melton says
Love the theme, but I would like to change the blue color of the bar across the top that encases the search box. Can you give me a clue. I don’t mind getting into the css. Or is it an image? How do I go about changing that?
Thanks
Chris
Liski says
How can I incorprate my logo on the header?
zinh says
Nice theme! Can we have this one update for WordPress 2.3? Thanks!
Zaidimai says
Ricard:
php wp_footer(); not works dor me :/
Kunal says
many thanks for this awesome theme, it took me only half an hour to configure it to my needs. thank you very much.
LKL says
zaidimai, explain more what is wrong
emeff says
Hi,
very nice theme but same situation as in comment #71:
The theme shows this code:
Project-Id-Version: WordPress (de_DE) POT-Creation-Date: 2006-01-03 09:54 0200 PO-Revision-Date: 2007-10-30 13:23 0100 Last-Translator: Olaf A. Schmmitz Language-Team: Olaf A. Schmitz MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8 Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit Plural-Forms: nplurals=2; plural=n != 1; X-Poedit-Language: German X-Poedit-Country: GERMANY X-Poedit-SourceCharset: utf-8 X-Poedit-KeywordsList: __;_e X-Poedit-Basepath: C:\Stuff\Webwork\wordpress-deutschland.org\—Sprachdatei\wordpress-svn X-Poedit-SearchPath-0: .
… if the de_DE.mo language file is available. Is there a way to suppress this code WITHOUT deleting the language file? I can’t find a hint in the header.php, please help.
emeff
Bill says
The “Project-Id-Version: WordPress (de_DE) POT-Creation-Date…” error is due to traduction file for wordpresss.
Only you have to return the default configuration in “wp-config.php” I mean…
define (‘WPLANG’, ‘xx_XX’);
You have to change it to
define (‘WPLANG’, ”);
I hope this help you.
Please sorry for my english.
Fat Kid Unleashed says
Love this theme, definitely going on my list of top 100 free themes.
JC says
Same prob as in comment 10: the footer doesn’t show the commentators, latest entries…
I am running WP 2.3.1 so the WordPress Widget plugin shouldn’t be installed by me, should it?
Tom M says
I am glad you decided to make it widget ready. I looked at this a while back and now I am going to download. Thanks!
Pradeep Mamgain says
I have installed ur widget based theme. It is great but posts having images it displays code instead of image. It shows correctly in single page view but not of main page. Please solve.
spyhaber says
hi, Do you have the wordpress widgets plugin uploaded and activated ?
David Peralty says
To use the widget ready version, yes… but there is a non-widget version as well.
Nizal Jamal says
tq for the great and lovely template theme….
JoJAF says
the day i saw this template it just made me crazy but i am unable to use this template. i am getting the error
Parse error: parse error, unexpected $end in E:\php\wamp\www\wordpress\wp-content\themes\bloggingpro_wr\header.php on line 49
please help me if someone faced and solved this error
JoJAF says
no response for anyone. 🙁
David Peralty, where r you man?
David says
Just tried the theme out, and didn’t get the same error.
Did you edit the header file in some way? Or are you using some plugins that use wp_head()?
JoJAF says
i am not using any plugin on it. it is wordpress 2.5 completely fresh with out plugins
David says
I will be spending the second half of this month updating all the themes that Splashpress Media manages to make sure they are 100% with WordPress 2.5 (if that is the issue).
Keep an eye out on Blogging Pro for an update.
Aksaray says
Thanks You.
Olivier says
Really thank you for the theme 🙂
A blog from France
IlDuca says
Hi I tested blogging pro theme with wamp server and I had the same problem with the header. I hope that the new version will solve this problem! are there any news about updates?
bye
travesti says
Parse error: parse error, unexpected $end in E:\php\wamp\www\wordpress\wp-content\themes\bloggingpro_wr\header.php on line 49
please help me if someone faced and solved this error
please help me
apranax says
Hmm thank you. travesti
Woman Health says
thank you for the Nice theme
travesti says
thanks.
Stefan says
Cant see the “recent entries” boxes in the footer in the widget ready Version. Plugins are all activated. Why?
istanbul travesti says
good message thnk you
travesti says
Thanks.
Good job.s
danang says
thanks
Joel says
About the “E:\php\wamp\www\wordpress\wp-content\themes\bloggingpro_wr\header.php on line 49” error, here is a fix:
Goto theme editor and open header.php.
Replace … with this:
That would do the trick!
Joel says
Oops, the code didn’t show. Ill try again…
Goto theme editor and open header.php.
Replace everthing beteween the title tags [sourcecode language=’html’]…[/sourcecode] with this:
[sourcecode language=’php’][/sourcecode]
That would do the trick!
eric says
I may have accidentally deleted some code on my single post (single.php). Now my single posts are all messed up. Can you tell me what the code should look like so i can set it back to normal?
thanks,
eric
Katya says
Downloaded it, will try now, looks clean and easy, thanks!
Heather says
Can you please tell me how to add the Adsense and subscription buttons back at the top of the page? That was one of the things that I liked best about this theme, but I see that you have removed it.
sohbet says
guzel paylaşım harbiden
IlDuca says
@ joel I didn’t find your code between the title tags . in the header php I have : ” ” ?php if ( is_home() ) { ?> by <? bloginfo(‘name’); } ?” inside
ron says
Thanks for this!
Rics says
Hello,
I just installed the theme here, localy, but I have an error at the top links (pages). Look:
# Project-Id-Version: WordPress 2.6.2 Report-Msgid-Bugs-To: wp-polyglots@lists.automattic.com POT-Creation-Date: 2008-03-29 18:27 0200 PO-Revision-Date: 2008-09-09 09:57-0300 Last-Translator: Cátia Kitahara Language-Team: WordPress-BR MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8 Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit Plural-Forms: nplurals=2; plural=n != 1; X-Poedit-Language: Portuguese X-Poedit-Country: BRAZIL X-Poedit-SourceCharset: utf-8
Can you help me, please? What does it means? How can I fix that? I’m using the last wordpress brazilian portuguese
Proxified says
wow thats an amazing theme
i just loved it
i would surely be adding it to my collection of themes
Jane says
I hope it will work after I translate it for my blog:
http://www.budzdorov.org
John says
Jane, it will have a look at my blog:
http://bodrum.turkeytravelinfo.net/
tuba büyüküstün says
thnk
son dakika haber says
thnkss
istanbul travestileri says
Thank your for choice travesti
laling says
Help Please !!
FYI I’m using this theme now.
Could you help me on how to add
code to make RSS 3 button up there + adsense code ads at the left..??
I headache to find this info. Your help is highly appreciate!!
Thanks in advance
laling says
OK Now I know how to do and adding this thing..case close!!
travesti says
travesti
travesti says
travesti
Turkey says
Theme works, I have tried it before
travesti says
thank’s
Cody says
Thanks for the widget ready version David 🙂
Kalem Kamera says
4 gb kalem kamera, kalem kamera, kalem kamera fiyat, en ucuz kalem kamera, kalem kamera 4gb, kalem kameralar, 4gb kalem gizli kamera, kalem gizli kamera
tomtom says
Very nice one
chris says
Too bad this isn’t WP 2.7 ready 🙁
fetish says
Very nice one
Como criar um blog says
Thanks
Nice work
Good thread
seo consultant says
when will this theme be compliant with wordpress 3?
Javs says
Hi but I find the links you provided are no follow while the previous version of theme which is not widget ready has do follow links. Kindly help me how to make them do follow,
Laura M says
Hey there! Thanks for the great theme. I’ll be bookmarking this page and passing it onto my friends too. Keep writing, cheers!
Antoony says
Hi, it has been for more than 3 years since you share this theme on March 23rd, 2007. But, it’s still great work even though with WP 2.9.1 that I am using now. I’ve installed it on http://www.thefloridagallery.com/.
I am very happy with it. Thanks a lot. See You 🙂
Gold Coast girl says
Stunning theme! I’ll be bookmarking this page for my friends too! Thanks for sharing.
Bursa Travesti says
Thank you. good blog nice theme
Graphic Chick Brisbane says
Love this theme!! I am going to let me friends and twitter followers know.
Sandy Brisbane says
This is a few years old but just what I am looking for. Cheers Sandy
Stone Cladding says
Spot on, exactly what I needed. Cheers
Grass Hoper says
an oldie but a goodie!
U says
thanks admin for
Nathaniel Pross says
It’s against the law of robbery of apparel from the store, but when the streets have been knee water, you can not be too nervous.
oltu tasi tesbih says
Notice that this example is a little different. Because the MTInclude tag is inside the MTComments container, which is repeated for every comment, we can’t use the same cache key for every comment.Thanks
oltu tasi tesbih says
Notice that this example is a little different. Because the MTInclude tag is inside the MTComments container, which is repeated for every comment, we can’t use the same cache key for every comment.thnks
Debbie Ashmore says
I wish I had used this theme. Can anyone comment, if I hit ‘change theme’ button, is it likely that it will transfer smoothly?
Toena Ils says
Hi Debbie – can’t say. It will depend what plug in’s you have and their compatibility. All I can say, is back up!
Injury Lawyer Seattle says
This is exactly i will be attempting to find. This is what I ask high quality. The details provided in this article is usually to the most. I would like say you will require put in some time in making every one of these content material collectively. These are relevant to your theme. I will suggest these to everyone and then to every single piece of my friends. I will return here to try out the quantity of give good results. Appreciation for generating these happen.
Bethanie Fillman says
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
logo design brisbane says
Love this theme…bookmarking for sure.
Agribisnis says
It is good one to as well it is pro theme, I like it.
http://yahoo.com says
travesti says
thanks 🙂
avukat says
good info ::)
Rent a car says
Rent a car please
travesti says
Travesti Thank you.
Marc Bournemouth says
Hi Guys, when we install the plugins we get a 404 error on the page. We host with HostGator and they say it’s a plugin issue but I am not convinced – can you link me up to any support pages or where we can get some more info?
Turf Green says
Yeah, I have had a similar problem. Maybe does the plug in need to be updated, or have a newer version?
Amit says
Well, wordpress is undoubtedly a very much prominent platform around the world and the role of themes and plugins is also vital. The post shares good information about a nice plugin. I will surely try this once.
Ankara Seo says
thanks admin nice post archives
Sakarya Erkek Yurtlar? says
thanks admin nice post good
Hotel in Turkey says
thanks admin nice shared
Ankara Noter Onayl? Terc says
thanks admin nice shared
synthetic grass says
A very well written article!
Termal Kamera says
thihs good nice post shared
kamera sistemleri says
g
istanbul travesti says
really good sharing
Kamera Sistemleri says
download. Thanks!
taşköprü sarimsak says
thanks admin nice posh shared good
psikolog says
thanks good post shareds cnm