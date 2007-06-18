WPZipper: Updated

Since I last wrote about WPZipper they have added themes to their tool, and improved the interface one hundred times over.

They have added some interesting AJAX’y interface elements which makes adding and removing both themes and plugins a snap. They have also added a user system, in case you want to keep that great custom WordPress install.

I am very impressed with what they have done. I still have my reservations about trusting them to generate full WordPress installations, which I think a blog of their own could help improve, but color me impressed over their site.

  2. fath,

    The “random” themes and plugins you see are just that–randomly selected from the database so you can see a sampling. In order to find themes, just use the search box towards the top of the page.

    In the future, you’ll be able to find plugins and themes by category/tag–that feature just isn’t ready yet.

    Thanks!

    ~Noah~

