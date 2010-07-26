The Complete Guide to Search Engine Optimization and Social Media Marketing

Search Engine Optimization often is a difficult topic and not every blogger agrees that much time should be spend at it but too often people discussing the topic do not know what it all entails. So we sat down and created a What is SEO? infographic.

The graphic covers all basics of SEO and explains the different components of search engine optimisation: link infrastructure, keywords, social media campaigns, PPC and linkbait.





With thanks to Datadial for inspiration. And to SEOMoz, Pharmas and Social Refection for their information on the SEO tactics and social media sections.

Infographic by Infographiclabs.