The Complete Guide to Search Engine Optimization and Social Media Marketing

by 66 Comments

Search Engine Optimization often is a difficult topic and not every blogger agrees that much time should be spend at it but too often people discussing the topic do not know what it all entails. So we sat down and created a What is SEO? infographic.

The graphic covers all basics of SEO and explains the different components of search engine optimisation: link infrastructure, keywords, social media campaigns, PPC and linkbait.


With thanks to Datadial for inspiration. And to SEOMoz, Pharmas and Social Refection for their information on the SEO tactics and social media sections.
Infographic by Infographiclabs.

 

 

Comment with Your Facebook Account

Comments

  1. Very good diagrams here, but page title arrow on the Page Optimization definitely goes to the wrong place. The page title is ABOVE the URL at the very top of the browser. The words of the title may be duplicated in the main part of the browser’s window, but the one shown in the diagram is NOT the one the spiders capture as the page title. People are often confused by that.

    Reply

    • Susan, the screenshot uses Google Chrome. Chrome does not display the page title at the top of the window (at least not on my Mac). The one displayed in the screencap also functions as <title*gt; (check line 4 of the source for the Wikipedia homepage)

      Reply

      • Perhaps true in this case, given how Wikipedia is set up, but not true for the vast majority of Websites using the browser that most people use (MSIE).

        People who don’t know HTML believe often believe that the title everyone references when they are describing how to do effective SEO is text visible on the page, and it is not – but on your diagram, it looks like it is. So, this only adds to the confusion.

        Your diagrams are truly a wonderful introduction to SEO for people! And, I would love to recommend them.

        However, that one very IMPORTANT detail is misleading. A screenshot of Wikipedia using MSIE would have had wider applicability, and been more clear.

        Reply

    • Dean, to be honest, for a website like BloggingPro, where we don’t intend to sell any SEO services I do not see the benefit of a eBook (other than traffic and bait but), SEO is not a real focus of us here at BP.

      I could think of better topics for this site.

      Reply

  7. This is a great series of diagrams. The thing that I think is missing is the importance of the top level domain and where it is physically hosted, eg for us here in Northern Ireland we generally want to rank well on google.co.uk and google.ie – in order to do this effectively we need .ie and .co.uk domains. Perhaps not such an issue in the US but certainly is in Europe.

    Reply

  9. The number of search engine optimization services available on the internet has increased dramatically in just the past two years, so how do you choose the one that is right for you?

    Reply

  10. Good stuff, thanks – makes a simple yet concise series of ‘flash cards’ for people to get a better visual of the overview.

    Regarding the ‘issue’ with Chrome & Mac – I get the same thing, I find it odd that Google would skip that entirely in their software (unless there is a setting one can change that I’m not aware of?).

    Reply

  12. Having the Twitter story in the Google search engine results is good for generating traffic to your website and promoting the story, but that tweet will not pass any link juice to your web page. All Twitter links are “no-follow”, so no ranking benefits are there. The goal is to get a blogger or a news site to see the tweet and publish an article linking back to your website.

    Reply

  13. I made a comment about this post that was courteous and professional. I disagreed with you but that doesn’t seem a reason to censor me. Why was it removed??

    Reply

    • I can not find any trace of your a previous comment under this email address in the spam folder or in the trash. Nor can I recall removing any comments which weren’t clear spam and in violation with our comments policy.

      Reply

  14. One of the best articles I have ever laid my eyes on as far as SEO is concerned. The best part is Diagrams. It makes for a wonderful resource down the line for many bloggers and SEO aspirants.

    Thanks a ton for sharing.

    Reply

  15. Please consider some of these basics as well, this is a simplified points system of grading a site by google:
    Keywords
    • Keyword in title tag (+3)
    • Keyword in URL (+3)
    • Keyword density in document (+3)
    • Keyword in H1 and H2 headings (+3)
    • Keyword in the beginning of document (+2)
    • Keyword in ALT tags (+2)
    • Keyword in Meta tags (+1)
    • Keyword stuffing (-3)
    Links
    • Anchor text of inbound links (+3)
    • Origin of inbound links (+3)
    • Links from similar sites (+3)
    • Links from .edu and .gov sites (+3)
    • Anchor text of internal links (+2)
    • Many outgoing links (-1)
    • Outbound links to bad neighbors (-3)
    • Cross-linking (-3)
    Meta Tags
    • Description Meta Tag (+1)
    • Keywords Meta Tag (+1)
    • Refresh Meta Tag (-1)
    Content
    • Unique content (+3)
    • Frequent updates (+3)
    • Age of content (+2)
    • Poor coding or design (-2)
    • Invisible text (-3)
    • Doorway pages (-3)
    • Duplicate content (-3)
    Other factors
    • Site accessibility (+3)
    • Sitemap (+2)
    • Site size (+2)
    • Site age (+2)
    • Top-level domain (+1)
    • URL length (0)
    • Hosting downtime (-1)
    • Flash (-2)
    • Misused Redirects (-3)

    Reply

  16. This is fabulous! I am such a visual person and the graphs really made it clear for me. I have been in the market for an seo firm for a few weeks now. I think it’s something I need to do for my business as I can’t be found anywhere on google or yahoo. I’m still on the fence if I should hire someone to do the work in house or if I should hire a company to do it for me. What are the benefits?

    Reply

  24. This is fabulous expressing and there should be more clarity inorder to work out all these things. The diagramatic explanation is not absolutely perfect and in this case we should be careful in placing the arrows and thus we finally liked the information but a little bit confusing.

    Reply

  26. We specialize delivering expert search engine marketing and customized social media solution. SEO Greeks are able to setup a tailored social media strategy that can help you engage with your customers on a personal level while increasing your site traffic and sales revenue through Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and many more. Read more: http://seogeeks.co.uk/

    Reply

  30. Thanks for giving advise on seo techniques. It’s a nice and fruitful explanation for seo experts who ca follow this type of chart and folllow this steps to get targeted result on site.

    Reply

  31. Seeing the diagrams are GREAT! Thanks for taking the time to do all of this and make things more clear about SEO.

    Reply

  32. hello,
    As I have read the post above, I believe that having an Investment Advisor really indeed help us in our business. As a matter of fact, I already hire an advisor to help me think of the proper ways to handle my miney. I just wanna thank you guys for posting this one.

    Reply

  36. Thanks for the infographics! I’m searching for something that I can share with my clients and I could definitely use these diagrams on SEO. I’ve bookmarked the site and will definitely keep coming back as this website is like a treasure chest.

    Reply

  39. I do not even know how I stopped up right here, but I assumed this put up was great. I don’t recognise who you are however certainly you are going to a well-known blogger when you aren’t already. Cheers!

    Reply

  42. Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
    The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
    I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let
    you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the issue resolved
    soon. Thanks

    Reply

  45. -Shirts are typically made of cotton fibers (sometimes others), knitted together in a jersey stitch that gives a T-Shirt its distinctive soft texture. The majority of modern T-Shirts have a body that is made from a continuously woven tube jual kaos band murah he T-Shirt evolved from undergarments used in the 19th century, through cutting the one-piece “union suit” underwear into separate top and bottom garments, with the top long enough to tuck under the waistband of the bottoms. T-Shirts, with and without buttons, were adopted by miners and stevedores during the late 19th century as a convenient covering for hot environments.

    Reply

  50. It is the best time to make some plans for the long run and it’s time to be happy.
    I have read this post and if I could I want to recommend you some attention-grabbing
    issues or tips. Maybe you could write next articles regarding this article.
    I want to learn even more things approximately it!

    Reply

  51. Many tactics still will apply today even with all the algo changes. My best ranking sites have tons of backlinking, good pagespeed, nice mobile site and a keyword domain. I know many are against the keywords domain and backlinks suggestion but after 15 years of coding this is where I seem to get the best bang for my hard work put into it.

    Reply

  53. Well honestly I didn’t know much about this Search Engine Optimization thing and yeah I have heard the name from lot of people, moreover I only know that it is some geeky thing of Google but now thank you for sharing this post.

    Reply

  56. this is usefull information for seo. i am using some of seo tactics but thanks to this article for providing me some new ideas.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please prove you're human *