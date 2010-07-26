The Complete Guide to Search Engine Optimization and Social Media Marketing

Search Engine Optimization often is a difficult topic and not every blogger agrees that much time should be spend at it but too often people discussing the topic do not know what it all entails. So we sat down and created a What is SEO? infographic.
The graphic covers all basics of SEO and explains the different components of search engine optimisation: link infrastructure, keywords, social media campaigns, PPC and linkbait.
With thanks to Datadial for inspiration. And to SEOMoz, Pharmas and Social Refection for their information on the SEO tactics and social media sections.
Infographic by Infographiclabs.
Comments
Susan P Joyce says
Very good diagrams here, but page title arrow on the Page Optimization definitely goes to the wrong place. The page title is ABOVE the URL at the very top of the browser. The words of the title may be duplicated in the main part of the browser’s window, but the one shown in the diagram is NOT the one the spiders capture as the page title. People are often confused by that.
Franky Branckaute says
Susan, the screenshot uses Google Chrome. Chrome does not display the page title at the top of the window (at least not on my Mac). The one displayed in the screencap also functions as <title*gt; (check line 4 of the source for the Wikipedia homepage)
Susan P Joyce says
Perhaps true in this case, given how Wikipedia is set up, but not true for the vast majority of Websites using the browser that most people use (MSIE).
People who don’t know HTML believe often believe that the title everyone references when they are describing how to do effective SEO is text visible on the page, and it is not – but on your diagram, it looks like it is. So, this only adds to the confusion.
Your diagrams are truly a wonderful introduction to SEO for people! And, I would love to recommend them.
However, that one very IMPORTANT detail is misleading. A screenshot of Wikipedia using MSIE would have had wider applicability, and been more clear.
nikos lianeris says
Kapil Malani says
Franky says
Thanks for letting us know and your point is?
umain30 says
Dean Saliba says
I’d like to see you create a detailed ebook about SEO for us newbies. 🙂
Franky Branckaute says
Dean, to be honest, for a website like BloggingPro, where we don’t intend to sell any SEO services I do not see the benefit of a eBook (other than traffic and bait but), SEO is not a real focus of us here at BP.
I could think of better topics for this site.
Carolee says
Nichola Bates says
This is a great series of diagrams. The thing that I think is missing is the importance of the top level domain and where it is physically hosted, eg for us here in Northern Ireland we generally want to rank well on google.co.uk and google.ie – in order to do this effectively we need .ie and .co.uk domains. Perhaps not such an issue in the US but certainly is in Europe.
Michael Brown says
jammy says
The number of search engine optimization services available on the internet has increased dramatically in just the past two years, so how do you choose the one that is right for you?
Karin Pinter says
Good stuff, thanks – makes a simple yet concise series of ‘flash cards’ for people to get a better visual of the overview.
Regarding the ‘issue’ with Chrome & Mac – I get the same thing, I find it odd that Google would skip that entirely in their software (unless there is a setting one can change that I’m not aware of?).
Ayel says
Nick Robinson says
Having the Twitter story in the Google search engine results is good for generating traffic to your website and promoting the story, but that tweet will not pass any link juice to your web page. All Twitter links are “no-follow”, so no ranking benefits are there. The goal is to get a blogger or a news site to see the tweet and publish an article linking back to your website.
Steven says
I made a comment about this post that was courteous and professional. I disagreed with you but that doesn’t seem a reason to censor me. Why was it removed??
Franky Branckaute says
I can not find any trace of your a previous comment under this email address in the spam folder or in the trash. Nor can I recall removing any comments which weren’t clear spam and in violation with our comments policy.
Ryan says
Wow, the above was the most brilliant spam comment I’ve ever read…they really are pretty sneaky sometimes
Jay says
One of the best articles I have ever laid my eyes on as far as SEO is concerned. The best part is Diagrams. It makes for a wonderful resource down the line for many bloggers and SEO aspirants.
Thanks a ton for sharing.
SEOgeek says
Please consider some of these basics as well, this is a simplified points system of grading a site by google:
Keywords
• Keyword in title tag (+3)
• Keyword in URL (+3)
• Keyword density in document (+3)
• Keyword in H1 and H2 headings (+3)
• Keyword in the beginning of document (+2)
• Keyword in ALT tags (+2)
• Keyword in Meta tags (+1)
• Keyword stuffing (-3)
Links
• Anchor text of inbound links (+3)
• Origin of inbound links (+3)
• Links from similar sites (+3)
• Links from .edu and .gov sites (+3)
• Anchor text of internal links (+2)
• Many outgoing links (-1)
• Outbound links to bad neighbors (-3)
• Cross-linking (-3)
Meta Tags
• Description Meta Tag (+1)
• Keywords Meta Tag (+1)
• Refresh Meta Tag (-1)
Content
• Unique content (+3)
• Frequent updates (+3)
• Age of content (+2)
• Poor coding or design (-2)
• Invisible text (-3)
• Doorway pages (-3)
• Duplicate content (-3)
Other factors
• Site accessibility (+3)
• Sitemap (+2)
• Site size (+2)
• Site age (+2)
• Top-level domain (+1)
• URL length (0)
• Hosting downtime (-1)
• Flash (-2)
• Misused Redirects (-3)
Gagan Deep says
Can you elaborate or explain in breif way?
BlueWren says
Thanks for this list, for a newbie it makes alot of sense seeing it like that. Great diagrams in the article too.
Lorraine Francis says
This is fabulous! I am such a visual person and the graphs really made it clear for me. I have been in the market for an seo firm for a few weeks now. I think it’s something I need to do for my business as I can’t be found anywhere on google or yahoo. I’m still on the fence if I should hire someone to do the work in house or if I should hire a company to do it for me. What are the benefits?
HD Blog says
Lakeside Technologies says
lingoway says
refurbished dell desktop says
Saradha SEO says
Thanks for pot this information..its very interesting to visit this websites..
wilmington, greenville says
First time i found this diagram for SEO and crawing functionality.
Opensim says
ranjitha says
This is fabulous expressing and there should be more clarity inorder to work out all these things. The diagramatic explanation is not absolutely perfect and in this case we should be careful in placing the arrows and thus we finally liked the information but a little bit confusing.
Darren Saydotcom says
I don’t know If I said it already but …Excellent site, keep up the good work…Great tips and well explained.If you like check SayDotCom a great site for marketing tips….
Rimi says
Stuart says
Moot says
Interesting infographic, but which one comes first: this one or http://www.datadial.net/blog/index.php/2010/04/13/seo-in-pictures-our-seo-infographic/ ?
Franky Branckaute says
From the entry: “With thanks to Datadial for inspiration. And to SEOMoz, Pharmas and Social Refection for their information on the SEO tactics and social media sections”
Moot says
Ah, my apologies. Did not see that bit. I’m off to get new pair of glasses now.
Matthew Payne says
webmaster says
Megan Gasser says
Anar says
16 year old jobs says
Genaro Geneta says
Thanks for the infographics! I’m searching for something that I can share with my clients and I could definitely use these diagrams on SEO. I’ve bookmarked the site and will definitely keep coming back as this website is like a treasure chest.
suxan says
zacooperle says
search engine optimization says
Business Blog says
In my opinion it is very hard to stop BH seo, and Im not even sure which market would be more competitive if no one to use BH.
Aman Basanti | Age of Marketing says
Israel says
Jonathan says
Deepak Gupta says
kaos band says
vaughan bassett bedford falls says
Rohan Kandwal says
cream anisa says
Albert Bob says
ask says
Del Val Web Dev says
Many tactics still will apply today even with all the algo changes. My best ranking sites have tons of backlinking, good pagespeed, nice mobile site and a keyword domain. I know many are against the keywords domain and backlinks suggestion but after 15 years of coding this is where I seem to get the best bang for my hard work put into it.
cream bps asli dan palsu says
Robert Matthew says
Well honestly I didn’t know much about this Search Engine Optimization thing and yeah I have heard the name from lot of people, moreover I only know that it is some geeky thing of Google but now thank you for sharing this post.
Salomon Chaussures says
sumit mankala says
Good stuff, this SEO and SMM blog are useful for a new learner to implement this strategy in digital marketing.
MalharC says
this is usefull information for seo. i am using some of seo tactics but thanks to this article for providing me some new ideas.