Are Facebook Comments Bad For Blog SEO?

Apparently bloggers implementing Facebook comments upon their blog may be hurting their site’s SEO (at least as far as Google is concerned).
Facebook Comments are served in an iframe.
This means that the comments are not going to be attributed to that page or site nor seen by search engines. In short, Facebook Comments reside in the walled garden. All your comments are belong to Facebook.
This differs from implementations like Disqus or IntenseDebate where the comments are ‘on the page’ or ‘in-line’. (Blind Five Year Old)
Since search engines like Google use comments as a way to determine how important an article is, bloggers could potentially be losing out on future SEO traffic which can help determine an article’s long term value.
Although Facebook comments does provide superior analytics when it comes to understanding one’s community (not to mention one of the best anti-spam defenses available), the trade off may not be worth it in the long run.
In light of this information, would you consider implementing Facebook comments upon your blog? Or would you consider using alternative services like Disqus, Echo or IntenseDebate (from Automattic) instead?
Jerrick says
i do believe that Facebook able to bring more positive comment more than bad comment and it able to improve in SEO. Since tweeter comment in blog do not bring any harm, then i do no think that Facebook comment to blog will affected.
Jagan Mangat says
Yes Man this is the real fact.
But people think that using Facebook comments system they are maintaining site SEO,iframes not indexed so content SEO is maintained but the real fact is what you wrote.
Good Job Darnell!
Komi says
yep..it seems like the content is the key..
Varina Brown says
I think facebook comments are very useful in promoting your site.. Most of the visitors are from facebook side.. One should definitely try to have comments on it..
Pia says
Great stuff from you, man. Ive read your stuff before and youre just too awesome. I love what youve got here, love what youre saying and the way you say it. You make it entertaining and you still manage to keep it smart. I cant wait to read more from you.
This is really a great blog.
Freaks says
I’m really glad I found this article. I was going to make the switch over to just Facebook comments to allow for ease of use but as I am trying to work SEO and rank higher in some new keywords I may just have to pass.
Radio Man says
Thanks for the post. I also have a facebook comment box on the link I attached via url, and its interesting to know its not helping me any. As this article was written in 2012, and google now utilizes facebook and other social media platforms in their web ranks; has google adjusted their page search in conjunction with facebook comments yet? PS: What method did you use for the current comment box on this site?
Bryn says
I think it depends, I mean, a lot of people are on facebook, and if you can find your people on there, then why not? Unless you have another bottleneck to break that is.