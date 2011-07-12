Free WordPress Google+ Themes

Google+ has been very popular and the people who have signed up for the still closed Beta service, tend to like it. It is too early to say whether Google+ will stick and disrupt the social scene or even SERPs, but active designers have already released Google+ themes for WordPress.
Two free Google+ themes for WordPress have been released already.
WordPress +1 Theme by Hacktrix.
WordPress Google+ Theme by Tricksdaddy.
Both themes are very clean and reminiscent of the Google+ look.
Comments
Alban says
Get the most wanted premium wordpress themes here at this site:
http://prowebzone.eu/category/templates/wordpress-themes/
jobsincareeer says
i m also use wordpress themes its to much easy to used . i am happy with my themes its working good. http://www.jobsincareer.com/gulf-job/
مستند says
I really enjoy your articles… 🙂
Adriana says
thanks for share!
Servere Majazi says
THANK YOU 🙂
Shaf says
Nice article i bookmarked
blogle says
this is site it’s very nice
Patricia says
Just wanted to touch base with you for a few moments. Having some issues that I am working out: your patience is appreciated.
I will be working on my site at least weekly with, I think, a new focus. Still women but . . .a different approach.
If you have time, we could talk about where/what/how to do things differently.
Thank you for emailing me @ the new program. What is it?
Patricia says
please erase this . . .
Vijay Reddy says
cool theme buddy, thanks…