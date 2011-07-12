Free WordPress Google+ Themes

WordPress Google+ Theme by Hacktrix

Google+ has been very popular and the people who have signed up for the still closed Beta service, tend to like it. It is too early to say whether Google+ will stick and disrupt the social scene or even SERPs, but active designers have already released Google+ themes for WordPress.

Two free Google+ themes for WordPress have been released already.

WordPress Google+ Theme by Hacktrix

WordPress +1 Theme by Hacktrix.

WordPress Google+ Theme by Tricksdaddy

WordPress Google+ Theme by Tricksdaddy.

Both themes are very clean and reminiscent of the Google+ look.

