Autoblogging in 2016: Good Idea, or Big Mistake?

In case you are not quite familiar, autoblogging refers to content that is published automatically through the use of software.

Autoblogging was a hot topic among bloggers many years ago, with BloggingPro reporting on it all the way back in 2006. The emergence of a WordPress autoblogging plugin excited some people, while worrying others.

This neat, but potentially dangerous method went through several phases, used both for good and evil by avid bloggers over the years. Then, Google decided to penalize many low-quality websites that depended too heavily on this tactic, as they generally provided little value to readers and were primarily used in shady ways.

That being said, today I want to cover the subject of autoblogging in this day of age.

Should You Have an Autoblog in 2016?

In my educated opinion, the short answer is a resounding ‘Yes,’ but only if implemented wisely.

If you embrace autoblogging plugins, this should not be the only (or even the primary) way of publishing content. It must – and I cannot stress this enough – it absolutely must be accompanied by manually-written, high quality content.

In other words, autoblogging should merely be a fraction of your overall publishing habits; a part that compliments your general topics to help expand your website’s usefulness.

Here are a few sample “content types” you could implement into your blog for complimentary purposes:

Aggregate the Latest News

If you run a niche site, there will almost always be some news surrounding the subject of interest. Grab the RSS link from reputable news sources and have a dedicated blog section to such stories.

Niche YouTube Videos

Depending on the RSS aggregator you use, most YouTube links should work as long as they point to the channel’s main videos page. This is perfect for auto-posting niche videos such as cute cats, technology tutorials, viral content, and just about anything else you find on the popular video source.

Again, refrain from making this content the sole or primary content on your blog, but use it as a way to help expand your already-useful, content-rich website.

Blogger Outreach and Community Sources

Let’s say that you own a popular website about Internet marketing. Although you cover many useful topics, you might want to have a dedicated page showing a small list of “Recommended Blogs.” This page contains more marketing-related posts pulled from those blogs’ RSS feed, organized by category.

This option works wonders when building new, professional relationships with fellow bloggers. You could send them an email informing them that their latest posts will be seen by your blog’s audience; what happens from there is up to you and the influencer!

Building a Blog Directory

This route is similar to the above, but much broader in nature. Using the same internet marketing example, your blog could have a section listing hundreds of RSS feeds based on WordPress tips, SEO, Twitter, and so on (all neatly categorized, of course).

Want to see this idea in action? Just head over to AllTop.com and prepare to be amazed.

Best WordPress Autoblogging Plugins

Discussing an autoblogging feature for your website naturally warrants a few notable mentions. Here are the ones I personally recommend, which I have used myself:

Add virtually any source, even non-RSS feeds. Plugin features can be expanded through premium add-ons, allowing you to insert images automatically, add categories and much more.

This one is similar to the above, with tons of add-ons built-in at no extra costs. Choose the amount of posts to retrieve, publishing intervals, author name and many other options.

Very similar features to the two above. Feel free to explore them all and use the one you’re most comfortable with.

But Wait, This Would Send Traffic to My Competitors!

If you include another blog’s RSS feed into yours, chances are your audience will only see a summary of each post, forcing them to click the provided link to view the entire content on the original source. This means that you are sending traffic from your website onto theirs — but should you even worry about that?

In my opinion, this practice will actually strengthen your blog as opposed to weakening it. On average, most bloggers tend to include at least one external link every time they write an article (including authors here at BloggingPro). Smart bloggers do this for a very good reason: Because it helps us build relationships.

Simply put, don’t look at fellow niche blogs as your competitors, but rather as allies that will help you both reach your goals. Lastly, providing such a rich source of syndicated content means that your website is always useful to your readers – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Final Thoughts:

Quick note on content legality: While it is generally okay to retrieve RSS feed items from other sources, you should always ask for permission prior to using them. A WordPress autoblogging plugin has various uses (much like copying and pasting text). What you do with it is entirely up to you.

As long as you rely on autoblogging tactics along with strong content publishing efforts, your website will thrive and stand out as an unstoppable, information powerhouse.