BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, December 12, 2016

Happy Monday, everyone. I hope you’re all having a good morning.

Here is your weekly dose of paid blogging jobs. Good luck, and have a great week ahead!

Paid blogging jobs

MHN Media owns and operates multiple men’s lifestyle sites that earn over 1M visits per month. They are inviting freelance writers to contribute two or more articles weekly on men’s hairstyle and lifestyle trends. Each article must be at least 1000 words. Editors will assign topics along with keywords/phrases to be incorporated into SEO-friendly content. Photos will be provided by editors as well.

Sencha Naturals is looking for a writer to bolster their content development, social media and advertising efforts. They envision having regular work on a monthly basis and separate project-based work as needed. They’d like to hire locally to be able to have regular strategy meetings but the work can be done remotely.

Local Surge Media is boutique digital marketing firm that manages online content for companies in several different fields, and they are currently in need of a freelance writer! They are looking for a writer who can adapt and create innovative copy for different clients, with firm deadlines. Most importantly, you must love writing and be willing to take on the challenge of turning some potentially mundane topics into fresh, engaging content. Your main requirements will be several (anywhere from 2-5 usually) 500-word posts per month, with topics and article titles that are already optimized for web search.

Digital Photography School is seeking photographers to join their remote writing team. You need to be able to submit two articles per month or more about helpful photography tips and techniques. Your articles need to be of a high quality, demonstrate a deep knowledge of digital photography and include your own original images.

An online publishing platform needs a couple of experienced writers who can create premium longform content and lists with a quick turnaround time.

The articles will serve as in-depth resources for freelance writers – content writers, copywriters, authors. etc. – to help them improve their craft and boost their career (e.g., 101 Websites That Accept Guest Writers/10 Steps for Conducting an Interview). Each article needs to be value-packed, with tight writing and filler-free.