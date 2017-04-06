These Nasty Habits Are Hindering Your Blogging Success

For those just starting out, I assume your main goal is to become a successful blogger one day, correct? To develop a decent following, make some money on the side, or even a full-time income.

These goals are actually very doable, and you’re certainly not asking for much. To ensure everything goes according to plan, let’s look at some habits that may be getting in the way of your success.

Lacking a Concrete Plan

Feeling a bit lost when starting a blog is completely normal. You get your feet wet by publishing a few articles and getting some common topics out there.

If this is mostly the extent of your efforts later down the road, however, you might as well kiss the blog goodbye.

Hold yourself accountable by writing down some of the following:

What are your short term goals? Where do you want to be a month from now? This may include obtaining your first 25 Twitter followers, getting an email list ready, and/or getting to know a fellow blogger a bit more.

What are your long-term goals? Where do you see the blog in six months?

Breaking things down really, really helps. It opens your eyes to tasks such as guest blogging once a month, budgeting a set amount for social media advertising, and so on. It’s all about approaching each task with discipline.

Being a Perfectionist

We all get that itch at some point – especially when preparing a new tool or service.

You keep coming up with ideas and refuse to show it off until everything “feels right.” After all, you must deliver a great first impression to become a successful blogger, right?

The problem, though, is that drawing a line gets increasingly tough and it’s easy for subjective thoughts to get in the way. “I don’t want to offer seven blogging courses when I can offer 10. That round number would be much more attractive!” you say to yourself….

Sounds familiar?

Before you know it, a whole six months have passed and the grand launch is still waiting. And your bank account is still empty as a result.

Ensure that your product/tool/service is great from the get-go, but don’t go down that rabbit hole where everything has to be arranged in a certain way. You’re only hurting yourself, trust me.

Being Too Scattered

I have a question: How many blogs are you running at the moment or managed to run in the past?

Several years ago, when I was still thirsty for launching every idea under the sun, I managed to have a whopping 5-6 (full-fledged) websites. I thought this is what it took to become a successful blogger in the long-run. Quantity over quality.

This led to every single blog being barely active. The promotion was minimal, too, as you can imagine.

These days I try to focus on no more than two projects at once. If I start a third, at least I outsource some of the content and avoid stretching myself too thin. Yes, it’s entirely possible to run multiple projects successfully; just make sure you’re not the only one handling everything.

Fear of Failure

Most of us go through this, even years after starting a blog. There’s always someone more successful out there, which makes you wonder, “Who the heck am I to think I’m so authoritative?”

This nagging thought then prevents you from emailing your newsletter subscribers with the latest post.

Perhaps they won’t like it, you wonder.

Maybe they will comment with a lot of negativity.

Maybe your click rate will be abysmal, you think to yourself…

Eventually, you start questioning just about everything. Time passes and you’re still relatively obscure – and guess whose fault that is?

Don’t be that person. When something isn’t well-received, you learn from it and then reapply your ideas.

These aren’t failures, just lessons.

Conclusion

What other habits have you had to kick in an effort to become a successful blogger? Please share your best tips below.

