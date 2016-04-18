Are you using a free WordPress theme? Have you been wanting a premium theme but couldn’t afford one? If you didn’t win our last giveaway, here’s another chance. Allow us to help you this week, thanks to Themely, a new kid on the WordPress theme block. They’ve just released their first premium theme, Integral, and they […]
WordPress Monthly Roundup: August and September
Over the years, WordPress has been a very vital part of most bloggers’ lives. It is a platform that lets users tweak and enhance their blogs without having that much difficulty and hassle. With this in point, bloggers have appreciated their craft more. WordPress is more than just a tool; it has also become a […]
WordPress Monthly Roundup: June 2015
WordPress Monthly Roundup is a new feature on this blog to showcase the latest and best WordPress themes and plugins of the month. Every roundup will be published at the end of the month so expect the next post to be published the last week of next month. WordPress Themes Divi 2.4 In case you […]
Divi 2.4: Elegant Themes Releases Biggest Update Yet
Elegant Themes has been synonymous with the best premium WordPress themes available. Known for their theme’s advanced features and top-notch WordPress tech support, the site offers an unbeatable price that gives customers access to all its 87 themes. Among the different WordPress themes for download, Divi has been Elegant Themes’ flagship theme. The Divi WordPress Theme […]
Factors to Consider When Choosing a WordPress Theme
Since lots of people run their websites using WordPress, one way of differentiating yourself from the rest is choosing a WordPress theme that emphasizes your uniqueness. Many people choose a professionally-designed theme from somewhere like Gavick.com to maximize their page quality. Aside from purchasing premium WordPress theme, there are lots of free themes available for […]
WordPress Monthly Roundup May 2015
WordPress Monthly Roundup is a new feature on this blog to showcase the latest and best WordPress themes and plugins of the month. Every roundup will be published at the end of the month so expect the next post to be published the last week of next month. WordPress Themes Social Magazine This responsive masonry […]
WordPress Monthly Roundup: March 2015
WordPress Monthly Roundup is a new feature on this blog to showcase the latest and best WordPress themes and plugins of the month. Every roundup will be published at the end of the month so expect the next post to be published the last week of next month.
The Exposure WordPress Theme Giveaway From ThemeFuse
Everyone knows WordPress, and almost as many know about the premium themes made available for WordPress by ThemeFuse. These are some of the most popular designs and tools, and three of our lucky readers have a chance to win the new Exposure WordPress theme absolutely free. A good theme is a “make or break” feature, […]
WordPress Theme Roundup: February 2015
WordPress Theme Roundup is a new feature on this blog to showcase the latest and best WordPress themes of the month. Every roundup will be published at the end of the month so expect the next post to be published the last week of next month. Below are the newest themes you can purchase or download for free.
5 Best SEO-Friendly WordPress Themes for Bloggers
Indeed, “good design is good business.” But what does it mean to have a “good” design? It all goes back to how your website or blog comes off when viewed on a desktop computer, tablet, or smartphone, which is imperative in encouraging users to visit and stay on your site. You must ensure that your blog design follows the best […]
- 1
- 2
- 3
- …
- 42
- Next Page »