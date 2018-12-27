Ecommerce Blogging: How to Turn Visitors into Customers with Content

Writing content that converts is crucial for an e-commerce site.

That’s what 87% of consumers count on when making decisions — their answers regarding product content range from “very” to “extremely” important.

The problem is, the purpose of most e-commerce content is to inform and not convert.

If you’re one of those bloggers who write content that doesn’t convert, you need to turn the other direction.

Start adopting a content marketing strategy that turns your visitors into customers. And in the process, hit two birds with one stone: inform and convert!

Why?

Because you will enjoy much higher conversion rates and then bigger profits, that’s why!

To be specific, the conversion rates for content marketing adopters is 2.9%. For the non-adopters, it’s only 0.5%.

That’s almost 6x higher!

So listen up and let me teach you how to set up the right e-commerce blogging strategy. This way, you can publish a stream of content that will help bring people down your sales funnel.

1. Use keyword grouping

It helps with organization. And it lets you create an e-commerce site optimized for organic search.

You can group keywords manually. Just extract the keywords and organize them according to their head terms.

But why bother when you can use keyword grouping tools from SE Ranking and AuthorityLabs?

Beyond helping you organize your blog, here’s what else keyword grouping can do for you:

It defines the exact keywords for a page. It tells you the keywords that you need to promote for one page.

It tells you the keywords that you need to promote for one page. It solves keyword cannibalization. It discourages you from ranking for the same keywords on different areas of your site. With that, it also lets you avoid creating low-quality and duplicate content.

It discourages you from ranking for the same keywords on different areas of your site. With that, it also lets you avoid creating low-quality and duplicate content. It saves time. Compared to manual keyword distribution, it processes thousands of keywords within minutes.

2. Develop an editorial calendar

Want an e-commerce blogging tip to help you say goodbye to struggles with consistency?

If so, schedule your posts – and do it in advance.

This way, you won’t miss a beat when you need them to show up on your site.

Another genius move is to ensure you write posts in advance as well. Doing so not only gives you ample time to write with a strategy. But it also lets you stay ahead of your campaign.

To develop your e-commerce blog’s editorial calendar the right way, read this CoSchedule post.

3. Create the best content out there

The number of blog posts that get published each day is more than 3 million.

With that truckload of posts, people have options.

Yes, one of their options is your post.

But it’s not their only option. To be exact, people have about 3 million other choices.

So unless it stands out, they won’t invest time in your post.

So…

Let it stand out!

By creating 10x content, you can make it happen.

Want a great example?

Then check out this article: Drop Shipping versus Third-Party Fulfillment: Decoding the Difference

It’s no secret why it’s 10x content.

After all, it’s:

Informative. It provides a clear definition of drop shipping and third-party fulfillment.

Useful. It sums up the differences between both arrangements.

Visually Appealing. It includes images that help describe how both arrangements work.

Helpful. It explains which option is better for specific owners of e-commerce businesses.

Also, it loads fast and features an optimized display.

Try visiting the site to find out for yourself!

If you want to how to create 10x content, too, let this post guide you.

4. Include CTAs

If your blog content doesn’t have a purpose, give it one.

Once your visitors show interest in that purpose, make sure you can fulfill it.

Let’s say you’re promoting an article on your site. In this case, you should provide a button that takes your visitors to that page.

Another way is to ask them to subscribe to your e-mail list.

After all, e-mail marketing is vital to e-commerce success. Its ROI is 3,800%!

If you need a crash course on e-mail marketing, let this resource help.

It’s an 11-chapter guide called How to Grow Your Ecommerce Business with Email Marketing.

It will explain e-mail marketing and teach you how to grow your e-mail list. It will even provide tips for an effective marketing strategy.

5. Track results

You need to measure your campaign with an analytics tool like Google Analytics.

This way, you can track – and then understand — your customers’ behavior.

But before you can do that, you need to identify your KPIs first. It’s how you know whether your methods of achieving business goals is effective.

Some important KPIs to track are conversion rates, lead sources, and blog visits.

Final Thoughts

Every e-commerce business needs a blog. That’s because making a direct sale is not the only way you can generate sales.

Avoid investing most of your time chasing after potential customers. If you do that, do you think you can still put other sales generating tactics — like driving them to your blog — into motion?

Instead of coming to your customers, have it the other way around.

Let them come to you and let them discover your blog.